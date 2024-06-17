I'm a Stylist—5 Summer Shoe Trends I Think Work Perfectly With White Skirts

Like strawberries and cream or Aperol and sunshine, some things are just meant to go together. And as a stylist over over 10 years, my job is to decide what works best when it comes to clothes and accessories. I often get people ask me which boots to wear with certain jeans, but at this time of year, it's usually which shoes to wear with white skirts. Because let's face it, white linen dresses and skirts are all we plan to wear during the warmer months. The neutral base means you can wear quite literally any colour shoe with it, so this is down to personal preference, but for styles that look best, I'm here to help.

While a ballet flat will add a French woman spin to a mini or a chic finishing touch to a slip skirt, you can always rely on chunky loafers to toughen up the linen and cotton styles. And if you're a heels person, the thong kitten heel is here to give any skirt style a '90s spin this year. Considering most of us will likely already own a white skirt of some kind, here are the 5 shoe styles I would always style with them for summer.

1. Ballet Pumps

Francesca wearing ballet pumps

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: The ballet flat has held its place as the shoe of the year, and Francesca has shown how to style the chic shoe with a satin slip. Completing the polished ensemble, they would look equally as good with a white mini.

Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I love these with a matching tonal bag.

Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Mesh Ballet Flats

The double studded strap is fun.

Mikayla Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mikayla Ballet Flat

These come in so many chic colours.

Leather Mary Jane Flats - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

You can also style these with baggy jeans.

2. Thong Sandals

Aimee wearing flip flops

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: The humble flip flop has been elevated in recent years, leaning towards a slight platform or kitten heel. Aimee wears her flats with summer's key skirt style: the floaty A-line. If you have a white mini or midi instead, try switching it up to the heeled version.

Kitten-Heel Leather Sandal
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Leather Sandal

A wear-all-day wedding guest option.

New Look, Tan Leather-Look Chunky Toepost Sandals
New Look
Tan Leather-Look Chunky Toepost Sandals

I can confirm these are so comfy.

Dante Leather Thong Sandals
STAUD
Dante Leather Thong Sandals

Go monochrome with a black top and matching accessories.

Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

To match your white skirt.

3. Chunky Loafers

Karina wearing loafers

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Helping with unpredictable weather, the chunky loafer will still be your friend this season. Wear a pair with socks (just like Karina, above) and add the timeless duo to your favourite skirt. I love the billowing skirts seen all over Instagram recently.

Chunky Square Toe Loafer
ME+EM
Chunky Square Toe Loafer

Cream and white the perfect pairing.

Chunky Leather Penny Loafers
COS
Chunky Leather Penny Loafers

I would wear these with grey ankle socks.

+ Net Sustain Butterfly Logo-Embellished Recycled-Leather Loafers
GANNI
+ Net Sustain Butterfly Logo-Embellished Recycled-Leather Loafers

Love the silver detailing.

Anchor Leather Loafers
JW Anderson
Anchor Leather Loafers

I really appreciate futuristic silver shoes with a crisp white skirt.

4. Slingback Heels

Sasha wearing slingback heels

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Along with courts, the slingback has had a resurgence. Sasha has given a whole new feel to a classic white mini and shirt by adding a classic black pair. With a white skirt as your base, any colour will work.

Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels
COS
Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels

Mesh isn't just for ballet flats you know.

prada, Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps
prada
Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps

These are firmly on my wish list.

Sling Back Heel Shoes
MANGO
Sling Back Heel Shoes

So pretty for a dinner date.

Slingback Court Shoes
H&M
Slingback Court Shoes

A stylish and affordable pair.

5. Trainers

Amaka wearing trainers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: There's no doubt a skirt worn with trainers always achieves that cool girl "I threw this on" look. Go for a pair with a hint of colour, just like Amaka to brighten up your otherwise neutral white skirt.

Northern Lights 860v2 Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
Northern Lights 860v2 Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

You'll wear these on heavy rotation.

+ Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers

No doubt these will sell out as quickly as the last collab.

Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
NIKE
Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers

The iconic Cortez is back.

Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Canvas and Leather Sneakers
ASICS
Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Canvas and Leather Sneakers

An easy way to update a linen skirt.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

