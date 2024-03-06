Unveiling the Otherworldly: How "Alien Beauty" Is Redefining the Unconventional Makeup Trend

From holographic highlight to full-face blush to bold bleached brows, the science fiction and fantasy genres have been serving as a major inspiration for some of our culture's most recent notable beauty trends, specifically, an overall aesthetic I like to call "alien beauty." For context, global trend forecasting company WGSN defines alien beauty as "an otherworldly aesthetic inspired by extraterrestrial life forms, signifying a new rebellious attitude towards quintessential beauty norms."

"Sci-fi/fantasy-inspired or 'alien beauty' reflects how we're all embracing more unconventional beauty," says professional makeup artist and Neen founder Jeanine Lobell. "What I love about this trend is that it allows you to experiment with makeup in ways that defy conventional standards, using your face as a canvas to express individuality."

We've been seeing alien-esque beauty on the runway, in film, and pretty much all over. This trend is reshaping the boundaries of conventional beauty, shying away from a traditionally glamorous look and sparking immense amounts of creativity. To support you in achieving an interplanetary slay of a makeup look, we put together an essential list of 10 products that will help you create a bold, alien-like glow. Keep reading to draw inspiration from and craft a look that's out of this world.

Neen Pretty Shady Pressed Pigment $29 SHOP NOW This gorgeous denim-like shade from Neen is a powder that feels like a cream formula. Easy to blend, this eye shadow also promises zero creasing punctuated by an intense color payoff.

Basma Beauty The Cream Blush $28 SHOP NOW Basma Beauty's new blush is beloved for its easy-to-apply texture that feels almost skin-like as you apply. This shade is perfect to pair with other bold colors.

About Face Fractal Glitter Eye Paint $22 SHOP NOW This eye paint comes with a precision eyeliner-like applicator that allows you to either paint the entire lid or create more detailed designs with.

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel $24 SHOP NOW To get a bleach brow look, we suggest grabbing a tinted gel like this one in a shade that's lighter than your natural hairs. A few strokes will mute the color of the brow and mimic the lightened look you're going for, sans the bleach.

Simihaze Beauty Eye Play Gem Sticker Pack $38 SHOP NOW No otherworldly being leaves their planet without face gems, so if you're trying to re-create an out-of-this-world look, we recommend these fun eye stickers from Simihaze.

Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette $50 SHOP NOW A universally flattering palette with 12 shimmering, metallic shades that feels luxurious and creamy on the face.

Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara $32 SHOP NOW Colored mascara is having a moment, and while we can totally imagine an entity from a faraway planet having naturally blue lashes, we have to use a volumizing formula like this one from YSL.

NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil $30 SHOP NOW Rich, juicy lips that have long staying power are key in emulating otherworldy beauty. This lip pencil from Nars can be used to line your lips or as an allover color.

Hally Hair Hally Brow Pal in Navy $25 SHOP NOW Let me introduce you to this incredible brow find from Hally to express a more avant-garde look. For temporary color, run this navy formula through the brows to tint them for a cool 24 hours.