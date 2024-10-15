NYC Designers Let Me In on Their Address Books—7 Tailors, Cobblers, and More They Have on Speed Dial
New York City’s fashion designers have an army of experts behind the scenes, ensuring their garments and accessories are flawless down to the last stitch. From skilled tailors to master cobblers, these artisans are the unsung heroes who bring designers' visions to life and keep their creations looking pristine. Recently, I chatted with top New York City-based designers and they revealed the go-to professionals they rely on for everything from tailoring and alterations to shoe repairs and getting out the toughest stains.
These trusted specialists are the ones designers have on speed dial, called in to handle everything from last-minute runway fixes to personal wardrobe touch-ups. Each one is known for their unique craft, and their skillset can make the difference between a piece that’s good and one that’s exceptional. In a city brimming with fashion, it’s these artisans—often operating quietly behind the scenes—who help define what it means to be truly well-dressed in New York.
Name: Rachel Scott (Creative Director and Founder)
Your Homebase in NYC: Chinatown/Bed Stuy
Best Cleaner: Jeeves. I trust them with the most difficult jobs and they never disappoint.
Best Shoe Repair: Leather Spa and Yakub Shoe Repair. I go to the leather spa to clean and refresh the leather in my shoes and leather accessories, and I go to Yakub Shoe Repair for repairing my shoes. Leather Spa is quite fancy, and Yakub Shoe repair is old school NYC. Both are great!
Name: Veronica Miele and Veronica Swanson
Your Homebase in NYC: Upper East Side
Best Cleaner: Hallak Cleaners
Best Tailor: Ask for Jack at Hallak Cleaners for tailoring.
Name: Brandon Blackwood
Your Homebase in NYC: Bed-Stuy
Best Tailor: Teodoor Tailor (246 Smith Street)
They're one of the few places I'll have to tailor my prized pieces. The attention to detail and care is next level and they work so fast.
Best Cleaner: Warely WU / Waverly Eastern (353 Waverly Place)
I use them for my regular laundry pickup/dropoff but they'll also pick up your pieces for dry cleaning and drop them back. I've had them remove red wine and make up stains from several garments. They're the best.
Best Shoe Repair: Magic Joe Shoe Repair (500 Franklin)
I've known these guys since I was 12. They're my neighborhood cobbler/shoe repair and they've helped me on many brand related projects when no-one else could do the job. Tell them Brandon sent you and he'll hook you up with a good price.
Name: Veronica De Piante
Homebase in NYC: West Village
Best Tailor: Alteration Specialist - Union Square at 89 Fifth Avenue #901, New York, NY 10003.
Alteration Specialist has always been my go-to tailor, being a quick walk from my home in New York, and having multiple locations, I've found it a convenient and reliable company. They are always so accommodating and honest. If they feel something will compromise the garment in any way, they will let you know. That is so important to me.
Best Cleaner: Meurice Garment Care - Manida St. Bronx, NY 10474
My preferred dry cleaner which offers pickup and delivery service in Manhattan. They perform quality work with a quick turnaround time. When I first moved to New York, I went through quite a few trial and errors, until they were recommended to me by a friend who works in a high end brand.
Best Shoe Repair: Jim's Shoe Repair - 6 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022
This is a family owned business since 1932 which goes beyond repairing shoes. Although they do specialize in that service, they also repair bags, jackets, and more.
Anytime I have needed to repair, resole, or restore a pair of shoes, or a bag or a leather garment, they have done the absolute best work. I would recommend this business to anyone in Manhattan looking to repair their items or bring them back to life. I have taken shoes to them that I thought were beyond repair, not wanting to let go of them and each and every time I was never disappointed!
Name: Silvia Merati / Golden Goose CEO, Americas
Your Homebase in NYC: Brooklyn Heights
Best Tailor and Shoe Repair: Golden Goose store in Soho—our Soho Forward location has in-house tailors and cobblers who repair and remake all of my footwear and garments. The services are offered for all brands and not just Golden Goose.
Name: Erin Beatty, Founder Rentrayage
Your Homebase in NYC: West Village
Best Tailor: Alteration Concept - 129 Perry St
Best Cleaner: MBJ Dry Cleaners - 176 West Houston St
Best Shoe Repair: The Leather Spa
Name: Marina Moscone
Your Homebase in NYC: West Chelsea, NYC. Being next to the Hudson River and having the galleries at my doorstep is the my most ideal synergy between art, downtown city-living and nature. It's the calm and the storm all together!
Best Tailor: The ones at Marina Moscone HQ - I wouldn't dare take my clothes anywhere else in this town!
Best Cleaner: Don't get me started with this question - I cringe when I receive my clothes back from the cleaners over pressed. I was dry-cleaner-dating for 15 years before I found the one just outside my place, which just ruined a pair of my tuxedo trousers by accidentally washing them. Back to dry cleaner dating for me.
Best Shoe Repair: Hector's Shoe Repair in the West Village. This guy can do anything including dye a set of leather belts the night before a runway show!
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.