The 13 Prettiest Under-$100 White Tops to Wear With Jeans

Sure, I write about the latest and greatest fashion trends for a living, but I'm not very experimental with my own personal style. I'm a denim girl through and through, always reaching for a pair of jeans no matter the occasion. I have certain pieces that I constantly style with jeans, including a T-shirt and a blazer for the office, a flowy blouse for the weekend, and a silk camisole for dinner. When summer rolls around, however, there's one specific thing I can't stop wearing with jeans: white tops. They always feel crisp and fresh for warm weather—not to mention, they're good at hiding sweat!

Below, I've rounded up my favorite white tops to wear with jeans. The best part? Each and every item is under $100. From a polished $50 Zara blouse to a see-through $32 H&M top, scroll down to shop my favorite affordable white tops of summer 2024.

With Jéan Maeve Top in White $99 SHOP NOW I was #influenced by Sabina Socol wearing this cute top.

FP One Raya Lace Bandana Top $68 SHOP NOW This is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

H&M Embroidered Blouse $40 SHOP NOW This $40 price tag is incredibly tempting.

J.Crew Rosalie Top in Cotton Voile $70 $35 SHOP NOW Don't forget to use code JULY to take advantage of this major sale.

Free People Sail Away With Me Top $98 SHOP NOW Free People never gets it wrong.

Zara Poplin Blouse $50 SHOP NOW This one is polished enough for the office.

Reformation Carmina Knit Top $98 SHOP NOW I found your new favorite date night top.

MANGO Crochet Knitted Top $40 SHOP NOW Crochet tops are always a good idea.

J.Crew Smocked-Neck Top in Textured Gauze $90 $63 SHOP NOW Hurry: This J.Crew sale won't last forever.

Playa Lucila Square Neck Top $90 SHOP NOW Long live the puff sleeve.

H&M Lace-Detail Blouse $40 $32 SHOP NOW H&M's prices are seriously hard to beat.

FP One Matilda Tie Tank $78 SHOP NOW