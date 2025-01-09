If I Built a Closet Entirely Out of Saks, Moda Operandi, and Net-a-Porter, These Would Be My Outfits

Woman wearing boho clothing.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

If there's one thing I daydream about for my next vacation, it's curating a closet full of the most decadent It buys. The image of me opening my closet doors and being greeted by hangers filled with outfits that practically scream luxury is a manifestation I like to indulge in regularly. I'm thinking this closet is filled with everything from timeless tailored separates to unapologetically glamorous eveningwear, and in 2025, I'm going to get to work on making that vision a reality.

While my real-life wardrobe leans heavily on mixing high and low, this fantasy edit gave me the perfect excuse to indulge in a little bit of escapism. I scoured the virtual aisles of my favorite luxury retailers—Saks, Moda Operandi, and Net-a-Porter—to build the ultimate dream lineup. I'll be balancing statement pieces with versatile staples and also leaning into timeless purchases. Whether you're on the hunt for inspiration or just want to browse some truly exquisite picks, let's play dress-up together.

Woman wearing luxury outfit.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

A good fur coat never ceases to gain a compliment for me. I love the trend of dressing down even the most fabulous of furs, so definitely give that a try this winter.

Frame X Ritz
Cotton Baseball Hat
Frame X Ritz
Cotton Baseball Hat

Janice Jacket
Stand Studio
Janice Jacket

Agolde
Low Curve Rigid Mid-Rise Tapered Jeans
Agolde
Low Curve Rigid Mid-Rise Tapered Jeans

Woman wearing luxury outfit.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

A good blazer has never been a regretful purchase for me, and throwing a sweater over the shoulders is just an impulse at this point. If you like French-girl vibes, this is how it's done.

BOUGUESSA
Jill Oversized Twill Blazer
BOUGUESSA
Jill Oversized Twill Blazer

Reiss
Alicia Funnel Neck Wool-Blend Sweater
Reiss
Alicia Funnel Neck Wool-Blend Sweater

Demellier
New York Large Suede Tote
Demellier
New York Large Suede Tote

Woman wearing luxury outfit.

(Image credit: @taniasarin)

All black has never failed me, and it's a vibe that I'll certainly be bringing with me into the new year. A good night-out look always starts with a turtleneck.

Loewe
Cat-Eye Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses
Loewe
Cat-Eye Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses

Toteme
Draped Recycled Wool-Blend Sweater
Toteme
Draped Recycled Wool-Blend Sweater

Saint Laurent
Pants in Silk Satin
Saint Laurent
Pants in Silk Satin

Woman wearing luxury outfit.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

A long, quality coat always makes for a good purchase. When you have a high-quality pair of jeans and a good T-shirt, you can wear them again and again.

Liberowe
Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat
Liberowe
Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat

Saint Laurent
Le Maillon Croc-Effect Leather Belt
Saint Laurent
Le Maillon Croc-Effect Leather Belt

Toteme
The Mid Heel Leather Boots
Toteme
The Mid Heel Leather Boots

Woman wearing luxury outfit.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

If you're getting bored of pairing your favorite sweater with denim, try swapping silk or velvet pants into the mix. It is an easy way to slightly elevate your look, and it's twice as comfortable.

Jenni Kayne
Cashmere Fisherman Sweater
Jenni Kayne
Cashmere Fisherman Sweater

Frame
Silk Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants
Frame
Silk Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants

Woman wearing luxury outfit.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Boho chic is another trend that I'm curious about adopting in 2025, so bring on the suede, chiffon, and good vibes.

Nour Hammour
Tate Belted Paneled Double-Breasted Suede Trench Coat
Nour Hammour
Tate Belted Paneled Double-Breasted Suede Trench Coat

Chloé
Ruffled Organic Silk Crop Top
Chloé
Ruffled Organic Silk Crop Top

Veronica Beard
Tonelli Side Stripe Pants
Veronica Beard
Tonelli Side Stripe Pants

Woman wearing luxury outfit.

(Image credit: @piamance)

Barn jackets truly took off in 2024, and I've begun thinking about investing in a Barbour coat for 2025. The long-term staying power this trend has had is worth the investment.

BARBOUR
Reighton Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket
BARBOUR
Reighton Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket

Clizia Leggings
The Row
Clizia Leggings

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

