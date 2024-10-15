NYC Designers Let Me In on Their Address Books—7 Tailors, Cobblers, and More They Have on Speed Dial

nyc map with spots highlighted
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

New York City’s fashion designers have an army of experts behind the scenes, ensuring their garments and accessories are flawless down to the last stitch. From skilled tailors to master cobblers, these artisans are the unsung heroes who bring designers' visions to life and keep their creations looking pristine. Recently, I chatted with top New York City-based designers and they revealed the go-to professionals they rely on for everything from tailoring and alterations to shoe repairs and getting out the toughest stains.

These trusted specialists are the ones designers have on speed dial, called in to handle everything from last-minute runway fixes to personal wardrobe touch-ups. Each one is known for their unique craft, and their skillset can make the difference between a piece that’s good and one that’s exceptional. In a city brimming with fashion, it’s these artisans—often operating quietly behind the scenes—who help define what it means to be truly well-dressed in New York.

headshot of fashion designer with their recommendations

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Name: Rachel Scott (Creative Director and Founder)

Your Homebase in NYC: Chinatown/Bed Stuy

Best Cleaner: Jeeves. I trust them with the most difficult jobs and they never disappoint.

Best Shoe Repair: Leather Spa and Yakub Shoe Repair. I go to the leather spa to clean and refresh the leather in my shoes and leather accessories, and I go to Yakub Shoe Repair for repairing my shoes. Leather Spa is quite fancy, and Yakub Shoe repair is old school NYC. Both are great!

Cavalla Skirt
Diotima
Cavalla Skirt

Seaford Embellished Linen Maxi Dress
Diotima
Seaford Embellished Linen Maxi Dress

Pavona Crochet-Trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress
Diotima
Pavona Crochet-Trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress

headshot of fashion designer with their recommendations

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Name: Veronica Miele and Veronica Swanson

Your Homebase in NYC: Upper East Side

Best Cleaner: Hallak Cleaners

Best Tailor: Ask for Jack at Hallak Cleaners for tailoring.

Andrea Checked Wool-Blend Jacket
VERONICA BEARD
Andrea Checked Wool-Blend Jacket

Penny Flats
Veronica Beard
Penny Flats

Annalise Cardigan
Veronica Beard
Annalise Cardigan

headshot of fashion designer with their recommendations

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Name: Brandon Blackwood

Your Homebase in NYC: Bed-Stuy

Best Tailor: Teodoor Tailor (246 Smith Street)

They're one of the few places I'll have to tailor my prized pieces. The attention to detail and care is next level and they work so fast.

Best Cleaner: Warely WU / Waverly Eastern (353 Waverly Place)

I use them for my regular laundry pickup/dropoff but they'll also pick up your pieces for dry cleaning and drop them back. I've had them remove red wine and make up stains from several garments. They're the best.

Best Shoe Repair: Magic Joe Shoe Repair (500 Franklin)

I've known these guys since I was 12. They're my neighborhood cobbler/shoe repair and they've helped me on many brand related projects when no-one else could do the job. Tell them Brandon sent you and he'll hook you up with a good price.

Jasmine Bag
Brandon Blackwood
Jasmine Bag

Brandon Blackwood, Mini Snakeskin Duffle Bag
Brandon Blackwood
Mini Snakeskin Duffle Bag

Medium Nia Bag
Brandon Blackwood
Medium Nia Bag

headshot of fashion designer with their recommendations

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Name: Veronica De Piante

Homebase in NYC: West Village

Best Tailor: Alteration Specialist - Union Square at 89 Fifth Avenue #901, New York, NY 10003.

Alteration Specialist has always been my go-to tailor, being a quick walk from my home in New York, and having multiple locations, I've found it a convenient and reliable company. They are always so accommodating and honest. If they feel something will compromise the garment in any way, they will let you know. That is so important to me.

Best Cleaner: Meurice Garment Care - Manida St. Bronx, NY 10474

My preferred dry cleaner which offers pickup and delivery service in Manhattan. They perform quality work with a quick turnaround time. When I first moved to New York, I went through quite a few trial and errors, until they were recommended to me by a friend who works in a high end brand.

Best Shoe Repair: Jim's Shoe Repair - 6 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022

This is a family owned business since 1932 which goes beyond repairing shoes. Although they do specialize in that service, they also repair bags, jackets, and more.

Anytime I have needed to repair, resole, or restore a pair of shoes, or a bag or a leather garment, they have done the absolute best work. I would recommend this business to anyone in Manhattan looking to repair their items or bring them back to life. I have taken shoes to them that I thought were beyond repair, not wanting to let go of them and each and every time I was never disappointed!

Thelma Merino Wool Sweater
Veronica De Piante
Thelma Merino Wool Sweater

Kate Textured-Leather Coat
Veronica De Piante
Kate Textured-Leather Coat

Nova Leather Midi Skirt
Veronica De Piante
Nova Leather Midi Skirt

headshot of fashion designer with their recommendations

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Name: Silvia Merati / Golden Goose CEO, Americas

Your Homebase in NYC: Brooklyn Heights

Best Tailor and Shoe Repair: Golden Goose store in Soho—our Soho Forward location has in-house tailors and cobblers who repair and remake all of my footwear and garments. The services are offered for all brands and not just Golden Goose.

Wish Star Embroidered Distressed Leather Cowboy Boots
Golden Goose
Wish Star Embroidered Distressed Leather Cowboy Boots

Super-Star Sabot Distressed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Slip-On Sneakers
Golden Goose
Super-Star Sabot Distressed Leopard-Print Slip-On Sneakers

Journey Suede Jacket With Removable Collar
Golden Goose
Journey Suede Jacket With Removable Collar

headshot of fashion designer with their recommendations

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Name: Erin Beatty, Founder Rentrayage

Your Homebase in NYC: West Village

Best Tailor: Alteration Concept - 129 Perry St

Best Cleaner: MBJ Dry Cleaners - 176 West Houston St

Best Shoe Repair: The Leather Spa

fashion brand
Rentrayage
Ramblette Blazer in Jacquard

fashion brand
Rentrayage
Jinx Grommet Skirt

fashion brand
Rentrayage
Workman Denim Jacket Blue

headshot of fashion designer with their recommendations

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Name: Marina Moscone

Your Homebase in NYC: West Chelsea, NYC. Being next to the Hudson River and having the galleries at my doorstep is the my most ideal synergy between art, downtown city-living and nature. It's the calm and the storm all together!

Best Tailor: The ones at Marina Moscone HQ - I wouldn't dare take my clothes anywhere else in this town!

Best Cleaner: Don't get me started with this question - I cringe when I receive my clothes back from the cleaners over pressed. I was dry-cleaner-dating for 15 years before I found the one just outside my place, which just ruined a pair of my tuxedo trousers by accidentally washing them. Back to dry cleaner dating for me.

Best Shoe Repair: Hector's Shoe Repair in the West Village. This guy can do anything including dye a set of leather belts the night before a runway show!

clothing from Marina Moscone
Marina Moscone
Mini Swing Dress

clothing from Marina Moscone
Marina Moscone
Swing Dress

clothing from Marina Moscone
Marina Moscone
Waisted Bubble Dress with Bias Panels

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

Latest