As It Turns Out, I Don't Need a Million Bikinis—6 Styles I'm Tossing Ahead of Summer
Swimsuits have a way of piling up in my closet. A fun trip inspires me to make a purchase, and I'm always looking for my next adventure. One thing I love about buying swimsuits is that it feels like the trend cycle is a bit slower in this department. Swimsuits that I love stay with me for years and years, so it's a great place to invest. That also means that my stash is currently quite full. It's that time of year, so I did a big clean-out this week, and I can't wait to share my findings.
Having an edited wardrobe is a must, and that rule also applies to your swimsuit collection. This year, I'm narrowing things down and rewearing my favorite styles. In terms of what I'm cutting, you'll find a recap of the swimsuits that aren't coming to summer with me and what I'm replacing them with below.
Toss: 3D Swimsuits
Buy: Minimalistic Swimsuits
Chains, bows, ribbons, random objects—throughout the years, I've collected quite a lot of trendy swimsuits that come with bells and whistles. These are the suits that never end up in my suitcase (they're bulky and draw way too much attention), so I've gone ahead and tossed them all. I most definitely won't be buying any new ones. Minimalism has run supreme over the past few years, so I'm finding excuses to buy classic styles that will stay in my collection forever.
Toss: Logo One-Pieces
Buy: Recognizable Prints
There was an era where the classic one-piece looked even better with any brand's logo stamped across the chest. There are very few logos I'll make an exception for now, as I prefer recognizable prints. Burberry and Pucci are known for their unique prints, and I'll take that over a logo any day.
Toss: Tank Tops
Buy: Lingerie-Inspired Tops
I found a lot of tank top swimsuits in my swimwear collection, and a lot of them ended up in the "toss" pile. It's not the most flattering style, and I've also found it to be less supportive than the currently trending lingerie-inspired style that tends to feature underwire. I'll take a chic balconette over a cropped tank top any day.
Toss: Outdated Color Trends
Buy: Neutrals
There are some colors that hold up a little bit too much real estate in my closet, and it's because of the trendy color moments that have come into play over the past few years. One constant has been the choke hold that neutrals have had us all in. While I tossed a lot of color trends, neutrals stayed put in my collection.
Toss: Neon Prints
Buy: Two-Tone Colorways
I used to enjoy neon swimsuits, and as the neon trend died down, that shifted into bright and forceful prints. This season, I've really combed through and tossed them all and am now looking to make a statement in a much more subtle way. Two-toned swim and contrasting lines are my new approach to announcing my presence on the beach.
Toss: Suits That Aren't Quite the Right Fit
Buy: Suits That Are Tailored to Your Body
Brands like Left on Friday and Triangl come to mind immediately when I think of a well-fitting bikini. Swimwear can be hard when it comes to sizing because there are a lot of things that can go wrong. A lot of suits have remained in my wardrobe because I think they're cute, but when the sizing isn't there, it's imperative that I choose to wear a different suit. It never is a good look when what you're wearing doesn't fit.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.