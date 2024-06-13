Reformation and H&M Just Dropped A+ Versions of This Popular Runway Trend

Who What Wear editors pride ourselves on making accurate trend predictions. Back in October, for instance, my colleague wrote about the resurgence of '80s-inspired bubble hems. Cult-favorite designers like Khaite, Schiaparelli, and Bottega Veneta featured the silhouette in their S/S 24 collections, all but guaranteeing we'd see a spike in popularity this season. Naturally, this fashion forecast turned out to be spot-on.

Luxury brands aren't the only ones getting in on the action. Right now, I'm noticing an abundance of bubble-hem dresses from our readers' favorite brands, including Reformation, H&M, Zara, and Mango. Ready to test-drive the trend for yourself? Scroll down to shop my favorite dresses with runway-inspired bubble hems, starting at $30.

Shop the Best Bubble-Hem Dresses

Reformation Delia Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW

Reformation Delia Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW

Reformation Delia Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW

Reformation Babette Silk Dress $498 SHOP NOW

Peachy Den Deba Dress $233 SHOP NOW

SIMKHAI Pfeiffer Cotton-Blend Bustier Midi-Dress $625 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clea Dress $218 SHOP NOW

NIA Tamara Dress $98 SHOP NOW

Amanda Uprichard Christine Dress $260 SHOP NOW

Port De Bras Martha Dress $345 SHOP NOW