Everlane's Best-Selling Linen Pieces Are All 25% Off Right Now—Shop My Picks

Thank goodness for linen. The fabric is an absolute game changer for warm-weather months because it's lightweight and breathable and wicks away sweat. What's not to love? If you're looking to add some linen pieces to your summer wardrobe, I highly suggest checking out Everlane's new sale. The brand's best-seller section is rife with linen tank tops, dresses, skirts, pants, and more, and it's all 25% off from now until May 12.

Below, I rounded up my favorite picks that I'll be prioritizing. I'm simply obsessed with the Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt, which is currently marked down from $148 to $111. I'll be styling it exactly how the brand did: with a coordinating tank top for a monochrome look. If an all-white outfit isn't really your thing, don't fret. I've sourced a fantastic pair of black shorts, a khaki blazer, and more. Scroll down to shop my selections.

a model wears a white tank top with a matching A-line midi skirt
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt

This pitch-perfect skirt is bound to sell out.

a model wears a white tank top and matching linen trousers
Everlane
The Linen Way-High Drape Pants

Linen pants are a must-have for summer in my opinion.

a model wears a white button-down shirt with off-white trousers
Everlane
The Linen Easy Pants

I'll take this entire outfit, please and thank you.

a model wears a black button-down shirt with matching short shorts
Everlane
The Linen Easy Shorts

These black linen shorts are as versatile as they are stylish.

a model wears a white button-down collared shirt with matching pants
Everlane
The Linen Relaxed Shirt

A true wardrobe staple.

a model wears a scoop-neck white blouse tucked into black trousers
Everlane
The Linen Scoop-Neck Top

This cute top also comes in three other colors.

a model wears a light brown button-down shirt with black wide-leg trousers
Everlane
The Linen Way-High Drape Pants

Perfect for the office.

a model wears a loose-fitting shirtdress that hits at the knees and is longer in the back
Everlane
The Linen Daytripper Shirtdress

This is my ideal beach dress.

a model wears a black sleeveless midi dress
Everlane
The Linen Belted Midi Dress

You can easily dress this up or down with the right accessories.

a model wears a black long-sleeve linen shirt with buttons
Everlane
The Linen Popover Shirt

Easy, breezy.

a model wears a short collared shirtdress in white
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Shirtdress

This dress is giving me tennis vibes à la Challengers.

a model wears a white tank top with black shorts that hit above the knee
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Scoop-Neck Tank

The styling options are limitless with this tank top.

a model wears a midi-length blue shift dress with a V-neck
Everlane
The Linen V-Neck Maxi Dress

I'll be bringing this on my next vacation.

a model wears a khaki double-breasted blazer
Everlane
The Linen Double Breasted Blazer

A linen blazer is so much more lightweight than a wool one.

