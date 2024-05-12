I Went Shopping in Paris—6 Staples French Sales Associates Say Cool People Are Into

Some people come to Paris for the croissants, some for the art, and some for the shopping. I’m drawn to the city for all of the above, but there’s just something about shopping in Paris that will always be a next-level experience. There is quite the selection of department stores, and while many tourists gather around the popular spots in the 9th arrondissement, I like finding something off the beaten path. Think vintage stores in Le Marais. Recently, I found La Samaritaine. The historic shopping destination feels tucked away from the overly crowded streets that surround a lot of the other popular department stores and feels a little bit more elevated.

During my first visit, I had the chance to visit the private styling suites, where elite shoppers discover their personal style, and learned quickly the dos and don’ts according to the French stylists who help their clients navigate the endless racks of clothing. I was surprised to learn that some trends and designers were looked down upon but happy to discover that I was obsessed with the replacements the stylist suggested. Below, discover the six things I’m shopping thanks to what I learned during my French shopping spree.

1. White Pants

sierra mayhew wearing white pants and a pink blouse in paris

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

While jeans have always been a classic wardrobe staple among Americans and French alike, the team at La Samaritaine told me that shoppers are starting to prioritize elegant white trousers instead, styling them with anything.

white trouser pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Dress Pants

Lugo High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Mango
Lugo High Waist Wide Leg Pants

The Favorite Pant Pleated Cotton Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleated Cotton Pants

The Way-High® Drape Pant
Everlane
The Way-High Drape Pant

2. Romantic Blouses

emmanuelle wearing a romantic blouse dress

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

The fashion crowd has been buzzing about the most recent Chloé collection, and the French stylists I spoke to said their shoppers agree. On my flight back, the business class only airline La Compagnie had a fashion show that mirrored this vibe, so naturally I’m sold.

lace top
Reformation
Wanda Top

Lyocell-Blend Flounced Blouse
H&M
Lyocell-Blend Flounced Blouse

More Romance Top
Free People
More Romance Top

Tandra Lace & Eyelet Detail Long Sleeve Top
LoveShackFancy
Tandra Lace & Eyelet Detail Long Sleeve Top

3. Sheer Anything

french shopping trends

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Another nod to the Chloé vibe we’re after, La Samaritaine’s stylists also mentioned sheer being popular among their luxury shoppers. They suggested skipping overhyped brands and buying into the JW Andersons of the world instead.

sheer two-piece
Reformation
Graysen Knit Two Piece

Valerie Dress
AFRM
Valerie Dress

Mixed Velvet Semi-Sheer Shirt
Zara
Mixed Velvet Semi-Sheer Shirt

Iris Sheer Mesh Tube Top & Bolero Set
Miaou
Iris Sheer Mesh Tube Top & Bolero Set

4. Khaki

emma leger wearing khaki jacket and blue jeans

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

The utility movement has gone through many waves and looks like it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. They mentioned supplementing camel for this warm green shade in the neutral department.

The Way-High® Drape Pant
Everlane
The Way-High Drape Pant

Trench Wide Leg Cotton Cargo Pants
R13
Trench Wide Leg Cotton Cargo Pants

Bengala Cargo Midi Skirt
Mango
Bengala Cargo Midi Skirt

San Carlos Stretch Cotton Miniskirt
Staud
San Carlos Stretch Cotton Miniskirt

5. Sequins for Everyday

coco bassey wearing sequin hot pants and a trench coat

(Image credit: @cocobassey)

During my visit, we discussed sequins because how could you not? French stylists mentioned that sequins are having a “massive comeback and are no longer just for going out.” Finding ways to style them for the daytime is the ultimate vibe.

Embellished Wool-Silk Briefs
Miu Miu
Embellished Wool-Silk Briefs

Paillette Skirt
Guizio
Paillette Skirt

Sequin Bandeau Top
Topshop
Sequin Bandeau Top

Nyah Sequin Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Edikted
Nyah Sequin Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Sequin Crop Top
Rabanne
Sequin Crop Top

6. Animal Prints

woman wearing leopard skirt and woven bag in her home

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Animal prints are fun on their own but even more exciting when they get layered and mixed together. The French love to make a statement, so hearing about this trend was no surprise.

New Capri Thong Sandals in Snake-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
New Capri Thong Sandals in Snake-Embossed Leather

leopard pants
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Asos Design Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Shirt Top in Leopard Print
ASOS
Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Shirt Top

Big Bag
Rouje
Big Bag

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

