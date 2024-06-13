The Chicest Florist in L.A. Is Phoebe Philo–Approved
Where Phoebe Philo leads, I will follow. The creative director has been influencing my purchasing decisions since she helmed Chloé and Celine beginning in 2001 and 2008, respectively. Now running her eponymous brand, Philo continues to sway fashion with the flick of her wrist. But it's not just clothes I trust her taste in—now, I'm wholly convinced she uncovered the chicest florist in all of Los Angeles.
Philo recently sent flowers to stylist Liat Baruch and Tab Vintage founder Alexis Novak, who shared their spoils on Instagram Stories. The spectacular blooms were so chic, we had to inquire about which florist Philo used. A quick DM confirmed that they were from A.L. Basa by Alice Lam. Her website explains the inspiration behind her floristry: "Currently studying under the Sogetsu School of Ikebana, Lam's work is influenced by traditional ikebana practices, stylized by a marriage of minimalist and maximalist design ethos." Scroll down to preview Lam's fanciful work.
Phoebe Philo's Floral Gifts
More Examples of Alice Lam's Work
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.