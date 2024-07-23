Popular Fashion-Editor Opinion: The Best Dresses of the Summer Are at J.Crew Right Now
There's no question one of the most popular brands our fashion editors love to shop is J.Crew. Whether we're Slacking about its latest collaboration with a buzzy brand, chatting about a cool outfit we spotted Olympia Gayot in, writing about what must-have pieces just went on sale, or swooning over its latest lookbook, the preppy-cool brand is one we can't stop talking about.
When it comes to shopping for dresses this summer, we can all agree that J.Crew has some of the chicest offerings. Whether it's a chic fit-and-flare poplin dress or an embellished slip dress from the latest collab with Maryam Nassir Zadeh, the brand has so many gorgeous options for casual summer days, special soirées, afternoons on a boat or beach… You name it. There's something for every occasion.
Keep scrolling to see the editor-approved frocks worth scooping up this summer.
We editors are obsessed with the latest Maryam Nassir Zadeh collab.
Shift dresses are trending, and we love the crochet trim on this one.
Lean into trending buttery yellow this summer.
A sheer slip for those balmy summer days.
The hard part is choosing what color to get this in. We love them all.
A black linen shift dress that will keep you cool and looking polished.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Can't Stop Wearing This Boho-Inspired Effortless Dress Trend
A summer essential.
By Natalie Munro
-
If a Stylish Italian Woman Shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, These 30 Chic Pieces Would Catch Her Eye
These are bound to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Everyone's Wearing Dôen Dresses—These 30 Alts Embody the Vibe But Are Under $200
You're welcome.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Can't Believe I Just Found These Expensive-Looking Summer Dresses on Amazon During Prime Day
From linen minidresses to cotton poplin dresses.
By Judith Jones
-
Lily-Rose Depp Wore Every French Woman's Favorite Flats With This Easy Dress Trend
My new summer uniform—secured.
By Eliza Huber
-
29 Elegant and Cool Summer Dresses That Are On-Trend But Not Too Trendy
I want them all.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
An Italian Woman Shops Amazon Prime Day—30 Chic Sale Picks She'd Be Sure to Buy
So sleek.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Romantic LBD Trend That's Perfect for Daytime
Heat-wave approved.
By Allyson Payer