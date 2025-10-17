All The Cool Fashion People In NYC, Paris, & LA Will Be Wearing These 44 Accessories This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it's time to bring out your favorite cool-weather looks. As a huge accessories enthusiast, my favorite part about getting dressed is topping off your look with cool shoes, jewelry, a handbag, and other finishing pieces. Every fashion person, regardless of their location in the world, knows that the best outfits are made great by utilizing solid accessories. If you're like me and you're on the hunt for a few new pieces to mix and match with your best fall outfits, then look no further. I've scoured top-tier retail sites and I've highlighted a gorgeous selection of the best fall accessories worth shopping from across the internet.
I've curated a high-quality assortment of fun pieces. Do you need some new flats, sneakers, or boots? Perhaps you could use a cool hat or a stunning handbag. No matter your wardrobe needs, I've got you covered. Keep scrolling to discover new accessory styles worth trying out for fall and winter 2025.
adidas
Cow Print Samba Long Tongue Shoes
Sambas are always a good idea.
Shopbop
Madewell Sage Ballet Flats
Another on-trend, cow-print pair of shoes.
Banana Republic
Airplane Tote by Hat Attack
Banana Republic
Knotted Leather Corset Belt
Add some definition with this pretty belt.
Dr. Martens
Dr Martens Maybole Mary Jane Square Toe Leather Shoes
These are already in my cart.
Eyebuydirect
Twig Aviator Gray Glasses
I swear by Eyebuydirect's gorgeous collection of glasses.
MARGAUX
The Demi Jane Flat
Our editor's are obsessed with Margaux flats.
COACH®
Empire Carryall Bag 34
Prepare yourself for endless compliments.
If you're over the Samba but you want to try a new pair of Adidas, try the Tokyo.
COACH®
Lana Shoulder Bag 23
Suede bags aren't going anywhere this fall.
Triangle scarfs are popping up everywhere.
Free People
We the Free Baby Emerson Tote Bag
The baby Emerson is so darling.
JENNY BIRD US
Lennon Bangle
JENNY BIRD US
Estelle Rope Necklace
COS
Small Studio Bowling Bag - Leather
This bag could easily be mistaken for the Row.
COS
Cropped Trench Coat Cape
This cropped trench has such an elegant flair.
I'll take a pair of Solomon's please.
PUMA
Speedcat Ballet Sneaker
ZARA
100% Ruched Suede Gloves
MIU MIU
Rectangular-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
DOLCEVITA
Virona H2o Boots Dk Brown Suede
You'll wear these nonstop.
Reformation
Joan Earrings
Chunky earrings are my favorite.
Reformation
Beatrice Shoulder Bag
Belted bags are trening hard.
These have the coolest vibe.
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer
Loafers are a autumnal must.
Tibi
Matt Heel - Light Purple
Fun and wacky is always the way to go.
Shop Journal
Shop Journal - Flame Jumbo Ball Chain Collar
Ask anyone. I wear this necklace almost everyday.
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Shoes
The outfit options are endless.
Urban Outfitters
Rachel Stripe Pattern Scarf
Skinny scarfs are officiallly back.
Bombas
Women's Lightweight Bow Quarter Sock 3-Pack
These Bombas socks are so darling.
This chic tie will look so great paired with more feminine pieces like a dress and skirt.
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Bag Pistachio
Editors swear by this handbag.
Heaven Mayhem
Kaia Bangle
Resin jewelry is everywhere.
MARGESHERWOOD
Soft Boston Bag