Louis Vuitton Just Turned Its Iconic Checkerboard Pattern Into Fine Jewelry

How do you make a 136-year-old pattern feel fresh? For Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Watches and Jewelry Francesca Amfitheatrof, that means turning the house's signature checkerboard motif from 1888, known as Damier, into a new fine jewelry line. “It is a diamond collection that is not just about the stones but the pattern that they create,” Amfitheatrof said in a statement. At its inception, the design was used for trunks and luggage, but today you can also spot the unmistakable checks on Louis Vuitton handbags, wallets, belts, jackets, pants, skirts, hats, ties, and other pieces. With the introduction of the new Le Damier de Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection, I'd argue that the famous checkerboard pattern has never looked chicer in its entire history.

(Image credit: Billy Kidd/Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

“Le Damier de Louis Vuitton is the creation of a new era, a modern collection designed to last forever,” Amfitheatrof said in a statement. Available in white or yellow gold, the collection consists of twelve pieces: seven rings, one pair of earrings, three bracelets, and a necklace. Each piece is unquestionably elegant, but if my family is listening, I'd like one of the rings for my birthday, please. "Emanating a pure and dynamic energy, the ring is the cornerstone of the collection—a crowning inspiration that’s instantly contemporary, impactful, and unisex," the house said in a statement. Scroll down to preview the just-announced Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection.

(Image credit: Billy Kidd/Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Billy Kidd/Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Preview the Full Collection

1. Rings

Louis Vuitton describes the rings as the collection's "mainstays," so customers will no doubt make a beeline for them. The rings come in three different widths and two different materials (yellow gold and white gold), making them perfect for stacking.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

2. Bracelets

“I thought about the classic tennis bracelet—always in motion and always on your wrist,” Amfitheatrof said in a statement. The bracelets, like the entire collection, were specifically designed to be comfortable. "Exquisitely crafted for a unique fluidity and continuity, the pieces wear like a second skin, not unlike the softest knitwear," the brand explained.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

3. Earrings

The collection's dainty earrings are sure to be a hit with Louis Vuitton's fine jewelry customers. “Le Damier de Louis Vuitton embodies what modern jewelry is all about,” Amfitheatrof said.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

4. Necklace

"The collection also includes a chic, single round pendant studded with diamonds, set on a slim yellow gold chain," Louis Vuitton said in a press release. It's only a matter of time before this necklace is spotted on the red carpet.