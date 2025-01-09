If I Built a Closet Entirely Out of Saks, Moda Operandi, and Net-a-Porter, These Would Be My Outfits
If there's one thing I daydream about for my next vacation, it's curating a closet full of the most decadent It buys. The image of me opening my closet doors and being greeted by hangers filled with outfits that practically scream luxury is a manifestation I like to indulge in regularly. I'm thinking this closet is filled with everything from timeless tailored separates to unapologetically glamorous eveningwear, and in 2025, I'm going to get to work on making that vision a reality.
While my real-life wardrobe leans heavily on mixing high and low, this fantasy edit gave me the perfect excuse to indulge in a little bit of escapism. I scoured the virtual aisles of my favorite luxury retailers—Saks, Moda Operandi, and Net-a-Porter—to build the ultimate dream lineup. I'll be balancing statement pieces with versatile staples and also leaning into timeless purchases. Whether you're on the hunt for inspiration or just want to browse some truly exquisite picks, let's play dress-up together.
A good fur coat never ceases to gain a compliment for me. I love the trend of dressing down even the most fabulous of furs, so definitely give that a try this winter.
A good blazer has never been a regretful purchase for me, and throwing a sweater over the shoulders is just an impulse at this point. If you like French-girl vibes, this is how it's done.
All black has never failed me, and it's a vibe that I'll certainly be bringing with me into the new year. A good night-out look always starts with a turtleneck.
A long, quality coat always makes for a good purchase. When you have a high-quality pair of jeans and a good T-shirt, you can wear them again and again.
If you're getting bored of pairing your favorite sweater with denim, try swapping silk or velvet pants into the mix. It is an easy way to slightly elevate your look, and it's twice as comfortable.
Boho chic is another trend that I'm curious about adopting in 2025, so bring on the suede, chiffon, and good vibes.
Barn jackets truly took off in 2024, and I've begun thinking about investing in a Barbour coat for 2025. The long-term staying power this trend has had is worth the investment.
