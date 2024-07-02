The 13 Prettiest Under-$100 White Tops to Wear With Jeans
Sure, I write about the latest and greatest fashion trends for a living, but I'm not very experimental with my own personal style. I'm a denim girl through and through, always reaching for a pair of jeans no matter the occasion. I have certain pieces that I constantly style with jeans, including a T-shirt and a blazer for the office, a flowy blouse for the weekend, and a silk camisole for dinner. When summer rolls around, however, there's one specific thing I can't stop wearing with jeans: white tops. They always feel crisp and fresh for warm weather—not to mention, they're good at hiding sweat!
Below, I've rounded up my favorite white tops to wear with jeans. The best part? Each and every item is under $100. From a polished $50 Zara blouse to a see-through $32 H&M top, scroll down to shop my favorite affordable white tops of summer 2024.
