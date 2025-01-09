If I Built a Closet Entirely Out of Saks, Moda Operandi, and Net-a-Porter, These Would Be My Outfits

If there's one thing I daydream about for my next vacation, it's curating a closet full of the most decadent It buys. The image of me opening my closet doors and being greeted by hangers filled with outfits that practically scream luxury is a manifestation I like to indulge in regularly. I'm thinking this closet is filled with everything from timeless tailored separates to unapologetically glamorous eveningwear, and in 2025, I'm going to get to work on making that vision a reality.

While my real-life wardrobe leans heavily on mixing high and low, this fantasy edit gave me the perfect excuse to indulge in a little bit of escapism. I scoured the virtual aisles of my favorite luxury retailers—Saks, Moda Operandi, and Net-a-Porter—to build the ultimate dream lineup. I'll be balancing statement pieces with versatile staples and also leaning into timeless purchases. Whether you're on the hunt for inspiration or just want to browse some truly exquisite picks, let's play dress-up together.

A good fur coat never ceases to gain a compliment for me. I love the trend of dressing down even the most fabulous of furs, so definitely give that a try this winter.

Frame X Ritz Cotton Baseball Hat $148 SHOP NOW

Stand Studio Janice Jacket $360 SHOP NOW

Agolde Low Curve Rigid Mid-Rise Tapered Jeans $248 SHOP NOW

A good blazer has never been a regretful purchase for me, and throwing a sweater over the shoulders is just an impulse at this point. If you like French-girl vibes, this is how it's done.

BOUGUESSA Jill Oversized Twill Blazer $735 $515 SHOP NOW

Reiss Alicia Funnel Neck Wool-Blend Sweater $160 SHOP NOW

Demellier New York Large Suede Tote $670 SHOP NOW

All black has never failed me, and it's a vibe that I'll certainly be bringing with me into the new year. A good night-out look always starts with a turtleneck.

Loewe Cat-Eye Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses $520 SHOP NOW

Toteme Draped Recycled Wool-Blend Sweater $440 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Pants in Silk Satin $2500 SHOP NOW

A long, quality coat always makes for a good purchase. When you have a high-quality pair of jeans and a good T-shirt, you can wear them again and again.

Liberowe Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat $3000 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le Maillon Croc-Effect Leather Belt $545 SHOP NOW

Toteme The Mid Heel Leather Boots $800 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

If you're getting bored of pairing your favorite sweater with denim, try swapping silk or velvet pants into the mix. It is an easy way to slightly elevate your look, and it's twice as comfortable.

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman Sweater $395 SHOP NOW

Frame Silk Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants $112 SHOP NOW

Boho chic is another trend that I'm curious about adopting in 2025, so bring on the suede, chiffon, and good vibes.

Nour Hammour Tate Belted Paneled Double-Breasted Suede Trench Coat $1830 SHOP NOW

Chloé Ruffled Organic Silk Crop Top $2990 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Tonelli Side Stripe Pants $598 SHOP NOW

Barn jackets truly took off in 2024, and I've begun thinking about investing in a Barbour coat for 2025. The long-term staying power this trend has had is worth the investment.

BARBOUR Reighton Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket $540 SHOP NOW