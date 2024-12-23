Personal Space: Luna Bijl

Ever wanted to take a look around the homes of Britain's most stylish residents? In Personal Space, we take a deep dive into design, looking at the moodboards of industry insiders to find out how they curate their space. From luxury finds in designer boutiques to secondhand shopping secrets, we ask the experts for the interior design tips that made their house a home. Next up, model and muse Luna Bijl shares how travelling the world has influenced her interior design style, and where she shops for her country-meets-boho aesthetic.

How would you describe your interior design style?

It's hard to choose one style! Since I grew up in the countryside, I love to add country influences to my house. But during my time living in New York and Paris and traveling all over the world, I get inspiration from everywhere and like to mix it all up. I would say "modern country design".

If we were to walk into your house on any given day, what would we be likely to see?

I’m a total home body. For my work as a model, I’m always on the go and sleeping in different hotels, so whenever I'm at home, I love to cook in my lovely kitchen for friends or spend most of my time in my living room just relaxing on the couch.

What aesthetic style, era, or vibe speaks to you the most?

I love the mix between countryside and boho. Whenever I walk into my home, I want it to feel like a home where someone lives and not a hotel room, if that makes sense. I framed a lot of black and white pictures from different photoshoots throughout my career. My favorite photo that I framed in my living room is where I walk on Venice beach dressed in a white outfit with heels carrying a surfboard, it was shot by Glen Luchford. You can't even see it's me but I just love the vibe.

(Image credit: Glen Luchford - Art Partner / Trunk Archive)

What made you fall in love with the house you live in now?

When I bought it one and half years ago, I saw a lot of potential because of the view it had. It has very big windows which bring in a lot of light and you can look towards the water and the skyline of Rotterdam. What I love about it now, is that I chose and designed everything myself with the help of Nyves (@studionyves), from the floor to the kitchen, my bathroom, walk in closet, everything. On my social media you can see how I transformed every room into what it is now; I loved capturing the before and after.

What are some of your favourite rooms in your house and why?

My living room is my favourite room of the house because of the big windows that give a lot of natural light during the day and views of the glittering skyline at night. I have an open kitchen which is attached to the living room—it’s a very cosy area with a lot of wood elements. My Dad gifted me a record player with the first LP's ever of U2 and The Cure that are the focal point of the room. Growing up, my Dad and I always listened to 90's music together, so it reminds me of my childhood.

What are some of the best buys you have invested in for your house?

I chose to buy (almost) everything in my house from local stores and people in the village/area that I grew up in, to support small businesses. This was something that was very important to me. One of my favourite purchases (and best investment in the house) is my custom-made walk-in closet. It’s made by Oerhout Furniture in Strijen, Netherlands.

Whose interiors might we find screenshotted in your saved folder as inspo?

I spend many hours on Pinterest creating mood boards with any styles that catch my eye or inspire me.

How do you refresh your interiors for each season?

I like to keep my interiors fresh by easily adding and/or removing accessories like cosy blankets, candles and flowers.

As a model you have travelled all over the world and stayed in spaces of all shapes, sizes and styles. Where are some of your favourite places to stay internationally and what did you love about their approach to design?

One of my favourite places to visit and stay are countries like Morocco and Mexico because of their authentic style of mixing colours and using different textures of stones, carpets and shapes. I love it. Whenever I'm staying in hotels for work, I try to stay at the same place that I already like so that it starts to feel familiar. and so , whenever I get to travel for a vacation, I like to try outnew spaces.

As one of the late Karl Lagerfeld's "Choupettes" you worked closely with one of the great fashion designers of our time. Did he ever give you any advice that has stayed with you?

What I loved about working with Karl was that he always stuck to his own vision and ideas. I took that with me into my own career. Always trust in your own vision and don’t follow the crowd too much.

Where are your favourite places to shop for the below:

Vintage/antiques: Pamono has a huge variety, but it comes with a big price!



Affordable pieces: Zara Home and H&M home.



Luxury investment pieces: I invested in my dining chars from Detjer and absolutely love them.



Textiles, accessories, and decorative finishing touches: Loods5.

What advice would you give anyone wanting to redecorate their space?

- Don’t get lost in trends but stick to your own taste and style.



- Make a mood board and take inspiration from other styles on Pinterest.



- Make your home personal by framing photos or handwritten notes from your family and friends!



- Don't be afraid of working with colours and different textures.

