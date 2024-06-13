The Chicest Florist in L.A. Is Phoebe Philo–Approved

Where Phoebe Philo leads, I will follow. The creative director has been influencing my purchasing decisions since she helmed Chloé and Celine beginning in 2001 and 2008, respectively. Now running her eponymous brand, Philo continues to sway fashion with the flick of her wrist. But it's not just clothes I trust her taste in—now, I'm wholly convinced she uncovered the chicest florist in all of Los Angeles.

Philo recently sent flowers to stylist Liat Baruch and Tab Vintage founder Alexis Novak, who shared their spoils on Instagram Stories. The spectacular blooms were so chic, we had to inquire about which florist Philo used. A quick DM confirmed that they were from A.L. Basa by Alice Lam. Her website explains the inspiration behind her floristry: "Currently studying under the Sogetsu School of Ikebana, Lam's work is influenced by traditional ikebana practices, stylized by a marriage of minimalist and maximalist design ethos." Scroll down to preview Lam's fanciful work.

Phoebe Philo's Floral Gifts

(Image credit: @itsalexisnovak)

(Image credit: @liatbaruch)

More Examples of Alice Lam's Work