The Classy Jacket Style Fashion People in Paris, New York and London Are Wearing Before Committing to Coats

For quite some time, relaxed could-be-borrowed-from-your-grandpa style blazers have dominated the world of fashion. Just look at The Frankie Shop and Arket's most popular styles. But for autumn 2024, before the fashion set commit to coats and puffers, we're seeing a shift in the humble blazer's silhouette and fitted styles are taking over from their baggier counterparts as the layer of choice. The Classy Jacket Style Fashion People in Paris, New York and London Are Wearing Before Committing to CoatsAnd you know what? I'm not mad about it.

I once thought of fitted styles as the stuffy office uniform type, but now, thanks to Hermès, Max Mara and MSGM putting more tailored versions (in a fresh way) on the autumn/winter 2024 runways––I'm converted. Often, the blazers that are fitted at the waist, or all over, look best done up. What does this mean? Well, this means the blazer becomes the outfit, so often you don't even need to consider what you style them with underneath––this should shave a few minuted off you morning routine going forward.

Not sure how to style fitted blazers? Here's some inspiration from fashion insiders, along with 24 styles (that suit all budgets) that are all worth adding to your new season wardrobes.

How to Style a Fitted Blazer:

Best fitted blazers 2024

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Ticking off multiple trends in one, Marilyn has nailed autumn with this heritage check fitted blazer. Extra appreciation goes to styling the new season staple with leather Bermuda shorts and pointed flats.

Caroline wearing pinstripe blazer

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

A blazer so fitted, it can be tucked into suit trousers––now this is a chic way to try out the look for new season.

Best fitted blazers 2024

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Even though Renia's blazer has volume at the shoulders and waist, it's all about creating that fitted silhouette by belting at the waist. A top styling tip for this year.

The Best Fitted Blazers Under £200:

Daphne V Neck Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne V Neck Waisted Blazer

This blazer style feels so fresh.

Tailored Single Breasted Blazer
M&S Collection
Tailored Single Breasted Blazer

I can confirm this fits like a dream.

John Lewis Anyday Herringbone Blazer Coat, Natural
John Lewis ANYDAY
Herringbone Blazer Coat

The perfect cosy iteration for in-between weather.

Fitted Blazer
H&M
Fitted Blazer

You can't beat a classic.

Flecked Wool-Blend Suit Blazer
MANGO
Flecked Wool-Blend Suit Blazer

Grey is one of the key colours of the season.

Tailored Blazer
ZARA
Tailored Blazer

So chic as a full suit.

bershka,

Bershka
Fitted Blazer

Love it with the matching mini.

Waisted Blazer
& Other Stories
Waisted Blazer

So elegant.

Charlotte Blazer
Free People
Charlotte Blazer

Pinstripes are having a comeback this season.

Brooch-Detail Wool-Blend Blazer
COS
Brooch-Detail Wool-Blend Blazer

This looks way more expensive than it is.

The Best Fitted Blazers Under £500:

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

This is giving big Clueless vibes.

The Draped-Waist Blazer
COS
The Draped-Waist Blazer

Picture this with satin trousers.

Colette Hourglass Blazer - Camel
Frankie Shop
Colette Hourglass Blazer - Camel

One of my favourites.

Structured Jacket With Satin Lapels
MANGO
Structured Jacket With Satin Lapels

This looks so premium.

Cassiopee Tailored Velvet Jacket
SOEUR
Cassiopee Tailored Velvet Jacket

Thinking ahead to party season––imagine this over a sequin dress.

Closed Fitted Blazer
Closed
Closed Fitted Blazer

A top-to-toe khaki look is very 2024.

Denim Blazer
GANNI
Denim Blazer

Of course you'll need to style this with a skirt and Western boots.

Aiden Twill Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Aiden Twill Blazer

Even The Frankie Shop has created more streamline silhouettes this season.

Tamy Checked Slim Fit Suit Blazer
Reiss
Tamy Checked Slim Fit Suit Blazer

Heritage checks are back in a big way.

Fitted Blazers Over £1000

Jacobson Two-Tone Leather-Trimmed Crepe Blazer
KHAITE
Jacobson Two-Tone Leather-Trimmed Crepe Blazer

On every fashion editor's wish list right now.

Recycled Canvas Blazer
TOTEME
Recycled Canvas Blazer

The collar on this one is so chic.

Sculptured Double-Breasted Slim-Fit Wool Blazer
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Sculptured Double-Breasted Slim-Fit Wool Blazer

Well done, Stella McCartney.

Hudson Belted Woven Blazer
CAMILLA AND MARC
Hudson Belted Woven Blazer

The belt elevated an otherwise simple blazer.

Icons Leather Blazer
VERSACE
Icons Leather Blazer

An investment buy well worth making.

Osanna Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer
MAX MARA
Osanna Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer

Anything Max Mara will withstand the test of time.

Cropped Wool-Gabardine Blazer
CHLOÉ
Cropped Wool-Gabardine Blazer

A cropped, fitted style is the perfect party piece.

Checked Wool Blazer
BURBERRY
Checked Wool Blazer

You'll want to pass this beauty down through generations.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

