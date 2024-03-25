The Beauty Show Is Coming: Here's How You Can Get Into the Who What Wear Trend Salon

If you consider yourself a beauty obsessive like me, you've come to the right place. The Beauty Show is a brand new event being held at the Business Design Centre in London on 20-21 September, 2024 and we couldn't be more excited about it.

What Is The Beauty Show?

From the producers of Who What Wear UK, woman&home and Marie Claire UK, The Beauty Show is a festival-style event covering all things beauty that will host our editorial team alongside celebrity guests and influencers, all under one roof. Tickets are 30% off right now (hurry, as the offer ends 1 April), so book your ticket here to secure your place at the event every beauty devotee will want to be at this year—trust us.

What Can I Expect at The Beauty Show?

The Who What Wear Salon

At The Beauty Show, you'll step into the ultimate beauty playground where you'll uncover all the latest in beauty for 2024 and beyond, curated by our beauty editorial team. From the chicest nail colours to trending hair looks, you'll be prepared to update your look for the season ahead. Consider it the place to try the trends first before anyone else.

Express Treatment Bars

Around The Beauty Show, you'll also be able to treat yourself to complimentary treatments from leading beauty brands including CellDerma, London Lash Pro, Sculpted by Aimee and MUA Makeup Academy, where you'll be able to try the most innovative products before you buy.

Shopping

The Beauty Show will feature all your favourite brands under one roof—it's a beauty lover's paradise. With over 60 leading beauty brands from established favourites to exciting newcomers, you’ll have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of products and services, from skincare and makeup to haircare and fragrance.

The Beauty Box

You’ll also have the opportunity to pick up a beauty box featuring your favourite brands. The VIP ticket includes a VIP beauty box worth £200, and there's also the option to include a box worth £100 with a standard ticket for just £11.50.

Ridgeview VIP Lounge

After all that shopping, VIP ticket holders can head to the Ridgeview VIP Lounge, where you'll be provided with a luxurious setting to relax in whilst enjoying award-winning English sparkling wines. The VIP Lounge will also be home to complimentary treatments for VIP ticket holders.

The Marie Claire Zone

Join the Marie Claire Zone to experience the latest insights, trends and techniques as you explore the transformative power of beauty.

The woman&home Stage

Here you can find out everything you need to know about beauty in midlife, from the latest tweakments to the best supplements and how to achieve great hair.

Look Good Feel Better Partnership

The Beauty Show’s charity partner, Look Good Feel Better, will be in attendance. Look Good Feel Better offers free workshops virtually and at cancer care centres and hospitals across the UK, providing practical advice and emotional support to people navigating changes to their body confidence during cancer treatment.

How to Book Tickets

You can choose from two ticket types now with 30% off until 1 April.

Our standard ticket is great value and gives you access to the event on your preferred day. Visit three stages, browse the exhibitors and experience our Express Treatment Bars. Plus, you can shop, discover the latest in beauty and much more. You'll also have the option to add a beauty box with your ticket for just £11.50, worth £100.

Our VIP ticket is perfect if you want that bit extra from your day. Get everything the standard ticket has to offer plus a VIP beauty box worth £200, access to the Ridgeview VIP Lounge where you'll get a glass of Ridgeview sparkling wine with your ticket, plus special beauty treatments.

Find out more at thebeautyshow.co.uk and book your tickets here.