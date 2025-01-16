The *One* Thing I'd Buy From Each of These 4 Popular Fashion Brands
As a fashion editor, online shopping is literally part of my job description. I scan every corner of the internet to bring our readers the cream of the fashion crop, including clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, watches, undergarments, and more. All this is to say that I consider myself an expert shopper.
For instance, when I want to re-create a celebrity outfit, I know exactly which retailers to go to for each item. I know which brands have excellent sweaters in stock right now, which have a full assortment of trendy flats, and so on. Normally, all this knowledge is stored in my noggin, but I've decided to share some tips and tricks in this story. Below, I share which affordable brand excels in denim, my favorite place to buy cotton sweaters, and more. I hope you enjoy!
Madewell: Jeans
Madewell really excels in the denim department. I'm 5'10", so I greatly appreciate the fact that Madewell has tall sizes available. (You'd be surprised how few brands do.) For other shoppers, the brand also has petite, plus, and maternity options. I've always been impressed with the price, fabric, and longevity of Madewell's jeans. You simply can't go wrong.
Gap: 100% Cotton Sweater
I own a Gap Oversized Boyfriend Sweater and routinely get compliments on it. I've proudly told everyone inquiring where it's from, but in recent weeks I had to follow up with "but I think it's sold out." Now, Gap has brought back the 100% cotton sweater I adore—and even put it on sale! Now's your chance to strike while the iron is hot.
Toteme: Scarf Coat
Swedish brand Toteme has mastered many different categories, including bags, shoes, and sweaters. That said, I most closely associate Toteme with scarf coats. Designer Elin Kling has cornered the market when it comes to this polished wardrobe staple.
Reformation: Flats
I'd bet money that Reformation's most popular category is dresses. Now, I'm here to tell you that you should not sleep on its shoe selection. Boots, flats, heels, mules, sandals—Ref has something for everyone.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
