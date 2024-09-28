I'm a London-Based Stylist—3 Cool Ways I'm Styling My Favourite Preloved Blazer This Autumn

By
published
in Features

Oluwaseun Ogunsola is a London-based stylist and proud outfit repeater. She regularly shares outfit inspo, upcycling tricks and styling tips on Instagram, encouraging her followers to buy less and wear more. Who better, then, to take over our One Piece, Three Ways franchise for the summer? Here she’ll choose a favourite piece from her capsule wardrobe and showcase how to style it in three different, fresh ways for the season ahead. Next up, 3 cool ways she wears her favourite preloved blazer...

SEUN COLUMN HOW TO WEAR A BLAZER IN AUTUMN

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

While most are mourning the end of summer, I, personally, am very excited about the arrival of cooler temperatures. I always feel my most stylish during the autumn/winter season. I finally get to bring out my vintage leather jackets, favourite boots, cool layers and find new and creative ways to style my existing wardrobe. While I don’t necessarily believe in 'wardrobe must-haves', mainly because I think people should wear whatever they want, but if I did, I’d say a relaxed blazer is one of them.

I have a couple of enviable options in my rotation but the preloved men's blazer that is the focus of this column is a top contender, and seeing as it’s currently Secondhand September, I figured this would be the perfect choice for this month's story. “But Seun, where did you find it?” I hear you ask. Well, I found it in 2019, on my lunch break, in Oxfam, for Eight English Pounds. Yep!

But don’t fret, there are some truly excellent preloved options on eBay and Vestiaire Collective as well as on the high street, all of which I've linked below. So, keep scrolling to see three ways I’ll be styling this absolute steal plus how to get the look yourself.

Shop the Blazer:

Vintage 90s Wrangler Baggy Denim Jorts Blue Waist 38
Vintage
Womens Blazer Jacket Brown Wool 90s Houndstooth

How to Style A Preloved Blazer for Autumn 2024:

1. Knitted Vest + Jorts + Loafers

@the_oluwaseun wearings jorts with a printed tee and pointed mules

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Jorts aren’t just for summer, they’re for life. If you’re still clinging on to the last days of summer, this transitional look is for you. Simply add a light knit and loafers to your jorts and blazer and voila! You’re ready to frolic in the autumn leaves.

Shop the Look:

Frankie Shop Oversized Cable Knit Tank - Size M/l
FRANKIE SHOP
Oversized Cable Knit Tank

Cotton Blend Crew Tank | Ivory
Jigsaw
Cotton Blend Crew Tank

Medium Wash Denim Shorts - W27 L9
Beyond Retro
Medium Wash Denim Shorts

Tabi Lace-Up Leather Shoes
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Lace-Up Leather Shoes

Small Rose Bag in Oxblood
Small Rose Bag in Oxblood

2. Midi Skirt + Printed Top + Mary-Janes

@the_oluwaseun wearings jorts with a printed tee and pointed mules

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: You wouldn’t think a bright printed mesh top would pair well with a brown checked blazer, but here you go. I do love a pattern clash. Here I’ve styled them with platform Mary Janes and a JW Anderson skirt I found on Vinted last year. If you’re more of a flats girl, loafers would be a great shoe alternative.

Shop the Look:

Scarf Printed Mesh Top
Jean Paul Gaultier
Scarf Printed Mesh Top

All-Over Pleats Asymmetric Woven Midi Skirt
SACAI
All-Over Pleats Asymmetric Woven Midi Skirt

$795 Clergerie Womens Black Juna Mary Jane Pump Heel Shoe Sz Us 6.5/eu 36.5/rc37
Clergerie
$795 Clergerie Womens Black Juna Mary Jane Pump Heel Shoe Sz Us 6.5/eu 36.5/rc37

Ester Manas Summer Trip Baguette Bag
Ester Manas
Ester Manas Summer Trip Baguette Bag

3. Denim Jumpsuit + Shirt + Tie

@the_oluwaseun wearing jorts with a pleated top and shoulder bag

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: For a contemporary twist on smart work attire, why not try a denim jumpsuit with a crisp shirt and a tie? Pair with pointed leather boots and an IDGAF attitude to let everyone know who’s really in charge. It’s you, you are in charge.

Shop the Look:

Jeans Overall With Front Zipper
Ksenia Schnaider
Jeans Overall With Front Zipper

uniqlo, Cotton Shirt
uniqlo
Cotton Shirt

Leo Satin Tie - Black
Frankie Shop
Leo Satin Tie - Black

Puzzle Edge Large Leather Cross-Body Bag
LOEWE
Puzzle Edge Large Leather Cross-Body Bag

Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Leather Ankle Boots
JIL SANDER
Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Leather Ankle Boots

Shop Other Blazers I Love:

Harvey Benard Brown Checked Blazer - L
Harvey Benard
Brown Checked Blazer

Double-Breasted Blazer
MANGO
Double-Breasted Blazer

Non Signé / Unsigned, Wool Blazer
Non Signé / Unsigned
Wool Blazer

Vintage Mens 2 Button Blazer Jacket Uk 38 Medium Brown Houndstooth Br29
Vintage
2 Button Blazer Jacket

Brown Relaxed Check Blazer
Gap
Brown Relaxed Check Blazer

Celine, Wool Blazer
Celine
Wool Blazer

Structured Tweed Blazer
& Other Stories
Structured Tweed Blazer

Ralph Lauren
Wool Blazer

Oluwaseun Ogunsola
Latest