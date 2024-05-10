I Just Got Back From Cabo—7 Summer Trends That Are Already Rampant There

I get it. I see what all of the hype was about. This was my first time ever stepping foot in Cabo, and after an eight-hour travel day , I'm telling you that it was worth the long-haul flight from the East Coast. With waves that touch the sky and Mexican food that makes me want to put in the longest Uber Eats order on Earth just to taste it again, I'll definitely be back in Cabo as soon as I can.

One of the trip highlights that I forgot to mention was walking along the beach and seeing what other travelers were wearing. Being the home of such incredible beaches, Cabo attracts quite the well-dressed traveler , and I immediately began taking notes for my summer wardrobe. Below, find the seven summer trends I'm getting started with.

1. Thong Sandals

People are simplifying their footwear collections, making thong sandals the best style to invest in right now. They're a classic take on summer footwear that feels elevated and fun, but my favorite thing about them is how comfortable they are.

Tkees Flip Flop $60 SHOP NOW

Mango Kitten Heel Sandals $69 SHOP NOW

Vince Ellis Sandal $295 SHOP NOW

2. Minimalistic Swimsuits

Swimsuits that feel absolutely timeless are the classic and minimalistic styles that you've seen the fashion crowd raving about in recent years. A good thing about investing in this style is that you won't want to toss it out of your closet any time soon.

Jade Swim Muse Scoop Bikini Top $90 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Scoopneck One-Piece Swimsuit in Stripe $77 SHOP NOW

Toteme Stripe Edge One-Piece Swimsuit $240 SHOP NOW

3. Printed Dresses

I tend to wear a lot of solid colors when I'm going throughout my day-to-day life, but on vacation, I love to find an excuse to wear a striking print. Whether it's an unexpected stroke of leopard or something that reminds you of your childhood, packing a playful print will never steer you wrong.

LoveShackFancy Camonete Dress $595 SHOP NOW

Oceanus Aurelia Dress $530 SHOP NOW

Farm Rio Floral Sketch Tiered Cotton Midi Dress $235 SHOP NOW

4. Maxi Skirts

Flowy maxi skirts have been on my mind for vacations for quite some time, and while I still love them, I'm also shopping for fitted graphic-printed maxi skirts. It's the perfect accessory for any beach day, yet I can wear it during a New York City summer as well.

Acne Studios Printed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Skirt $620 SHOP NOW

Free-Est Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt $78 SHOP NOW

SKIMS Fits Everybody Maxi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

5. Crochet Dresses

Crochet has been having itself a little moment for the past few years, and it's certainly not showing signs of slowing down. It's the perfect thing to pack for a vacation because it's light in warmer weather and makes a good statement.

Rhode Bikini Top $150 SHOP NOW

Stella McCartney Terra Alter Mat Heels $1225 SHOP NOW

Farm Rio Floral Crochet Tank $248 SHOP NOW

6. Starfish Details

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

While Sally is off somewhere selling seashells, I am gravitating toward starfish and looking for ways to add them into my wardrobe. The fashion crowd was invested in starfish earrings last summer, and that trend is still going strong. It's now evolved into swimwear and dresses as well.

PatBo Starfish Bikini Top $155 SHOP NOW

Oscar de la Renta Crystal Starfish Drop Earrings $220 $132 SHOP NOW

Nasty Gal Starfish Bandeau Two-Piece Swimsuit $36 SHOP NOW

7. White Dresses

I rarely go on vacation without a white dress in tow, as it's simply classic. An easy item to throw on before a big event to feel put-together is a must.

Staud Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress $285 SHOP NOW

Ramy Brook Marceline Belted Mini Shirtdress $395 SHOP NOW