I Just Got Back From Cabo—7 Summer Trends That Are Already Rampant There
I get it. I see what all of the hype was about. This was my first time ever stepping foot in Cabo, and after an eight-hour travel day, I'm telling you that it was worth the long-haul flight from the East Coast. With waves that touch the sky and Mexican food that makes me want to put in the longest Uber Eats order on Earth just to taste it again, I'll definitely be back in Cabo as soon as I can.
One of the trip highlights that I forgot to mention was walking along the beach and seeing what other travelers were wearing. Being the home of such incredible beaches, Cabo attracts quite the well-dressed traveler, and I immediately began taking notes for my summer wardrobe. Below, find the seven summer trends I'm getting started with.
1. Thong Sandals
People are simplifying their footwear collections, making thong sandals the best style to invest in right now. They're a classic take on summer footwear that feels elevated and fun, but my favorite thing about them is how comfortable they are.
2. Minimalistic Swimsuits
Swimsuits that feel absolutely timeless are the classic and minimalistic styles that you've seen the fashion crowd raving about in recent years. A good thing about investing in this style is that you won't want to toss it out of your closet any time soon.
3. Printed Dresses
I tend to wear a lot of solid colors when I'm going throughout my day-to-day life, but on vacation, I love to find an excuse to wear a striking print. Whether it's an unexpected stroke of leopard or something that reminds you of your childhood, packing a playful print will never steer you wrong.
4. Maxi Skirts
Flowy maxi skirts have been on my mind for vacations for quite some time, and while I still love them, I'm also shopping for fitted graphic-printed maxi skirts. It's the perfect accessory for any beach day, yet I can wear it during a New York City summer as well.
5. Crochet Dresses
Crochet has been having itself a little moment for the past few years, and it's certainly not showing signs of slowing down. It's the perfect thing to pack for a vacation because it's light in warmer weather and makes a good statement.
6. Starfish Details
While Sally is off somewhere selling seashells, I am gravitating toward starfish and looking for ways to add them into my wardrobe. The fashion crowd was invested in starfish earrings last summer, and that trend is still going strong. It's now evolved into swimwear and dresses as well.
7. White Dresses
I rarely go on vacation without a white dress in tow, as it's simply classic. An easy item to throw on before a big event to feel put-together is a must.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.