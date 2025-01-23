Personal Space: Kara Rose Marshall

Ever wanted to take a look around the homes of Britain's most stylish residents? In Personal Space, we take a deep dive into design, looking at the moodboards of industry insiders to find out how they curate their space. From luxury finds in designer boutiques to secondhand shopping secrets, we ask the experts for the interior design tips that made their house a home. Next up, Kara Rose Marshall, artist and founder of TuftLuck, takes us through how she turned a lockdown hobby into a business, and how she uses Japanese and Western references to transform her London home into a meditative sanctuary.

How would you describe your interior-design style?

Japanese, mid-century minimalist and zen, with a mix of old Western.

If we were to walk into your house on any given day, what would we likely see?

I like to keep my house as minimal as possible, but with Duke (my five-year-old son), it is almost impossible! I do like a simple living space as I'm in the studio five days a week and that's my real creative, messy space. It's really important for my mind to be able to switch off when I come home.

What aesthetic style, era or vibe speaks to you the most?

Mid-century modern and Japanese interiors are my favourites because they share a timeless simplicity and focus on functionality without sacrificing beauty. Mid-century is all about clean lines, organic shapes and warm materials like wood and leather that can feel retro, but also effortlessly modern. On the other hand, Japanese interiors captivate me with their harmony, minimalism and connection to nature. The use of natural light, earthy tones and elements creates a sense of peace and balance. Together, these styles reflect my appreciation for purposeful design and serene, inviting spaces.

What made you fall in love with the house you live in now?

This is the first home I've bought, so I'm really proud of it, however, it's not my forever space. I'm a real manifester and have a vision of the dream home I want, so I'm just waiting for the day it appears. However, I love the location we are in now in Hackney, East London. It's so great for coffee shops and small, independent stores, and there's a new shop here called Mantel that's great for modernist objects for your home.

What are some of your favourite rooms in your house and why?

I love my living room space. I live right in the middle of the hustle and bustle, but we found this lovely flat hidden between lots of trees and wildlife. We have floor-to-ceiling windows, so it's really lovely to see and hear all the birds in the morning.

What are some of the best buys you have invested in for your house?

I don't tend to buy new, so I have a lot of pieces from Vinterior. I have a beautiful farmhouse table in my kitchen space that I'm obsessed with, and my partner found an amazing chest of drawers with a glass display top on Marketplace too.

Whose interiors might we find screenshotted in your Saved folder as inspo?

I love everything the Green River Project (@greenriverprojectllc) [does]. I recently did a show in NYC and visited the Bode store, and it's just so great—lots of dark wood-panelled walls and beautiful sun-washed fabrics.

How do you refresh your interiors for each season (if at all)?

I love to change up the scents of my home for different moods, and I'm a real sucker for candles and incense. Aesop does the most amazing incense, and I love a Vyrao candle; I spend a lot of my money on them and I think it's really worthwhile. I prefer smokey, tobacco scents in the winter, and florals and light scents in the summer. Fragrances can really make you feel something. Also, it's really easy to layer in tactile fabrics and throws in the winter, and stick to lighter textures in the summer.

Many of us are still working from home, but what was the inspiration behind your studio?

I actually started TuftLuck from my home. I was living in Yorkshire in a beautiful converted chapel which had space and super-high ceilings, but I got bored and missed London a lot. When we came back we realised you do have to sacrifice space, and that meant needing my first-ever art studio. I've come to realise it's much healthier for your mind to separate work and home, especially when you have a kid. My studio is my meditative space, and I can really let go and be messy there.

After the pandemic hit, you turned your hand from watercolour painting to rug tufting. What similarities or differences are there between working with these mediums?

I started rug-making in lockdown as I had a newborn baby and really needed an outlet and a hobby. I immediately fell in love with it, but it was a strain and took huge amounts of my time. My partner got me some watercolour paints for Christmas in 2021, and I loved working with water and how it contrasts with the texture of the rugs. It has become my therapy too as it's such a calming process.

Whose work hangs on your walls other than your own?

I'm so minimal when it comes to my home, but I do have a huge Peter Doyle painting. I discovered him on Instagram during lockdown and I love his work. I also have a framed Asafo flag in my living room.

What are your favourite places or buildings in the world, and what have you learnt from their approach to design?

Los Angeles really inspires me, but especially "old" Palms Springs. I love bungalows, and my dream is to do up an old bungalow with stone fireplaces, wood ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Where are your favourite places to shop for…

- Vintage/antiques: Vinterior, Marketplace, eBay, car-boot sales and Vinted (not just good for clothing but homeware too!). I got some amazing magnet vases for a tenner and they make the table look so chic.

- Affordable pieces: I love my wooden bath tray from Amazon. I think it was around £18, and it’s so nice to put candles on.

- Luxury investment pieces: Le Labo. I use the washing detergent for my bedding and it is such a luxury, but it smells so good.

- Textiles, accessories and decorative finishing touches: I love Tekla towels and bedding—I always think towels and bedding are a good investment.

You’re given an empty room and can redecorate it however you please. Which elements do you start with?

Always [with the] right colours—what colours do you think will lift you up or help calm you? I also think mixing textures is important.

What advice would you give someone wanting to redecorate their space?

- Pull a Pinterest board together.

- Be super, super sure before you apply anything dark.

- Make sure your furniture works with your new space.

- 60% of the room should be a dominant colour, 30% should be a secondary colour or texture and the last 10% should be an accent.

What can we expect next from TuftLuck?

I have a new studio from February and I'm so excited to show everyone! I'm also planning a London show for the summer, and perhaps even some knitwear coming in the autumn too.

Shop Kara Rose Marshall's Style: