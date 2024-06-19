Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Alexis Novak, an archivist and the founder of Tab Vintage, has always loved fashion. "I taught mindfulness and yoga for a decade, and I've always had a soft spot for fashion," Novak said. It wasn't until Novak's father was diagnosed with terminal cancer that she decided to take a leap of faith and launch Tab Vintage. "In 2019, my dad was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and through that process—experiencing that with him—he really emphasized how short life is and to really go after what I felt inspired to. … He continually told me, 'I cannot believe this is it,'" Novak said. Five years later, Novak has made a name for herself sourcing rare designer vintage clothing for the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion.

For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Editor in Chief Kat Collings sits down with Novak to discuss how she launched Tab Vintage, the requests she's been getting the most this year, and more.

I'm thrilled to chat with you about Tab Vintage today. Before we get into all that, you were actually a mindfulness yoga and movement teacher for over a decade before founding Tab Vintage in 2019, right?

I taught mindfulness and yoga for a decade, and I've always had a soft spot for fashion. In 2019, my dad was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and through that process—experiencing that with him—he really emphasized how short life is and to really go after what I felt inspired to. … He continually told me, "I cannot believe this is it." After one of those really deep, profound conversations one night, I decided to go for it, and I bought the Tab Vintage domain name and started to build from there.

(Image credit: Travis Schneider)

What was your relationship with fashion and vintage before founding Tab Vintage? Was it something you followed closely? How did you amass this knowledge?

I have always loved fashion, and like a lot of fashion lovers, I read Vogue. I would just pore over the editorial imagery and just the way I could get lost in the worlds that were created through just a photograph. When I was growing up, I wasn't able to afford a lot of the cool clothes, so I learned to get very creative with my looks. All my prom dresses were from Goodwill. I have always been a seeker, a hunter. I've always gone to flea markets. Previously, it was from a need, and it just became part of who I was—finding the diamond in the rough. It's now a complete joy for me.

You've amassed a clientele full of today's top celebrity stylists and their clients. I'm curious about how you broke into this world of higher-profile clients and gained their trust and became known to them as a resource.

I love all the stylists that we work with. Their vision—when we're able to contribute to it—is such a gift to see. When I'm sourcing vintage, I am obsessive about the restoration process, but also, how far can I take a garment to be the best it can possibly be? I feel like that contributed to stylists beginning to build trust with them. … They can come to Tab and take a piece from our studio straight to their client, and the quality is going to be there.

When I started Tab, I wanted to create a place where people could come and have the same experience that you would have at a Saint Laurent or at a Bode, where you can walk in, grab a shirt off the rack, put it on your body, and go out and be confident because it's cleaned and mended.

Everything that you would need to do to make the garment look as close to the original as possible is what I love to do. At Tab, that's my pride and joy. The quality of the garment is not going to be your traditional vintage shopping experience, where you're digging through a pile of old clothes and trying to find a treasure. The digging, the mending, the cleaning has already been done. You can just shop like you would on any other site and know that what you see is what you'll get.

(Image credit: Travis Schneider)

From what you've seen so far this year and the requests you're getting, is there anything you're predicting or you're seeing bubble right now that might be getting bigger in the coming months?

I'm happy to report that glamour is back. We are seeing a lot of '80 silhouettes—the overarticulated shoulders, the nipped-in waist, the bold jewelry, the bold colors. A lot of requests for [Thierry] Mugler–esque suits, the office siren vibe. The silk slip, that's timeless. That's an evergreen request. It's a reliable, beautiful option.

The '90s were kind of hearkening to the '20s when they did the slips and, unfortunately, pedal pushers.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Next, check out our interview with Lauren Sherman.