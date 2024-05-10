I Just Got Back From Cabo—7 Summer Trends That Are Already Rampant There

Gif of Sierra Mayhew wearing vacation outfits in Cabo
(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)
I get it. I see what all of the hype was about. This was my first time ever stepping foot in Cabo, and after an eight-hour travel day, I'm telling you that it was worth the long-haul flight from the East Coast. With waves that touch the sky and Mexican food that makes me want to put in the longest Uber Eats order on Earth just to taste it again, I'll definitely be back in Cabo as soon as I can.

One of the trip highlights that I forgot to mention was walking along the beach and seeing what other travelers were wearing. Being the home of such incredible beaches, Cabo attracts quite the well-dressed traveler, and I immediately began taking notes for my summer wardrobe. Below, find the seven summer trends I'm getting started with.

1. Thong Sandals

Camille Charriere wearing thong sandals.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

People are simplifying their footwear collections, making thong sandals the best style to invest in right now. They're a classic take on summer footwear that feels elevated and fun, but my favorite thing about them is how comfortable they are.

'liners' Flip Flop
Tkees
Flip Flop

Kitten Heel Sandals - Women
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals

Ellis Sandal
Vince
Ellis Sandal

2. Minimalistic Swimsuits

Jasmine Tookes in minimalistic swimsuit.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Swimsuits that feel absolutely timeless are the classic and minimalistic styles that you've seen the fashion crowd raving about in recent years. A good thing about investing in this style is that you won't want to toss it out of your closet any time soon.

Muse Scoop Bikini Top
Jade Swim
Muse Scoop Bikini Top

Scoopneck One-Piece Swimsuit in Stripe
J.Crew
Scoopneck One-Piece Swimsuit in Stripe

Stripe Edge One-Piece Swimsuit
Toteme
Stripe Edge One-Piece Swimsuit

3. Printed Dresses

Printed dress worn by Sierra Mayhew in Cabo.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

I tend to wear a lot of solid colors when I'm going throughout my day-to-day life, but on vacation, I love to find an excuse to wear a striking print. Whether it's an unexpected stroke of leopard or something that reminds you of your childhood, packing a playful print will never steer you wrong.

Loveshackfancy Camonete Dress
LoveShackFancy
Camonete Dress

Aurelia Dress
Oceanus
Aurelia Dress

Floral Sketch Tiered Cotton Midi Dress
Farm Rio
Floral Sketch Tiered Cotton Midi Dress

4. Maxi Skirts

Emili Sindlev wearing Cabo-inspired vacation outfit.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Flowy maxi skirts have been on my mind for vacations for quite some time, and while I still love them, I'm also shopping for fitted graphic-printed maxi skirts. It's the perfect accessory for any beach day, yet I can wear it during a New York City summer as well.

Printed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Skirt
Acne Studios
Printed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Skirt

Free-Est Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt
Free-Est
Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

Fits Everybody Maxi Skirt
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Maxi Skirt

5. Crochet Dresses

Chrissy Rutherford wearing a crochet yellow dress.

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

Crochet has been having itself a little moment for the past few years, and it's certainly not showing signs of slowing down. It's the perfect thing to pack for a vacation because it's light in warmer weather and makes a good statement.

Bikini Top
Rhode
Bikini Top

Terra Alter Mat Heels
Stella McCartney
Terra Alter Mat Heels

Floral Crochet Tank
Farm Rio
Floral Crochet Tank

6. Starfish Details

Emma Leger wearing a bikini in Hawaii.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

While Sally is off somewhere selling seashells, I am gravitating toward starfish and looking for ways to add them into my wardrobe. The fashion crowd was invested in starfish earrings last summer, and that trend is still going strong. It's now evolved into swimwear and dresses as well.

Starfish Bikini Top
PatBo
Starfish Bikini Top

Crystal Starfish Drop Earrings
Oscar de la Renta
Crystal Starfish Drop Earrings

Starfish Bandeau Two-Piece Swimsuit
Nasty Gal
Starfish Bandeau Two-Piece Swimsuit

7. White Dresses

Cabo-inspired vacation outfit, white maxi dress.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

I rarely go on vacation without a white dress in tow, as it's simply classic. An easy item to throw on before a big event to feel put-together is a must.

White dress
Staud
Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress

Marceline Belted Mini Shirtdress
Ramy Brook
Marceline Belted Mini Shirtdress

White dress
Posse
Exclusive Alice Linen Mini Dress

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

