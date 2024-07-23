Popular Fashion-Editor Opinion: The Best Dresses of the Summer Are at J.Crew Right Now

There's no question one of the most popular brands our fashion editors love to shop is J.Crew. Whether we're Slacking about its latest collaboration with a buzzy brand, chatting about a cool outfit we spotted Olympia Gayot in, writing about what must-have pieces just went on sale, or swooning over its latest lookbook, the preppy-cool brand is one we can't stop talking about.

When it comes to shopping for dresses this summer, we can all agree that J.Crew has some of the chicest offerings. Whether it's a chic fit-and-flare poplin dress or an embellished slip dress from the latest collab with Maryam Nassir Zadeh, the brand has so many gorgeous options for casual summer days, special soirées, afternoons on a boat or beach… You name it. There's something for every occasion.

Keep scrolling to see the editor-approved frocks worth scooping up this summer.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.crew Embellished Bias-Cut Slip Dress in Chiffon
J.crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Embellished Bias-Cut Slip Dress in Chiffon

We editors are obsessed with the latest Maryam Nassir Zadeh collab.

Philomena Dress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Philomena Dress in Cotton Poplin

The most romantic LWD.

A-Line Midi Dress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
A-Line Midi Dress in Cotton Poplin

The perfect dress for the city or beach.

Maxine Crochet-Trim Shift Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Maxine Crochet-Trim Shift Dress in Linen

Shift dresses are trending, and we love the crochet trim on this one.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.crew Cross-Back Midi Dress in Stretch Cotton Blend
J.crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Cross-Back Midi Dress in Stretch Cotton Blend

Lean into trending buttery yellow this summer.

Clio Dress in Textured Gauze
J.Crew
Clio Dress in Textured Gauze

The one you'll be reaching for on repeat.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.crew Sheer Bias-Cut Slip Dress in Ramie
J.crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Sheer Bias-Cut Slip Dress in Ramie

A sheer slip for those balmy summer days.

Crinkled Side-Slit Midi Dress
J.Crew
Crinkled Side-Slit Midi Dress

The textured fabric is everything.

Embroidered Mini Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Embroidered Mini Dress in Linen

The charming embroidery is giving major vintage vibes.

Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse

Classic and timeless.

Anna October© X J.crew Sheer Sweater-Dress
J.Crew x Anna October
Sheer Sweater-Dress

Another J.Crew collab we love with Anna October.

Sweetheart Tank Dress With Poplin Skirt
J.Crew
Sweetheart Tank Dress With Poplin Skirt

It's all about fit-and-flare dresses this season.

Athena Dress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Athena Dress in Cotton Poplin

It's giving long summer days in the Italian countryside.

Tiered Tie-Front Beach Dress in Cobalt Floral Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Tiered Tie-Front Beach Dress

Love this pretty print.

J.Crew x Anna October, Short-Sleeve Slip Dress in Luster Crepe
J.Crew x Anna October
Short-Sleeve Slip Dress in Luster Crepe

Perfect for wedding season.

Fit-And-Flare Mini Dress With Rickrack Trim
J.Crew
Fit-and-Flare Mini Dress With Rickrack Trim

Playful and fun.

Scoopneck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey
J.Crew
Scoopneck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey

So easy to dress up or down.

Crochet Open-Back Midi Dress
J.Crew
Crochet Open-Back Midi Dress

A crochet dress that oozes elegance.

Anna October© X J.crew V-Neck Slip Dress in Luster Crepe
J.Crew x Anna October
V-Neck Slip Dress

For a special summer soirée.

Claudia Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Claudia Dress in Linen

The hard part is choosing what color to get this in. We love them all.

Maxine Button-Back Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Maxine Button-Back Dress in Linen

A black linen shift dress that will keep you cool and looking polished.

Anna October© X J.crew Halter Slip Dress in Textured Satin
J.Crew x Anna October
Halter Slip Dress in Textured Satin

A stunner.

Tie-Waist Halter Dress in Liberty® Ellie Fabric
J.Crew
Tie-Waist Halter Dress in Liberty Ellie Fabric

Just add metallic heels.

Bungalow Maxi Popover Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Bungalow Maxi Popover Dress in Linen

I want to throw this on daily.

Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Fit-and-Flare Midi Dress in Cotton Poplin

The pockets are a nice added touch.

Collection Fringe-Trim Slip Dress
J.Crew
Collection Fringe-Trim Slip Dress

Wow.

Anna October© X J.crew Multistrap Sheath Dress
J.Crew x Anna October
Multistrap Sheath Dress

The back is so pretty too.

L'etoile Sport™ Cap-Sleeve Lace Dress
J.Crew x L'etoile Sport
Cap-Sleeve Lace Dress

Sporty chic.

Cross-Back Midi Dress in Vintage Rib
J.Crew
Cross-Back Midi Dress in Vintage Rib

Style with slides for an easy summer outfit.

