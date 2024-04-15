Everyone on TikTok Is Raving About This Divisive Wellness Treatment, So I Put It to the Test

You probably already follow Estée Lalonde, and if you don't, you should. An online content creator, creative director and founder of self-care brand MIRROR WATER she is known for being a trusted, honest and authoritative voice in the wellness and beauty world, and as a result has created a community that feels understood and listened to. Estée regularly shares her real-life experiences with her followers, so who better to weigh in on some of the biggest beauty and wellness trends of 2024? This month, she tries out sound baths. Read her honest review of the wellness practice below.

Estée during and after her sound bath experience. (Image credit: @EstéeLalonde

I'm not averse to a bit of "woo woo" therapy (or "holistic wellness practices" if I'm using proper words). I try to approach these things with a healthy dose of scepticism whilst remaining open-minded, but the truth is that I've found sound baths to be some of the most immersive and relaxing experiences I have ever had, truly transporting me away from the physical space and scratching my itch for escapism.

Done right, a sound bath provides you with a comfortable space and a soundtrack that aids your ability to reach a deeply meditative state. I first became interested in the world of sound therapy when I found Farzana Ali on Instagram. She's one of the best in the business, and I've been following the tips and suggestions she shares for ages. I recommend checking out her page before taking a deeper dive with her new book, Sound Healing: How to Use Sound to Beat Stress and Anxiety.

What Is a Sound Bath?

For the uninitiated, a sound bath is a meditative experience where those in attendance are "bathed" in sound waves. These sound waves are produced by instruments whose sounds are believed to have healing properties, such as gongs, singing bowls, chimes, rattles, tuning forks and even the human voice. The music doesn’t have a particularly "catchy" melody or rhythm— instead, it's usually a carefully crafted soundscape of instrument and voice with distinct resonance and overtones. During a sound bath, you lie on your back with a sound healing practitioner facilitating the experience, and sometimes the group also participates in the chants and mantras. Sessions can be as long as an hour and often end with slow movement to ease you back to reality.

What Does a Sound Bath Feel Like?

I've attended a number of sound baths to date, from mentally escaping the stresses of London to trying to find the ultimate chill whilst holidaying in Tulum, Mexico. I'm not going to say that every one of these has been transcendental, but as I said above, they can be, so persevere if at first you don't succeed. When I've been most moved by a sound bath, I've left with a deep sense of satisfaction that I usually only get from solo meditation, combined with a warm feeling of community and shared experience.

The chanting, mantras and sounds create this atmosphere of togetherness; I've often closed my eyes and felt both at one with the others in the room and like I was actually part of the sound. Be warned: it can get emotional. On a few occasions, I and my fellow bathers have been known to cry during the experience, and I've never felt anything but supported in that moment.

On a more practical level, a sound bath is so easy to fit into your schedule because there's no need to change or shower, and you can do them online from home too, though it's not exactly the same experience as in person (more on that below). My anxiety and stress levels have massively improved as a result of regular sound baths, and because there are so many around now, making it easy to attend a session, it's a fantastic way to "spot reduce" my anxious thoughts.

Whether you've attended a sound bath before or you're interested in trying it for the first time, I asked Farzana for more information on the wellness practice below. I highly recommend checking her out on IG when you've finished reading.

What Do You Need to Know Before Your First Sound Bath?

Go with an open mind and open heart. Sound healing is a great tool for rest, relaxation and transformation, but intention is key too. Stay open to the experience and don’t assume what it might be like. Sound has a great ability to meet us where we're at, so whatever comes up for you in a session will tell you a great deal about what you (or your nervous system) are processing.

Sometimes people fall asleep during a session and feel guilty for doing so, but if sleep is what you needed the most from the session then that’s okay. Also, don’t forget that you don’t just hear the sounds in a sound bath; you feel them too, so even if you did fall asleep, you’d still benefit from the session. Post-sound bath, try to stay relaxed and hydrated.

What Are the Benefits of Sound Baths?

Sound healing has so many amazing benefits—it’s so transformational in so many ways. It can allow you to access deep rest, change your viewpoint on anything you're working on internally, release stress and trauma and even leave you feeling inspired and productive—sound healing really does have so many pros. Best of all, it requires no effort. All you have to do is turn up, lie down and listen.

What Are the Cons of Sound Baths?

There are no "cons" as such with sound healing. Unlike medication, there are no side effects. However, if you suffer from seizures or wear a pacemaker then in-person sessions aren’t suitable, as the vibrations could interfere with the machinery.

Are Online Sound Baths as Good as In-Person Sessions?

Recent research has shown that digital sound baths can be just as effective as in-person ones, whilst having slightly different benefits. So, of course, an in-person session will likely be more tailored to you (or your group if you’re in a class setting), and you’ll physically feel the vibrations, making for a much more immersive experience. However, studies show that digital sound baths can still lead to more insightful and introspective ASC (altered states of consciousness) experiences.

Where Are the Best Places to Go for a Sound Bath?

These are some of my favourite places for sound baths in London:

Re:mind Studio

Third Space

Bodyism

The Wellness Foundry

Shop My Sound Bath Essentials:

Blasta Henriet Wheat Bag £30 SHOP NOW You want to stay warm and cosy during a sound bath, and this wheat bag placed on the stomach or under your back is perfect.

Stanley Iceflow Flip Straw Stainless Steel Leak-Proof Tumbler £43 SHOP NOW You need to hydrate after the session.

John Lewis 4mm Yoga Mat £15 SHOP NOW Add a blanket to make sure you're nice and comfy.

Adanola Varsity Oversized Sweatshirt £55 SHOP NOW Wear loose clothing you feel super relaxed in.

John Lewis Super Soft Throw £25 SHOP NOW Most studios recommend bringing a blanket with you if they're not provided.

boots Mulberry Silk Eye Mask £12 SHOP NOW An eye mask will help you really zone out.