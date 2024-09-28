The Classy Jacket Style Fashion People in Paris, New York and London Are Wearing Before Committing to Coats

For quite some time, relaxed could-be-borrowed-from-your-grandpa style blazers have dominated the world of fashion. Just look at The Frankie Shop and Arket's most popular styles. But for autumn 2024, before the fashion set commit to coats and puffers, we're seeing a shift in the humble blazer's silhouette and fitted styles are taking over from their baggier counterparts as the layer of choice. The Classy Jacket Style Fashion People in Paris, New York and London Are Wearing Before Committing to CoatsAnd you know what? I'm not mad about it.

I once thought of fitted styles as the stuffy office uniform type, but now, thanks to Hermès, Max Mara and MSGM putting more tailored versions (in a fresh way) on the autumn/winter 2024 runways––I'm converted. Often, the blazers that are fitted at the waist, or all over, look best done up. What does this mean? Well, this means the blazer becomes the outfit, so often you don't even need to consider what you style them with underneath––this should shave a few minuted off you morning routine going forward.

Not sure how to style fitted blazers? Here's some inspiration from fashion insiders, along with 24 styles (that suit all budgets) that are all worth adding to your new season wardrobes.

How to Style a Fitted Blazer:

Ticking off multiple trends in one, Marilyn has nailed autumn with this heritage check fitted blazer. Extra appreciation goes to styling the new season staple with leather Bermuda shorts and pointed flats.

A blazer so fitted, it can be tucked into suit trousers––now this is a chic way to try out the look for new season.

Even though Renia's blazer has volume at the shoulders and waist, it's all about creating that fitted silhouette by belting at the waist. A top styling tip for this year.

The Best Fitted Blazers Under £200:

ALIGNE Daphne V Neck Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW This blazer style feels so fresh.

M&S Collection Tailored Single Breasted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW I can confirm this fits like a dream.

John Lewis ANYDAY Herringbone Blazer Coat £69 SHOP NOW The perfect cosy iteration for in-between weather.

H&M Fitted Blazer £40 SHOP NOW You can't beat a classic.

MANGO Flecked Wool-Blend Suit Blazer £100 SHOP NOW Grey is one of the key colours of the season.

ZARA Tailored Blazer £66 SHOP NOW So chic as a full suit.

Bershka Fitted Blazer £50 SHOP NOW Love it with the matching mini.

& Other Stories Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Free People Charlotte Blazer £188 SHOP NOW Pinstripes are having a comeback this season.

COS Brooch-Detail Wool-Blend Blazer £155 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than it is.

The Best Fitted Blazers Under £500:

Reformation Bondi Blazer £298 SHOP NOW This is giving big Clueless vibes.

COS The Draped-Waist Blazer £225 SHOP NOW Picture this with satin trousers.

Frankie Shop Colette Hourglass Blazer - Camel €289 SHOP NOW One of my favourites.

MANGO Structured Jacket With Satin Lapels £300 SHOP NOW This looks so premium.

SOEUR Cassiopee Tailored Velvet Jacket £415 SHOP NOW Thinking ahead to party season––imagine this over a sequin dress.

Closed Closed Fitted Blazer £498 SHOP NOW A top-to-toe khaki look is very 2024.

GANNI Denim Blazer £295 SHOP NOW Of course you'll need to style this with a skirt and Western boots.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Aiden Twill Blazer £331 SHOP NOW Even The Frankie Shop has created more streamline silhouettes this season.

Reiss Tamy Checked Slim Fit Suit Blazer £228 SHOP NOW Heritage checks are back in a big way.

Fitted Blazers Over £1000

KHAITE Jacobson Two-Tone Leather-Trimmed Crepe Blazer £2830 SHOP NOW On every fashion editor's wish list right now.

TOTEME Recycled Canvas Blazer £690 SHOP NOW The collar on this one is so chic.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Sculptured Double-Breasted Slim-Fit Wool Blazer £1790 SHOP NOW Well done, Stella McCartney.

CAMILLA AND MARC Hudson Belted Woven Blazer £750 SHOP NOW The belt elevated an otherwise simple blazer.

VERSACE Icons Leather Blazer £3690 SHOP NOW An investment buy well worth making.

MAX MARA Osanna Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer £1045 SHOP NOW Anything Max Mara will withstand the test of time.

CHLOÉ Cropped Wool-Gabardine Blazer £2130 SHOP NOW A cropped, fitted style is the perfect party piece.