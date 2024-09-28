I'm a London-Based Stylist—3 Cool Ways I'm Styling My Favourite Preloved Blazer This Autumn

Oluwaseun Ogunsola is a London-based stylist and proud outfit repeater. She regularly shares outfit inspo, upcycling tricks and styling tips on Instagram, encouraging her followers to buy less and wear more . Who better, then, to take over our One Piece, Three Ways franchise for the summer? Here she’ll choose a favourite piece from her capsule wardrobe and showcase how to style it in three different, fresh ways for the season ahead. Next up, 3 cool ways she wears her favourite preloved blazer...

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

While most are mourning the end of summer, I, personally, am very excited about the arrival of cooler temperatures. I always feel my most stylish during the autumn/winter season. I finally get to bring out my vintage leather jackets, favourite boots, cool layers and find new and creative ways to style my existing wardrobe. While I don’t necessarily believe in 'wardrobe must-haves', mainly because I think people should wear whatever they want, but if I did, I’d say a relaxed blazer is one of them.

I have a couple of enviable options in my rotation but the preloved men's blazer that is the focus of this column is a top contender, and seeing as it’s currently Secondhand September, I figured this would be the perfect choice for this month's story. “But Seun, where did you find it?” I hear you ask. Well, I found it in 2019, on my lunch break, in Oxfam, for Eight English Pounds. Yep!

But don’t fret, there are some truly excellent preloved options on eBay and Vestiaire Collective as well as on the high street, all of which I've linked below. So, keep scrolling to see three ways I’ll be styling this absolute steal plus how to get the look yourself.

Shop the Blazer:

Vintage Womens Blazer Jacket Brown Wool 90s Houndstooth £36 SHOP NOW

How to Style A Preloved Blazer for Autumn 2024:

1. Knitted Vest + Jorts + Loafers

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Jorts aren’t just for summer, they’re for life. If you’re still clinging on to the last days of summer, this transitional look is for you. Simply add a light knit and loafers to your jorts and blazer and voila! You’re ready to frolic in the autumn leaves.

Shop the Look:

FRANKIE SHOP Oversized Cable Knit Tank £85 SHOP NOW

Jigsaw Cotton Blend Crew Tank £71 SHOP NOW

Beyond Retro Medium Wash Denim Shorts £26 SHOP NOW

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Lace-Up Leather Shoes £950 SHOP NOW

Small Rose Bag in Oxblood $218 SHOP NOW

2. Midi Skirt + Printed Top + Mary-Janes

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: You wouldn’t think a bright printed mesh top would pair well with a brown checked blazer, but here you go. I do love a pattern clash. Here I’ve styled them with platform Mary Janes and a JW Anderson skirt I found on Vinted last year. If you’re more of a flats girl, loafers would be a great shoe alternative.

Shop the Look:

Jean Paul Gaultier Scarf Printed Mesh Top £279 £195 SHOP NOW

SACAI All-Over Pleats Asymmetric Woven Midi Skirt £835 SHOP NOW

Clergerie $795 Clergerie Womens Black Juna Mary Jane Pump Heel Shoe Sz Us 6.5/eu 36.5/rc37 £200 SHOP NOW

Ester Manas Ester Manas Summer Trip Baguette Bag £182 SHOP NOW

3. Denim Jumpsuit + Shirt + Tie

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: For a contemporary twist on smart work attire, why not try a denim jumpsuit with a crisp shirt and a tie? Pair with pointed leather boots and an IDGAF attitude to let everyone know who’s really in charge. It’s you, you are in charge.

Shop the Look:

Ksenia Schnaider Jeans Overall With Front Zipper £213 SHOP NOW

uniqlo Cotton Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

Frankie Shop Leo Satin Tie - Black €35 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Puzzle Edge Large Leather Cross-Body Bag £2850 SHOP NOW

JIL SANDER Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Leather Ankle Boots £905 SHOP NOW

Shop Other Blazers I Love:

Harvey Benard Brown Checked Blazer £25 SHOP NOW

Non Signé / Unsigned Wool Blazer £33 SHOP NOW

Vintage 2 Button Blazer Jacket £30 SHOP NOW

Gap Brown Relaxed Check Blazer £85 SHOP NOW

Celine Wool Blazer £811 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Structured Tweed Blazer £195 SHOP NOW