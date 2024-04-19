J.Crew's Prettiest Dresses and Swimsuits Are All on Sale—Shop My Picks

Erin Fitzpatrick
By Erin Fitzpatrick
published

To say I'm a loyal J.Crew shopper would be an understatement. It's one of the few brands I wore back in high school that I still wear today as a fashion editor in my 30s. It's just that reliable. While I'm lucky to receive a fair amount of gifts in my profession, I never hesitate to spend my own money on J.Crew pieces. My latest purchase was the Vintage Rib Shrunken T-Shirt With Contrast Trim ($30), which gives me Chanel vibes. But two specific categories are next on my list: dresses and swimsuits.

J.Crew's sale section is popping off right now because you can use code SHOPSALE for an extra 15%, 30%, or 60% off already-discounted pieces. I zeroed in on dresses and swimsuits because I think the selection is particularly strong. Might I interest you in a polka dot slip dress? Or perhaps a classic bandeau bikini top? The prices are almost too good to be true, so you might not want to wait around. Scroll down to shop my sale picks.

polka dot slip dress by J.Crew
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Dress in Dot Luster Charmeuse

Don't forget to use code SHOPSALE at checkout.

Cross-Back Beach Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Cross-Back Beach Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend

Linen is the ideal breathable fabric for spring and summer.

Elbow-Sleeve Button-Up Sweater-Dress in Red
J.Crew
Elbow-Sleeve Button-Up Sweater-Dress

A red dress is always a good idea.

Ruched Side-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit in Black
J.Crew
Ruched Side-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit has rave reviews.

Cross-Back Form-Fitting Midi Dress in Black
J.Crew
Cross-Back Midi Dress in Vintage Rib

A wardrobe staple that you can style a million different ways.

Ruched Bandeau Bikini Top in Red
J.Crew
Ruched Bandeau Bikini Top

Summer is coming!

Balconette Underwire Bikini Top in Black
J.Crew
Balconette Underwire Bikini Top

This bikini top is sure to earn you compliments.

Balconette Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit in Blue
J.Crew
Balconette Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Sleek and simple.

Lady Jacket Sweater-Dress worn with loafers and high white socks
J.Crew
Lady Jacket Sweater-Dress

I love how this dress was styled with high socks and loafers for a academic vibe.

blue and white Tiered Striped Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin with white contrast collar
J.Crew
Tiered Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

Thanks to Zendaya, I suddenly want to dress like I'm at a tennis club all the time.

High-Neck Slip Dress in Dot Drapey Cupro
J.Crew
High-Neck Slip Dress in Dot Drapey Cupro

Polka dots will never go out of style.

Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in Gingham
J.Crew
Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in Gingham

This $37 price tag is calling my name.

Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in Yellow Liberty Floral Print
J.Crew
Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in Liberty® Eliza's Yellow Fabric

J.Crew is on a roll with these excellent swimsuits.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest