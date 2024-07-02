The 13 Prettiest Under-$100 White Tops to Wear With Jeans

Sure, I write about the latest and greatest fashion trends for a living, but I'm not very experimental with my own personal style. I'm a denim girl through and through, always reaching for a pair of jeans no matter the occasion. I have certain pieces that I constantly style with jeans, including a T-shirt and a blazer for the office, a flowy blouse for the weekend, and a silk camisole for dinner. When summer rolls around, however, there's one specific thing I can't stop wearing with jeans: white tops. They always feel crisp and fresh for warm weather—not to mention, they're good at hiding sweat!

Below, I've rounded up my favorite white tops to wear with jeans. The best part? Each and every item is under $100. From a polished $50 Zara blouse to a see-through $32 H&M top, scroll down to shop my favorite affordable white tops of summer 2024.

a model wears a sleeveless white lace top
With Jéan
Maeve Top in White

I was #influenced by Sabina Socol wearing this cute top.

White Strapless Lace Bandana Top
FP One
Raya Lace Bandana Top

This is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

White Embroidered Blouse
H&M
Embroidered Blouse

This $40 price tag is incredibly tempting.

Cotton Voile White Blouse by J.Crew
J.Crew
Rosalie Top in Cotton Voile

Don't forget to use code JULY to take advantage of this major sale.

white scoopneck top with a white bow at the bust
Free People
Sail Away With Me Top

Free People never gets it wrong.

a model wears a white poplin blouse with beige capri pants
Zara
Poplin Blouse

This one is polished enough for the office.

White Knit Top by Reformation
Reformation
Carmina Knit Top

I found your new favorite date night top.

White Crochet Knitted Top
MANGO
Crochet Knitted Top

Crochet tops are always a good idea.

Smocked-Neck White Top in Textured Gauze
J.Crew
Smocked-Neck Top in Textured Gauze

Hurry: This J.Crew sale won't last forever.

White Square Neck Top With Puff Sleeves
Playa Lucila
Square Neck Top

Long live the puff sleeve.

White Lace-Detail Blouse
H&M
Lace-Detail Blouse

H&M's prices are seriously hard to beat.

a model wears a white ruched tank top with bow details
FP One
Matilda Tie Tank

a model wears a white cotton top with puff sleeves
Madewell
Emilina Top

Madewell's blouses are excellent right now.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

