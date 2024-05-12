I Went Shopping in Paris—6 Staples French Sales Associates Say Cool People Are Into

Some people come to Paris for the croissants, some for the art, and some for the shopping. I’m drawn to the city for all of the above, but there’s just something about shopping in Paris that will always be a next-level experience. There is quite the selection of department stores, and while many tourists gather around the popular spots in the 9th arrondissement, I like finding something off the beaten path. Think vintage stores in Le Marais. Recently, I found La Samaritaine . The historic shopping destination feels tucked away from the overly crowded streets that surround a lot of the other popular department stores and feels a little bit more elevated.

During my first visit, I had the chance to visit the private styling suites, where elite shoppers discover their personal style, and learned quickly the dos and don’ts according to the French stylists who help their clients navigate the endless racks of clothing. I was surprised to learn that some trends and designers were looked down upon but happy to discover that I was obsessed with the replacements the stylist suggested. Below, discover the six things I’m shopping thanks to what I learned during my French shopping spree .

1. White Pants

While jeans have always been a classic wardrobe staple among Americans and French alike, the team at La Samaritaine told me that shoppers are starting to prioritize elegant white trousers instead, styling them with anything.

Mango Lugo High Waist Wide Leg Pants $89

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleated Cotton Pants $228

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant $108

2. Romantic Blouses

The fashion crowd has been buzzing about the most recent Chloé collection, and the French stylists I spoke to said their shoppers agree. On my flight back, the business class only airline La Compagnie had a fashion show that mirrored this vibe, so naturally I’m sold.

Reformation Wanda Top $148

Free People More Romance Top $98

LoveShackFancy Tandra Lace & Eyelet Detail Long Sleeve Top $395

3. Sheer Anything

Another nod to the Chloé vibe we’re after, La Samaritaine’s stylists also mentioned sheer being popular among their luxury shoppers. They suggested skipping overhyped brands and buying into the JW Andersons of the world instead.

Reformation Graysen Knit Two Piece $218

AFRM Valerie Dress $102

Zara Mixed Velvet Semi-Sheer Shirt $49

Miaou Iris Sheer Mesh Tube Top & Bolero Set $175

4. Khaki

The utility movement has gone through many waves and looks like it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. They mentioned supplementing camel for this warm green shade in the neutral department.

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant $108

R13 Trench Wide Leg Cotton Cargo Pants $859

Mango Bengala Cargo Midi Skirt $51

Staud San Carlos Stretch Cotton Miniskirt $265

5. Sequins for Everyday

During my visit, we discussed sequins because how could you not? French stylists mentioned that sequins are having a “massive comeback and are no longer just for going out.” Finding ways to style them for the daytime is the ultimate vibe.

Miu Miu Embellished Wool-Silk Briefs $5800

Guizio Paillette Skirt $168

Topshop Sequin Bandeau Top $37

Edikted Nyah Sequin Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans $89

Rabanne Sequin Crop Top $624

6. Animal Prints

Animal prints are fun on their own but even more exciting when they get layered and mixed together. The French love to make a statement, so hearing about this trend was no surprise.

J.Crew New Capri Thong Sandals in Snake-Embossed Leather $106

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant $198

ASOS Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Shirt Top $39