Everlane's Best-Selling Linen Pieces Are All 25% Off Right Now—Shop My Picks
Thank goodness for linen. The fabric is an absolute game changer for warm-weather months because it's lightweight and breathable and wicks away sweat. What's not to love? If you're looking to add some linen pieces to your summer wardrobe, I highly suggest checking out Everlane's new sale. The brand's best-seller section is rife with linen tank tops, dresses, skirts, pants, and more, and it's all 25% off from now until May 12.
Below, I rounded up my favorite picks that I'll be prioritizing. I'm simply obsessed with the Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt, which is currently marked down from $148 to $111. I'll be styling it exactly how the brand did: with a coordinating tank top for a monochrome look. If an all-white outfit isn't really your thing, don't fret. I've sourced a fantastic pair of black shorts, a khaki blazer, and more. Scroll down to shop my selections.
You can easily dress this up or down with the right accessories.
