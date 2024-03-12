Your Spring 2024 Download Is Here—17 Pieces Worth Your Undivided Attention

The Collection is a series that highlights the latest collections from our favorite luxury brands, be it a seasonal capsule, an exclusive collab, or anything in between. We'll include everything you need to know about each new launch and a curated list of our favorite pieces.

I see each new season as a personal challenge to improve my style. That can come in the form of wearing colors that I've never experimented with before or acquiring wardrobe staples that I'll wear for years to come. The best part of this style challenge is scrolling through hundreds of stunning products. Right now, I'm fixated on Max Mara's S/S 24 collection, and for good reason. It has the perfect range of colors, fabrics, and shapes to match everyone's personal style preferences. Known for its timeless styles and high-quality pieces, Max Mara is always at the top of my wish list. I rounded up the must-have items that I haven't stopped thinking about, including shoes and the accessories to style them with. If you're ready to start incorporating some spring 2024 trends that feel classic and approachable, just keep scrolling.

(Image credit: Future)

Now that spring is here, we can push the dark gray, black, and brown aside and bring out the bright pink, magenta, and purple that felt a little too bold during the winter. If you're not completely sold on the idea of a complete wardrobe overhaul, WWW editors are big fans of soft-launching a bold hue. Stay true to your classic style by throwing on the oversize linen top with a pair of camel trousers and a woven bucket bag. If you fall on the other end of the spectrum, take it up a notch and wear head-to-toe color. All you need is the mauve trench to make a statement.

Max Mara Cotton Drill Oversized Blouse $845 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Cotton Drill Mini Shorts $495 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Canvas Trench Coat With Belt $2590 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Crochet Archetipo Bucket Bag $1390 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

Pistachio, sage, and taupe are trending hard right now. When it comes to investing in pieces that act as wardrobe staples but still fit the criteria for a 2024 trend, it's natural to defer to neutrals. Every piece below will stand the test of time, and I'm already envisioning the Whitney bag under my arm and the oversize pullover thrown over my shoulders.

Max Mara Ribbed Cotton Oversized Pullover $765 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Workwear Dress in Stretch Gabardine $1150 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Classic Silk Canvas Shirt $895 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Small Leather Whitney Bag in Sage Green $1790 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Nubuck Oversized Trench Coat $8990 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

We saw a rise in cobalt, navy, and royal blue on the runways, and the shades of blue in this S/S 24 collection really hit the sweet spot. This collarless trench cinched with the leather belt is as chic and sophisticated as it gets. Prepare to see this hue styled with deep-brown accessories all over the streets of NYC and beyond. The juxtaposition between the two colors takes an ordinary outfit and makes it feel so 2024.

Max Mara Canvas Oversized Shirt $1090 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Canvas Double-Breasted Trench Coat $2590 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Canvas Pencil Skirt $895 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Buffed Leather Belt $350 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

There are two kinds of spring dressers: the people who keep it simple and those who make florals their entire personality. I fall right in the middle—I love the white button-up and flowy skirt combo with a touch of florals. And I'd be lying if I said I could enter spring without a floral-printed item. I think the best way to do that is with this chiffon bustier dress, especially if you RSVP'd "yes" to a spring wedding. You can always count on dark florals to make the transition from winter to spring seamless.

Max Mara Printed Chiffon Bustier Dress $5390 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Oversized Shirt in Stretch Gabardine $695 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Long Skirt in Silk Chiffon $2490 SHOP NOW