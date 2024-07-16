These Are the Most-Wanted Pieces of 2024—You're Welcome
Instagram Stories are the land of my death scroll. I don't know what it is about the constant tapping through everyone's day that soothes me, but I just can't stop doing it. What makes me most engaged as a viewer is seeing the question boxes pop up. I want to know everything about everyone's life, so it makes sense.
I decided to take over the Who What Wear Instagram Stories and propose a simple prompt: "Whether it's a wardrobe staple or a trend, tell us what's in your dream wardrobe for 2024, and we'll shop them out in an upcoming story." I learned quickly that you guys have serious taste. Requests for shopping links for full skirts and leopard print tell me you have your eyes on the future of fashion. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to shop out these items, so below, discover my findings.
To whoever asked for affordable, quality basics… same. I'm always on the hunt for basics that last a long time without breaking the bank, and here are a few options that I'd put my money behind.
Balloon skirts have quietly risen to fame among the fashion crowd in the past few seasons after being seen on the runways of our favorite designers. Simply add any top and you'll look like an Old Hollywood superstar.
If you're interested in the ultimate nostalgia, then you're probably the person who brought up their love for leopard print. People are shopping this once-gaudy print, and so am I.
If you like comfortable footwear that spotlights one of the fashion crowd's favorite trends of the moment, then you might have asked us about shopping for Mary Janes. It took me a moment to add this trend to my collection, and I've had no regrets ever since.
The one staple that I've been able to depend on for the past few years is my leather jacket. I rarely leave the house at night without it. This is an item that's definitely worth your money.
All I wear these days is wide-leg denim, so it makes sense that we'd have requests to shop this staple out. It instantly upgrades any outfit and gives that relaxed look that I'm all about.
Nothing piques my interest when I'm looking at an outfit like a pair of silver flats. Even if you're just wearing a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt, your ensemble will always stand out when you add a pop of metallic.
