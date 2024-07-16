These Are the Most-Wanted Pieces of 2024—You're Welcome

style questions
(Image credit: Instagram)
By
published
inFeatures

Instagram Stories are the land of my death scroll. I don't know what it is about the constant tapping through everyone's day that soothes me, but I just can't stop doing it. What makes me most engaged as a viewer is seeing the question boxes pop up. I want to know everything about everyone's life, so it makes sense.

I decided to take over the Who What Wear Instagram Stories and propose a simple prompt: "Whether it's a wardrobe staple or a trend, tell us what's in your dream wardrobe for 2024, and we'll shop them out in an upcoming story." I learned quickly that you guys have serious taste. Requests for shopping links for full skirts and leopard print tell me you have your eyes on the future of fashion. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to shop out these items, so below, discover my findings.

affordable quality basics

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

To whoever asked for affordable, quality basics… same. I'm always on the hunt for basics that last a long time without breaking the bank, and here are a few options that I'd put my money behind.

Womens Apparel_Nap Dress_Nap Dress, The Maude Sweater - Dark Cherry
Hill House
The Maude Sweater

Straight High Jeans
H&M
Straight High Jeans

GISELLE TOP - WHITE : CREAM
I.AM.GIA
Giselle Top

The Favorite Rib Tank
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Rib Tank

balloon skirt

(Image credit: @laurenegg)

Balloon skirts have quietly risen to fame among the fashion crowd in the past few seasons after being seen on the runways of our favorite designers. Simply add any top and you'll look like an Old Hollywood superstar.

LAYERED BOX PLEAT SKIRT ZW COLLECTION
Zara
Layered Box Pleat Skirt

Emilia Full Skirt
Free People
Emilia Full Skirt

FLORAL-JACQUARD A-LINE MIDI SKIRT
COS
Floral-Jacquard A-Line Midi Skirt

Balloon Skirt - White
Belle the Label
Balloon Skirt

leopard print

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

If you're interested in the ultimate nostalgia, then you're probably the person who brought up their love for leopard print. People are shopping this once-gaudy print, and so am I.

leopard coat
Boden
Canterbury Printed Coat

Carla Leopard Print Ballet Flat
Gianvito Rossi
Carla Leopard Print Ballet Flat

Wide Leg Utility Pants
R13
Wide Leg Utility Pants

Brown 'Le Bambino Long' Bag
JACQUEMUS
Brown Le Bambino Long Bag

mary janes

(Image credit: @christietyler)

If you like comfortable footwear that spotlights one of the fashion crowd's favorite trends of the moment, then you might have asked us about shopping for Mary Janes. It took me a moment to add this trend to my collection, and I've had no regrets ever since.

Moira Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flat

Addison Mary Jane Pump
Vagabond Shoemakers
Addison Mary Jane Pump

leather moto jacket

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

The one staple that I've been able to depend on for the past few years is my leather jacket. I rarely leave the house at night without it. This is an item that's definitely worth your money.

Max Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Free People
Max Faux Leather Moto Jacket

BDG Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket
BDG
Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket

Balfern Leather Moto Jacket
AllSaints
Balfern Leather Moto Jacket

Faux Leather Crop Bomber Jacket
Open Edit
Faux Leather Crop Bomber Jacket

wide leg denim

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

All I wear these days is wide-leg denim, so it makes sense that we'd have requests to shop this staple out. It instantly upgrades any outfit and gives that relaxed look that I'm all about.

We The Free Old West Slouchy Jeans
We The Free
Old West Slouchy Jeans

The Way-High Curve Jean
Everlane
The Way-High Curve Jean

High-rise superwide-leg jean in Laura wash
J.Crew
High-Rise Superwide-Leg Jeans

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

silver flats trend

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

Nothing piques my interest when I'm looking at an outfit like a pair of silver flats. Even if you're just wearing a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt, your ensemble will always stand out when you add a pop of metallic.

Michaela Mary Jane Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

Milano Pump
Reformation
Milano Pump

REYES BALLET FLATS SILVER DISTRESSED LEATHER
DOLCE VITA
Reyes Ballet Flats

Dancerina Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Ballet Flat

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

Latest