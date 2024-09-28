I'm a London-Based Stylist—3 Cool Ways I'm Styling My Favourite Preloved Blazer This Autumn
Oluwaseun Ogunsola is a London-based stylist and proud outfit repeater. She regularly shares outfit inspo, upcycling tricks and styling tips on Instagram, encouraging her followers to buy less and wear more. Who better, then, to take over our One Piece, Three Ways franchise for the summer? Here she’ll choose a favourite piece from her capsule wardrobe and showcase how to style it in three different, fresh ways for the season ahead. Next up, 3 cool ways she wears her favourite preloved blazer...
While most are mourning the end of summer, I, personally, am very excited about the arrival of cooler temperatures. I always feel my most stylish during the autumn/winter season. I finally get to bring out my vintage leather jackets, favourite boots, cool layers and find new and creative ways to style my existing wardrobe. While I don’t necessarily believe in 'wardrobe must-haves', mainly because I think people should wear whatever they want, but if I did, I’d say a relaxed blazer is one of them.
I have a couple of enviable options in my rotation but the preloved men's blazer that is the focus of this column is a top contender, and seeing as it’s currently Secondhand September, I figured this would be the perfect choice for this month's story. “But Seun, where did you find it?” I hear you ask. Well, I found it in 2019, on my lunch break, in Oxfam, for Eight English Pounds. Yep!
But don’t fret, there are some truly excellent preloved options on eBay and Vestiaire Collective as well as on the high street, all of which I've linked below. So, keep scrolling to see three ways I’ll be styling this absolute steal plus how to get the look yourself.
Shop the Blazer:
How to Style A Preloved Blazer for Autumn 2024:
1. Knitted Vest + Jorts + Loafers
Style Notes: Jorts aren’t just for summer, they’re for life. If you’re still clinging on to the last days of summer, this transitional look is for you. Simply add a light knit and loafers to your jorts and blazer and voila! You’re ready to frolic in the autumn leaves.
Shop the Look:
2. Midi Skirt + Printed Top + Mary-Janes
Style Notes: You wouldn’t think a bright printed mesh top would pair well with a brown checked blazer, but here you go. I do love a pattern clash. Here I’ve styled them with platform Mary Janes and a JW Anderson skirt I found on Vinted last year. If you’re more of a flats girl, loafers would be a great shoe alternative.
Shop the Look:
3. Denim Jumpsuit + Shirt + Tie
Style Notes: For a contemporary twist on smart work attire, why not try a denim jumpsuit with a crisp shirt and a tie? Pair with pointed leather boots and an IDGAF attitude to let everyone know who’s really in charge. It’s you, you are in charge.