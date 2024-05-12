I Went Shopping in Paris—6 Staples French Sales Associates Say Cool People Are Into
Some people come to Paris for the croissants, some for the art, and some for the shopping. I’m drawn to the city for all of the above, but there’s just something about shopping in Paris that will always be a next-level experience. There is quite the selection of department stores, and while many tourists gather around the popular spots in the 9th arrondissement, I like finding something off the beaten path. Think vintage stores in Le Marais. Recently, I found La Samaritaine. The historic shopping destination feels tucked away from the overly crowded streets that surround a lot of the other popular department stores and feels a little bit more elevated.
During my first visit, I had the chance to visit the private styling suites, where elite shoppers discover their personal style, and learned quickly the dos and don’ts according to the French stylists who help their clients navigate the endless racks of clothing. I was surprised to learn that some trends and designers were looked down upon but happy to discover that I was obsessed with the replacements the stylist suggested. Below, discover the six things I’m shopping thanks to what I learned during my French shopping spree.
1. White Pants
While jeans have always been a classic wardrobe staple among Americans and French alike, the team at La Samaritaine told me that shoppers are starting to prioritize elegant white trousers instead, styling them with anything.
2. Romantic Blouses
The fashion crowd has been buzzing about the most recent Chloé collection, and the French stylists I spoke to said their shoppers agree. On my flight back, the business class only airline La Compagnie had a fashion show that mirrored this vibe, so naturally I’m sold.
3. Sheer Anything
Another nod to the Chloé vibe we’re after, La Samaritaine’s stylists also mentioned sheer being popular among their luxury shoppers. They suggested skipping overhyped brands and buying into the JW Andersons of the world instead.
4. Khaki
The utility movement has gone through many waves and looks like it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. They mentioned supplementing camel for this warm green shade in the neutral department.
5. Sequins for Everyday
During my visit, we discussed sequins because how could you not? French stylists mentioned that sequins are having a “massive comeback and are no longer just for going out.” Finding ways to style them for the daytime is the ultimate vibe.
6. Animal Prints
Animal prints are fun on their own but even more exciting when they get layered and mixed together. The French love to make a statement, so hearing about this trend was no surprise.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.
