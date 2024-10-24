My Café Is the Home Base for the Miami Fashion Crowd—26 Things They Influenced Me to Buy

For years, I have been captivated by Pura Vida Miami, a beloved café that serves as a hub for the fashion, beauty, and wellness elite. Its vibrant atmosphere, health-conscious menu, and stylish décor have made it a favorite among trendsetters and tastemakers. When I heard the chain was finally opening a location in New York, I couldn't contain my excitement.

In an effort to gain insight into what makes Pura Vida Miami so special, I reached out to co-founder Jennifer Horev. I was eager to discover how the unique tastes and preferences of the café's discerning customer base have influenced its offerings. Horev shared that her clientele's love for innovative, nutritious options has inspired her to curate a menu that not only satisfies cravings but also aligns with a wellness-focused lifestyle. From refreshing smoothie bowls to organic coffee, Pura Vida Miami captures the essence of health and beauty in every dish, making it the perfect destination for those looking to nourish both body and soul.

For those who are new to the brand, what is Pura Vida Miami?

Pura Vida Miami is more than just a café—it's an all-encompassing wellness, lifestyle brand conceived from a deep commitment to health and wellness driven by our mission to make quality food easily accessible at any time of day. Inspired by our travels, Pura Vida Miami started out as a passion project and eventually took on a life of its own. In 2015, I left my career in real estate and joined my now husband, Omer Horev, on a journey to reconfigure the way South Floridians consume healthy and delicious food. We were drawn by the idea of creating a neighborhood café that served healthy options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between, something that didn't exist in the area at the time.

From the beginning, our vision was to offer fresh, wholesome food made in an environment that fosters connection and community. Omer and I strongly believe in the importance of eating healthy, simple meals, and this mission has shaped our growth strategy as we expand into new markets. What started as a small passion project has transformed into a wellness empire that resonates with millions of consumers and has created over 1000 real careers across South Florida and, most recently, New York. As we approach 30 total stores, we remain dedicated to helping people live healthier, more balanced lives while being a brand that actively cares for the environment and every community we're a part of.

Tell us about your clientele—who is your ideal customer?

Our clientele is diverse but shares a common appreciation for consistency, quality, and service that goes above and beyond. Whether in South Florida or New York, our customers value fresh, wholesome ingredients, embrace wellness, and seek balance in their lives—all while appreciating the vibrant, welcoming atmosphere we create. The loyalty we've seen from our customers, many of whom continually ask for new Pura Vida Miami locations, is truly humbling and drives us to keep expanding.

Why New York for your latest location?

New York is the perfect next step for Pura Vida Miami as we continue to grow. Entering this vibrant city symbolizes a bold step forward in our mission to redefine the landscape of wellness. Expanding into the NoMad neighborhood has given us the opportunity to bring our health-conscious, community-driven approach to a city that's always on the move but equally values well-being. This isn't just another café for us—it's a space where wellness, community, and culture intersect. In addition to our NoMad store, we're also excited to announce our upcoming location in Williamsburg at 25 Kent, opening this year, with ambitions to operate 10+ locations across the city by 2026. Every dish we serve acts as a catalyst for a healthier, happier lifestyle, and we are excited to introduce New Yorkers to our offerings while making a meaningful impact in this incredible city.

Home & Kitchen

Pura Vida Miami Organic Matcha Powder $35 SHOP NOW "Our ceremonial-grade matcha powder is a total game changer. It's become a must-have in my morning routine—smooth, energizing, and no jitters!"

Pura Vida Miami Grass-Fed Collagen Protein $36 SHOP NOW "Our collagen is a wellness essential! It's an easy way to boost healthy hair, skin, and more from the inside out. I throw it into my smoothies, matcha, or even snacks. It blends perfectly."

Hermès Cheval de Fete Bridge Playing Cards $175 SHOP NOW "I bring these out every time I have friends over. They're also my go-to gift for anyone who loves a chic game night."

kyoord High-Phenolic Olive Oil $49 SHOP NOW "This olive oil is a kitchen staple. I use it in so many recipes at home, and it's perfect for drizzling over my favorite dishes. Absolutely delicious."

Athena Calderone Cook Beautiful $40 $23 SHOP NOW "I've been a fan of Athena Calderone for ages. Her recipes always inspire me, and this cookbook is a classic I keep reaching for."

The Mahjong Line The Lucky Line: Joshua Tree Mahjong Tiles $425 SHOP NOW "I hosted a 'matcha and mahjong' party this summer, and everyone fell in love! It's my new obsession—it makes for such a fun get-together."

Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray $25 SHOP NOW "This stain spray is a lifesaver. I live in light colors, and this little bottle has saved my outfits more times than I can count."

Generic Cutting Boards for Kitchen $25 SHOP NOW "I love my acrylic cutting boards. They keep my marble countertops safe while allowing me to enjoy their beauty."

Fashion

Celine Triomphe 54MM Oval Sunglasses $580 SHOP NOW "I'm obsessed with these sunnies. They're the perfect blend of playful and fun."

Hermès Oran Sandals $760 SHOP NOW "These sandals are a timeless classic—effortlessly chic and perfect for a sunny day."

Cult Gaia Annika Clutch $358 SHOP NOW "This clutch is such a fun statement piece that takes any outfit to the next level."

LoveShackFancy Amille Bow Off-the-Shoulder Top $295 SHOP NOW "Matching with my daughter, Elle, in LoveShackFancy is the absolute cutest. She loves twinning, and it's our favorite fashion moment together."

Eberjey Modal Long Pj Set $148 SHOP NOW "These pajamas are next-level soft. Cozying up in them makes winding down feel extra special."

Phillips House Initial Necklace $3995 SHOP NOW "This is my go-to everyday necklace. I love its customizability. I have all my loved ones' initials on it."

Alexa Leigh Everyday Hoops $110 SHOP NOW "The perfect hoops to elevate any everyday look!"

Alexa Leigh Ball Bracelet $105 SHOP NOW "I'm obsessed with these bracelets and use them every day. They're simple, chic, and go with any outfit."

Cin Cin Locket Bandeau Top $140 SHOP NOW "I wore this bikini on a recent Cabo trip, and it's perfection. Ideal for a cute beach pic."

Ba&sh Cardigan Guspa $380 SHOP NOW "One of my favorite pieces in the wardrobe—ideal for layering and always stylish."

Fitness & Wellness

Bullpadel 2024 Padel Racket $280 SHOP NOW "This racket is my absolute favorite. It provides effortless power and control on the courts."

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream $27 SHOP NOW "My body-cream go-to. It's my ultimate pampering must-have. It melts into my skin and leaves it feeling extremely soft."

De La Heart Love Your Belly Balm $56 SHOP NOW "This belly balm was my go-to during pregnancy. It kept my skin soft, hydrated, and nourished."

Splits59 Airweight Jumpsuit $158 SHOP NOW "This onesie is like butter on your skin. It's my favorite maternity 'fit—so comfortable and soft."

De La Heart The Body Tool $36 SHOP NOW "This tool is an essential part of my self-care routine. It's so soothing and helps me unwind after a long day."

Bala Bala Bangles $55 SHOP NOW "I discovered Bala at my favorite studio, Fuze House, which just opened in New York! These weights add the perfect challenge to any workout, and I love that they come in Pura Vida Miami blue."

Alo Warrior Mat $128 SHOP NOW "My yoga mat is my sanctuary. It's where I find balance, unwind, and stretch it all out."