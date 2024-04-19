J.Crew's Prettiest Dresses and Swimsuits Are All on Sale—Shop My Picks
To say I'm a loyal J.Crew shopper would be an understatement. It's one of the few brands I wore back in high school that I still wear today as a fashion editor in my 30s. It's just that reliable. While I'm lucky to receive a fair amount of gifts in my profession, I never hesitate to spend my own money on J.Crew pieces. My latest purchase was the Vintage Rib Shrunken T-Shirt With Contrast Trim ($30), which gives me Chanel vibes. But two specific categories are next on my list: dresses and swimsuits.
J.Crew's sale section is popping off right now because you can use code SHOPSALE for an extra 15%, 30%, or 60% off already-discounted pieces. I zeroed in on dresses and swimsuits because I think the selection is particularly strong. Might I interest you in a polka dot slip dress? Or perhaps a classic bandeau bikini top? The prices are almost too good to be true, so you might not want to wait around. Scroll down to shop my sale picks.
Linen is the ideal breathable fabric for spring and summer.
A wardrobe staple that you can style a million different ways.
I love how this dress was styled with high socks and loafers for a academic vibe.
Thanks to Zendaya, I suddenly want to dress like I'm at a tennis club all the time.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.