As It Turns Out, I Don't Need a Million Bikinis—6 Styles I'm Tossing Ahead of Summer

Swimsuits have a way of piling up in my closet. A fun trip inspires me to make a purchase, and I'm always looking for my next adventure. One thing I love about buying swimsuits is that it feels like the trend cycle is a bit slower in this department. Swimsuits that I love stay with me for years and years, so it's a great place to invest. That also means that my stash is currently quite full. It's that time of year, so I did a big clean-out this week, and I can't wait to share my findings.

Having an edited wardrobe is a must, and that rule also applies to your swimsuit collection . This year, I'm narrowing things down and rewearing my favorite styles. In terms of what I'm cutting, you'll find a recap of the swimsuits that aren't coming to summer with me and what I'm replacing them with below.

Toss: 3D Swimsuits

Buy: Minimalistic Swimsuits

Chains, bows, ribbons, random objects—throughout the years, I've collected quite a lot of trendy swimsuits that come with bells and whistles. These are the suits that never end up in my suitcase (they're bulky and draw way too much attention), so I've gone ahead and tossed them all. I most definitely won't be buying any new ones. Minimalism has run supreme over the past few years, so I'm finding excuses to buy classic styles that will stay in my collection forever.

Mare Perpetua Blossom Bikini Top $75 SHOP NOW

Solid & Striped Annemarie Rib One-Piece Swimsuit $128 SHOP NOW

H&M Medium Shape Swimsuit $39 SHOP NOW

Zara Triangle Bikini Top $35 SHOP NOW

Toss: Logo One-Pieces

Buy: Recognizable Prints

There was an era where the classic one-piece looked even better with any brand's logo stamped across the chest. There are very few logos I'll make an exception for now, as I prefer recognizable prints. Burberry and Pucci are known for their unique prints, and I'll take that over a logo any day.

Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Printed Swimsuit $650 SHOP NOW

Toteme Logo One-Piece Swimsuit $220 SHOP NOW

Pucci Printed Triangle Bikini Top $280 SHOP NOW

Burberry Check One-Piece Swimsuit $590 SHOP NOW

Toss: Tank Tops

Buy: Lingerie-Inspired Tops

I found a lot of tank top swimsuits in my swimwear collection, and a lot of them ended up in the "toss" pile. It's not the most flattering style, and I've also found it to be less supportive than the currently trending lingerie-inspired style that tends to feature underwire. I'll take a chic balconette over a cropped tank top any day.

Simkhai Constantine Bustier Bikini Top $135 SHOP NOW

Jade Swim Paloma Bikini Top $145 SHOP NOW

Zara Underwire Bikini Top $35 SHOP NOW

Buy: Neutrals

There are some colors that hold up a little bit too much real estate in my closet, and it's because of the trendy color moments that have come into play over the past few years. One constant has been the choke hold that neutrals have had us all in. While I tossed a lot of color trends, neutrals stayed put in my collection.

ZARA Halter Neck Swimsuit With Metal Piece $50 SHOP NOW

Hunza G Celine Stripe Seersucker One-Piece Swimsuit $260 SHOP NOW

LIDO Sessantasette Chain-Embellished Swimsuit $292 SHOP NOW

Éterne Exclusive Thea Triangle String Bikini Top $105 SHOP NOW

Toss: Neon Prints

Buy: Two-Tone Colorways

I used to enjoy neon swimsuits, and as the neon trend died down, that shifted into bright and forceful prints. This season, I've really combed through and tossed them all and am now looking to make a statement in a much more subtle way. Two-toned swim and contrasting lines are my new approach to announcing my presence on the beach.

Follow Suit Lee One-Piece Swimsuit $285 SHOP NOW

LSpace Coco One-Piece Swimsuit $198 SHOP NOW

Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie One Piece $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Joy One Piece Swimsuit $148 SHOP NOW

Toss: Suits That Aren't Quite the Right Fit

Buy: Suits That Are Tailored to Your Body

Brands like Left on Friday and Triangl come to mind immediately when I think of a well-fitting bikini. Swimwear can be hard when it comes to sizing because there are a lot of things that can go wrong. A lot of suits have remained in my wardrobe because I think they're cute, but when the sizing isn't there, it's imperative that I choose to wear a different suit. It never is a good look when what you're wearing doesn't fit.

Triangl Cora Swimsuit $109 SHOP NOW

Left on Friday Sweet Victory Top D $95 SHOP NOW

Form and Fold Square Recycled Underwired Swimsuit $235 SHOP NOW