Reformation and H&M Just Dropped A+ Versions of This Popular Runway Trend
Who What Wear editors pride ourselves on making accurate trend predictions. Back in October, for instance, my colleague wrote about the resurgence of '80s-inspired bubble hems. Cult-favorite designers like Khaite, Schiaparelli, and Bottega Veneta featured the silhouette in their S/S 24 collections, all but guaranteeing we'd see a spike in popularity this season. Naturally, this fashion forecast turned out to be spot-on.
Luxury brands aren't the only ones getting in on the action. Right now, I'm noticing an abundance of bubble-hem dresses from our readers' favorite brands, including Reformation, H&M, Zara, and Mango. Ready to test-drive the trend for yourself? Scroll down to shop my favorite dresses with runway-inspired bubble hems, starting at $30.
Shop the Best Bubble-Hem Dresses
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.