Reformation and H&M Just Dropped A+ Versions of This Popular Runway Trend

By
published

Who What Wear editors pride ourselves on making accurate trend predictions. Back in October, for instance, my colleague wrote about the resurgence of '80s-inspired bubble hems. Cult-favorite designers like Khaite, Schiaparelli, and Bottega Veneta featured the silhouette in their S/S 24 collections, all but guaranteeing we'd see a spike in popularity this season. Naturally, this fashion forecast turned out to be spot-on.

Luxury brands aren't the only ones getting in on the action. Right now, I'm noticing an abundance of bubble-hem dresses from our readers' favorite brands, including Reformation, H&M, Zara, and Mango. Ready to test-drive the trend for yourself? Scroll down to shop my favorite dresses with runway-inspired bubble hems, starting at $30.

Shop the Best Bubble-Hem Dresses

a model wears a white tank dress with a bubble hem
Reformation
Delia Linen Dress

a model wears a red linen dress with a bubble hem
Reformation
Delia Linen Dress

a model wears a black sleeveless dress with a bubble hem
Reformation
Delia Linen Dress

a model wears a black strapless dress with a bubble hem
H&M
Bubble-Hem Bandeau Dress

a model wears a satin sleeveless dress with a bubble hem
Reformation
Babette Silk Dress

Bubble-Hem Bandeau Dress
H&M
Bubble-Hem Bandeau Dress

a model wears a black short-sleeve dress with a bubble hem
Peachy Den
Deba Dress

a model wears a white tank dress with a bubble hem
MANGO
A-Line Dress

Cotton-Blend Bustier Midi-Dress
SIMKHAI
Pfeiffer Cotton-Blend Bustier Midi-Dress

a model wears a black and white strapless dress with a bubble hem
Reformation
Clea Dress

a model wears a white sleeveless dress with a bubble hem
NIA
Tamara Dress

a model wears a white sleeveless dress with a bubble hem
Amanda Uprichard
Christine Dress

a model wears a black short long-sleeve dress with a bubble hem
Port De Bras
Martha Dress

a model wears a green and white sleeveless dress with a bubble hem
SIMKHAI
Kiki Mini Dress

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest