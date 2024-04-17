How Promo Codes Work at Who What Wear

Why does Who What Wear offer promo codes?

As a digital fashion and beauty publication focused on sharing the best shopping recommendations, offering promo codes goes hand in hand with our content. At Who What Wear, our team of beauty and fashion editors are always reviewing the latest trends and products from clothing, cosmetics, and accessories, to celebrity style and activewear.

We’re all looking to make smart shopping decisions with access to the most stylish brands at competitive prices. You’ll discover the brands we have promo codes for are clothing, cosmetics, and lifestyle brands that are editor-approved, and recommended by our experts.

How does Who What Wear source promo codes?

We source, personally test, and write all promo codes and budget-saving content ourselves. No third parties are involved in the sourcing or creation of our promo codes, sales intel, or surrounding content.

As part of Future PLC, we have access to a central technology platform called Hawk that allows us to list and incorporate promo codes and sales efficiently. Working alongside the wider Who What Wear team, we’ve chosen the latest brands and surface promo codes and discounts for our readers.

We have a team of Who What Wear staffers and deals experts who curate, verify, and list the best promo codes and money-saving advice. The promo codes and sale information on our brand pages are updated by our team daily. Our team also has close working relationships with affiliate networks and brands. These relationships are how we secure exclusive promo codes from the latest brands. As you can expect from Who What Wear, we will always disclose any sponsorships or affiliate links within our content.

Our deals experts check brand and competitor websites, combing through newsletters for sales intel and promo codes to test. This means our readers can shop more affordably with promo codes and shopping recommendations all in one destination.

Find out how promo codes work at Future PLC.

Why trust Who What Wear?

As an international digital fashion publication, Who What Wear has been a trusted shopping resource for many since it started in 2006.

With nearly two decades of experience, Who What Wear is known internationally for our on-trend beauty and fashion shopping recommendations. Who What Wear is one of the most trusted publications globally, and we take this responsibility seriously. This is why our team creates all our promo code content ourselves with no third-party involvement or contributions.

As a member of the Independent Press Standards Organization, holding ourselves to the highest journalistic standards and photography integrity is paramount. Our expert team brings this same high standard to our promo code pages as they do our editorial articles. We’ve selected a list of brands we believe offer elevated items and wardrobe longevity. We constantly personally vet and verify our promo codes and sale deals, so our readers get the great experience they’ve come to expect from Who What Wear.

Find out more about how we’re a trusted publication .

How do we make money?

When you use a promo code or offer from Who What Wear, we may receive a commission if you then go on to make a purchase.

Our promo codes, sales, and specialized discounts are updated daily. To accomplish this, we have a team of trusted editors, deal experts, commercial account managers, and developers working together to bring you our betted promo codes.

When one of our readers finds a promo code to suit their shopping needs, they can click on this and are directed to the brand’s website. When this happens, a cookie will be dropped to tell the retailer this person is coming from Who What Wear. If the reader then purchases from the website, we may get a commission. This amount of commission depends on the brand and our commission rate with the retailer.

Our parent website, Future PLC, also has in-depth terms and conditions that explain the different ways money is made across its publications. You can find out more about Future PLC here.

How do we test promo codes?

We want to make sure our readers have the best experience, so we personally test each promo code. This means our staff is testing each code before we list them.

At Who What Wear, a member of our team will go directly to the retailer's website to do this. They’ll add items to their basket that match the promo code terms and conditions, then paste our promo code into the required box at the checkout. If the code does not work, we will not add it to our list. If the promo code does work, we will add it to the retailer’s dedicated promo code page on Who What Wear. Our team will then continue to check the codes to ensure they still work.

It is important to note sometimes brands will discontinue a code without letting us know. In this case, we will endeavor to remove the code as soon as possible. This is also why we won’t ever list any one-time or user-specific discount codes, as these are not likely to work after one use.

What if a promo code doesn’t work?

Sometimes, it might be worth double-checking the terms and conditions of a promo code. You can read these by clicking “View the terms and conditions” underneath the offer title. Make sure to check if there is a minimum spend, whether your items are included with the code, or if any verification is required for student, military, teacher, or healthcare worker discounts.