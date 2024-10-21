After a Week in Copenhagen, I’ll Be Trying These 7 Colorful Fall Outfits

There was a time in my life where I once exclusively wore shades of black. You couldn't pry my moody teenage self away from my beloved edgy clothes, and color was something I didn't think fit into my wardrobe. Eventually, I dropped the love for everything black, along with the perpetual attitude and insecurities that came with it. As I got older, I began to embrace color in my wardrobe and now it's something that brings me joy as I get dressed in the morning.

I was in a bit of a style rut this past summer, but after spending a week in Copenhagen and seeing all the colorful outfits everywhere, I was immediately inspired to be brave with color for fall. Although I love color, I can still be nervous about which shades coordinate with each other and overthink on whether an outfit is too saturated or not. But after seeing a myriad of colors all over the danish city, I realized that getting dressed is supposed to be joyful, and there's no need to stress out over an outfit.

Since I can't transport you to Copenhagen myself, I rounded up outfits from the city's street-style stars to give you a little dose of the colorful looks I saw myself. Here's to a non-neutral fall!

The #1 color trend I saw in Copenhagen had to be a striking red. You would think I'd be tired of the color by now, but I actually fell in love with it even more after my trip. I especially love how it stands out against moody colors like storm grey or espresso brown.

Butter yellow may seem like a summer color, but I think this one showgoer from CPHFW proves flawlessly that it can easily be transitioned into the fall with the right pairing. I would never think to pair yellow with brown or baby blue, but they all look beautiful with eachother.

When in doubt, focus on one shade range. Why bother finding another colored shirt when the matching green top looks this good?

Mixing prints along with colors is something I'm always hesitant to try, but this outfit is convincing me otherwise. This is your sign to not overthink it—mismatched stripes can work so well!

If you're new to wearing color, the easiest way to wear a punchy shade is to add that pop to a fully neutral outfit. You can't go wrong with it!

Cobalt blue is a bright color I never get tired of seeing. I love it year-round, but I have to admit, I truly see it as a fall color, as it pairs best with shades of camel, tan, and brown.

The easiest way to add pops of color into your fall wardrobe is with a multicolored scarf. I wore mine from Acne Studios a few times during my trip, and I'm going to make sure I get even more use of it now that I'm back home.

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
