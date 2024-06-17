I'm a Stylist—5 Summer Shoe Trends I Think Work Perfectly With White Skirts

Like strawberries and cream or Aperol and sunshine, some things are just meant to go together. And as a stylist over over 10 years, my job is to decide what works best when it comes to clothes and accessories. I often get people ask me which boots to wear with certain jeans, but at this time of year, it's usually which shoes to wear with white skirts. Because let's face it, white linen dresses and skirts are all we plan to wear during the warmer months. The neutral base means you can wear quite literally any colour shoe with it, so this is down to personal preference, but for styles that look best, I'm here to help.

While a ballet flat will add a French woman spin to a mini or a chic finishing touch to a slip skirt, you can always rely on chunky loafers to toughen up the linen and cotton styles. And if you're a heels person, the thong kitten heel is here to give any skirt style a '90s spin this year. Considering most of us will likely already own a white skirt of some kind, here are the 5 shoe styles I would always style with them for summer.

1. Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: The ballet flat has held its place as the shoe of the year, and Francesca has shown how to style the chic shoe with a satin slip. Completing the polished ensemble, they would look equally as good with a white mini.

LE MONDE BERYL Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW I love these with a matching tonal bag.

& Other Stories Mesh Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW The double studded strap is fun.

Reformation Mikayla Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These come in so many chic colours.

Arket Leather Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW You can also style these with baggy jeans.

2. Thong Sandals

Style Notes: The humble flip flop has been elevated in recent years, leaning towards a slight platform or kitten heel. Aimee wears her flats with summer's key skirt style: the floaty A-line. If you have a white mini or midi instead, try switching it up to the heeled version.

MANGO Kitten-Heel Leather Sandal £60 SHOP NOW A wear-all-day wedding guest option.

New Look Tan Leather-Look Chunky Toepost Sandals £28 SHOP NOW I can confirm these are so comfy.

STAUD Dante Leather Thong Sandals £260 SHOP NOW Go monochrome with a black top and matching accessories.

THE ROW Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW To match your white skirt.

3. Chunky Loafers

Style Notes: Helping with unpredictable weather, the chunky loafer will still be your friend this season. Wear a pair with socks (just like Karina, above) and add the timeless duo to your favourite skirt. I love the billowing skirts seen all over Instagram recently.

ME+EM Chunky Square Toe Loafer £295 SHOP NOW Cream and white the perfect pairing.

COS Chunky Leather Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW I would wear these with grey ankle socks.

GANNI + Net Sustain Butterfly Logo-Embellished Recycled-Leather Loafers £375 SHOP NOW Love the silver detailing.

JW Anderson Anchor Leather Loafers £595 SHOP NOW I really appreciate futuristic silver shoes with a crisp white skirt.

4. Slingback Heels

Style Notes: Along with courts, the slingback has had a resurgence. Sasha has given a whole new feel to a classic white mini and shirt by adding a classic black pair. With a white skirt as your base, any colour will work.

COS Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW Mesh isn't just for ballet flats you know.

prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW These are firmly on my wish list.

MANGO Sling Back Heel Shoes £36 SHOP NOW So pretty for a dinner date.

H&M Slingback Court Shoes £28 SHOP NOW A stylish and affordable pair.

5. Trainers

Style Notes: There's no doubt a skirt worn with trainers always achieves that cool girl "I threw this on" look. Go for a pair with a hint of colour, just like Amaka to brighten up your otherwise neutral white skirt.

NEW BALANCE Northern Lights 860v2 Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £140 SHOP NOW You'll wear these on heavy rotation.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers £160 SHOP NOW No doubt these will sell out as quickly as the last collab.

NIKE Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW The iconic Cortez is back.