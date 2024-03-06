Unveiling the Otherworldly: How "Alien Beauty" Is Redefining the Unconventional Makeup Trend

By Valeriya Chupinina
Alien beauty

(Image credit: @valeriyaliyevna)

From holographic highlight to full-face blush to bold bleached brows, the science fiction and fantasy genres have been serving as a major inspiration for some of our culture's most recent notable beauty trends, specifically, an overall aesthetic I like to call "alien beauty." For context, global trend forecasting company WGSN defines alien beauty as "an otherworldly aesthetic inspired by extraterrestrial life forms, signifying a new rebellious attitude towards quintessential beauty norms."

"Sci-fi/fantasy-inspired or 'alien beauty' reflects how we're all embracing more unconventional beauty," says professional makeup artist and Neen founder Jeanine Lobell. "What I love about this trend is that it allows you to experiment with makeup in ways that defy conventional standards, using your face as a canvas to express individuality."

We've been seeing alien-esque beauty on the runway, in film, and pretty much all over. This trend is reshaping the boundaries of conventional beauty, shying away from a traditionally glamorous look and sparking immense amounts of creativity. To support you in achieving an interplanetary slay of a makeup look, we put together an essential list of 10 products that will help you create a bold, alien-like glow. Keep reading to draw inspiration from and craft a look that's out of this world.

Neen eyeshadow
Neen
Pretty Shady Pressed Pigment

This gorgeous denim-like shade from Neen is a powder that feels like a cream formula. Easy to blend, this eye shadow also promises zero creasing punctuated by an intense color payoff.

Basma
Basma Beauty
The Cream Blush

Basma Beauty's new blush is beloved for its easy-to-apply texture that feels almost skin-like as you apply. This shade is perfect to pair with other bold colors.

About Face
About Face
Fractal Glitter Eye Paint

This eye paint comes with a precision eyeliner-like applicator that allows you to either paint the entire lid or create more detailed designs with.

Kosas Brow Gel
Kosas
Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

To get a bleach brow look, we suggest grabbing a tinted gel like this one in a shade that's lighter than your natural hairs. A few strokes will mute the color of the brow and mimic the lightened look you're going for, sans the bleach.

Simihaze
Simihaze Beauty
Eye Play Gem Sticker Pack

No otherworldly being leaves their planet without face gems, so if you're trying to re-create an out-of-this-world look, we recommend these fun eye stickers from Simihaze.

Makeup by Mario Eyeshadow
Makeup by Mario
Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette

A universally flattering palette with 12 shimmering, metallic shades that feels luxurious and creamy on the face.

YSL Mascara
Yves Saint Laurent
Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara

Colored mascara is having a moment, and while we can totally imagine an entity from a faraway planet having naturally blue lashes, we have to use a volumizing formula like this one from YSL.

NARS Beauty Lip Pencil
NARS
Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil

Rich, juicy lips that have long staying power are key in emulating otherworldy beauty. This lip pencil from Nars can be used to line your lips or as an allover color.

Hally Brow Pal
Hally Hair
Hally Brow Pal in Navy

Let me introduce you to this incredible brow find from Hally to express a more avant-garde look. For temporary color, run this navy formula through the brows to tint them for a cool 24 hours.

Kulfi Beauty
Kulfi
Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner

There's nothing more long-lasting than a kajal eyeliner, but we've never seen one in a rosy-pink shade like this. Even thought it's handily waterproof, it somehow manages to be magically hydrating so the formula won't dry on your lids.

