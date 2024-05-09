Everlane's Best-Selling Linen Pieces Are All 25% Off Right Now—Shop My Picks

Thank goodness for linen. The fabric is an absolute game changer for warm-weather months because it's lightweight and breathable and wicks away sweat. What's not to love? If you're looking to add some linen pieces to your summer wardrobe, I highly suggest checking out Everlane's new sale. The brand's best-seller section is rife with linen tank tops, dresses, skirts, pants, and more, and it's all 25% off from now until May 12.

Below, I rounded up my favorite picks that I'll be prioritizing. I'm simply obsessed with the Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt, which is currently marked down from $148 to $111. I'll be styling it exactly how the brand did: with a coordinating tank top for a monochrome look. If an all-white outfit isn't really your thing, don't fret. I've sourced a fantastic pair of black shorts, a khaki blazer, and more. Scroll down to shop my selections.

Everlane The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt $148 $111 SHOP NOW This pitch-perfect skirt is bound to sell out.

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pants $98 $74 SHOP NOW Linen pants are a must-have for summer in my opinion.

Everlane The Linen Easy Pants $88 $66 SHOP NOW I'll take this entire outfit, please and thank you.

Everlane The Linen Easy Shorts $58 $44 SHOP NOW These black linen shorts are as versatile as they are stylish.

Everlane The Linen Relaxed Shirt $88 $66 SHOP NOW A true wardrobe staple.

Everlane The Linen Scoop-Neck Top $88 $66 SHOP NOW This cute top also comes in three other colors.

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pants $98 $74 SHOP NOW Perfect for the office.

Everlane The Linen Daytripper Shirtdress $118 $89 SHOP NOW This is my ideal beach dress.

Everlane The Linen Belted Midi Dress $168 $126 SHOP NOW You can easily dress this up or down with the right accessories.

Everlane The Linen Popover Shirt $88 $66 SHOP NOW Easy, breezy.

Everlane The Linen Eyelet Shirtdress $148 $111 SHOP NOW This dress is giving me tennis vibes à la Challengers.

Everlane The Linen Eyelet Scoop-Neck Tank $78 $59 SHOP NOW The styling options are limitless with this tank top.

Everlane The Linen V-Neck Maxi Dress $138 $104 SHOP NOW I'll be bringing this on my next vacation.