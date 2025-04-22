Every Fashion Girl Is Quietly Wearing This Controversial Jewelry Trend From the 2000s

In the 2010s, everyone was dressed for the board room...even if they were going to the club. Actually some people even changed into a business casual look for a Friday night out. Things were simpler than but the style certainly was not.

The idiosyncratic look is well documented on shows like Broad City and Girls. Everyone at the time was wearing blazers over v-neck t-shirts and tight jeans with wedge sandals. The cherry on top was a large clunky dangling statement necklace that looked more like a wearable chandelier than a piece of jewelry. Like with most trends from the 2010s, statement necklaces faded away into oblivion. But now, against all odds, they're back.

Minimalism has been the ruling aesthetic for a while now, but like with everything in life, the pendulum appears to be swinging in another direction—a less quiet, more colorful and proudly maximalist one. Instead of dainty gold necklaces layered on top of one another, fashion girls are opting for statement necklaces again. But the statement necklaces of 2025 don't look quite the same as the more controversial, less stylish ones of the past.

The best statement necklaces now don't feel gaudy for the sake of being gaudy. It doesn't have the air of a board room or a powerpoint presentation. A lot of them feature oversized beads or cutesy charms that have the right amount of childhood whimsy. And for that reason, the statement necklaces of 2025 have far more staying power, and will likely become a timeless staple in your wardrobe instead of a nostalgic accessory that makes you cringe.

