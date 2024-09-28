The Classy Jacket Style Fashion People in Paris, New York and London Are Wearing Before Committing to Coats
For quite some time, relaxed could-be-borrowed-from-your-grandpa style blazers have dominated the world of fashion. Just look at The Frankie Shop and Arket's most popular styles. But for autumn 2024, before the fashion set commit to coats and puffers, we're seeing a shift in the humble blazer's silhouette and fitted styles are taking over from their baggier counterparts as the layer of choice. The Classy Jacket Style Fashion People in Paris, New York and London Are Wearing Before Committing to CoatsAnd you know what? I'm not mad about it.
I once thought of fitted styles as the stuffy office uniform type, but now, thanks to Hermès, Max Mara and MSGM putting more tailored versions (in a fresh way) on the autumn/winter 2024 runways––I'm converted. Often, the blazers that are fitted at the waist, or all over, look best done up. What does this mean? Well, this means the blazer becomes the outfit, so often you don't even need to consider what you style them with underneath––this should shave a few minuted off you morning routine going forward.
Not sure how to style fitted blazers? Here's some inspiration from fashion insiders, along with 24 styles (that suit all budgets) that are all worth adding to your new season wardrobes.
How to Style a Fitted Blazer:
Ticking off multiple trends in one, Marilyn has nailed autumn with this heritage check fitted blazer. Extra appreciation goes to styling the new season staple with leather Bermuda shorts and pointed flats.
A blazer so fitted, it can be tucked into suit trousers––now this is a chic way to try out the look for new season.
Even though Renia's blazer has volume at the shoulders and waist, it's all about creating that fitted silhouette by belting at the waist. A top styling tip for this year.
The Best Fitted Blazers Under £200:
The Best Fitted Blazers Under £500:
Thinking ahead to party season––imagine this over a sequin dress.
Even The Frankie Shop has created more streamline silhouettes this season.
Fitted Blazers Over £1000
On every fashion editor's wish list right now.
Anything Max Mara will withstand the test of time.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.