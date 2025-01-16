The *One* Thing I'd Buy From Each of These 4 Popular Fashion Brands

As a fashion editor, online shopping is literally part of my job description. I scan every corner of the internet to bring our readers the cream of the fashion crop, including clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, watches, undergarments, and more. All this is to say that I consider myself an expert shopper.

For instance, when I want to re-create a celebrity outfit, I know exactly which retailers to go to for each item. I know which brands have excellent sweaters in stock right now, which have a full assortment of trendy flats, and so on. Normally, all this knowledge is stored in my noggin, but I've decided to share some tips and tricks in this story. Below, I share which affordable brand excels in denim, my favorite place to buy cotton sweaters, and more. I hope you enjoy!

Madewell: Jeans

Madewell really excels in the denim department. I'm 5'10", so I greatly appreciate the fact that Madewell has tall sizes available. (You'd be surprised how few brands do.) For other shoppers, the brand also has petite, plus, and maternity options. I've always been impressed with the price, fabric, and longevity of Madewell's jeans. You simply can't go wrong.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans $138 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Straight Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans $148 SHOP NOW

Gap: 100% Cotton Sweater

I own a Gap Oversized Boyfriend Sweater and routinely get compliments on it. I've proudly told everyone inquiring where it's from, but in recent weeks I had to follow up with "but I think it's sold out." Now, Gap has brought back the 100% cotton sweater I adore—and even put it on sale! Now's your chance to strike while the iron is hot.

Gap Oversized Boyfriend Sweater $80 $63 SHOP NOW

Gap Oversized Boyfriend Sweater $80 $47 SHOP NOW

Gap Oversized Boyfriend Sweater $80 $47 SHOP NOW

Toteme: Scarf Coat

Swedish brand Toteme has mastered many different categories, including bags, shoes, and sweaters. That said, I most closely associate Toteme with scarf coats. Designer Elin Kling has cornered the market when it comes to this polished wardrobe staple.

TOTEME Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket $1420 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket $1130 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Cape-Effect Tie-Neck Wool Coat $1580 SHOP NOW

Reformation: Flats

I'd bet money that Reformation's most popular category is dresses. Now, I'm here to tell you that you should not sleep on its shoe selection. Boots, flats, heels, mules, sandals—Ref has something for everyone.

Reformation Charlie Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW

Reformation Melly Flat Mules $248 SHOP NOW