Queer Eye Star Jeremiah Brent Shares His Budget-Friendly Home Décor Tips

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

For Jeremiah Brent, one of the biggest lessons he's learned since launching his own design firm is knowing what you don't know. "I'm really strong in certain areas and there are certain things that I just was not good at and so I worked really hard to get people in place that could fill that void for me because I move 1000 miles a minute and I don't want to stop that," Brent said.

Since Brent launched his interior design firm Jeremiah Brent Design in 2012, he's gone on to collaborate with Crate & Barrel, became a published author, and recently joined the cast of Queer Eye.

For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Brent shares how he got his start, his budget-friendly design tips, and more.

For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.

As I was watching the show, there was a line you said that stuck out to me and it was something along the lines of, "I'm never going to survive this show." I have to ask, how did you survive your first season of Queer Eye?



It was so intense. I did survive it. I've been on television, obviously doing various shows for a while now, and this is one of the most authentic things that I've ever actually participated in.

To actually feel the change that you were a part of for these people was just the wildest thing I've ever gone through. I definitely cried my way through it, but it was, hands down, one of the most beautiful experiences I've ever had.

What are some of the most valuable lessons you've learned along the way since starting your design firm?



I think organization for anybody is key. I think the biggest lesson I learned is know what you know and know what you don't. I'm really strong in certain areas and there are certain things that I just was not good at, so I worked really hard to get people in place that could fill that void for me because I move 1000 miles a minute and I don't want to stop that.

When you start a business, you have to be everything. Every lane is yours. Every part of the business is yours. As you grow and scale, if you want to do it intelligently and in a healthy way, you have to find a way to pull yourself out of those lanes that you're not the best at and trust the people you put into position.

For those listeners who want to refresh their homes for the new year and all of that and maybe don't have a ton of budget, what are simple ways to elevate your space?



First of all, there are a lot of great ways that you can do it that don't cost a lot of money. I know this sounds crazy, but that adhesive wallpaper that's super affordable that you can throw on I'm obsessed with—and not just because I have a collection, but because I think it's really smart.

Especially if you're renting, it's something easy to do. On the show, I did kitchen cabinets. I covered them with it and then just took them off.

Tempaper & Co. Next Summer Peel and Stick Wallpaper by Jeremiah Brent $150 SHOP NOW

I think it's really smart to shift your room around entirely. Something that I used to do back when I was younger, I would take everything out of the room for like two hours. I'd shove it in a bedroom or shove it in a corner and then I'd bring things back in and just try a completely different layout and live with it and see how it felt. I did that a lot.

Curating goes a long way. Art. I think just reusing and rethinking and repurposing your space can really change the way you live, too. If there's a dining room in your house that you never go into, but you love to read, get rid of it. Make it a library. Push the table against the wall. Put two great lamps on it. Stack some books. Put a little funny bar in there.

Make it something less precious and make it something that you'll actually use every day. It'll change the way you live and it'll bring you such different joy.

Living Spaces Voyage Natural 74" 2 Door Storage Bookcase By Nate Berkus + Jeremiah Brent $950 SHOP NOW

Jeremiah Brent The Space That Keeps You $45 SHOP NOW

Crate & Barrel Storybook Kids Table Lamp by Jeremiah Brent $60 SHOP NOW

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.