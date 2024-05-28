Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards Giveaway Rules
RULES
Giveaway Period: opens at midnight PT on May 28, 2024, and closes at midnight PT on June 4, 2024.
Prize: Several winners will receive a bundle of winning beauty products valued at $500. Participating brands include Lawless Beauty, Tronque, Rare Beauty, Le Prunier, Sofie Pavitt, U Beauty, Moroccanoil, La Roche-Posay, Milk Makeup, Iconic London, Dazzle Dry, GHD, Furtuna, Act+Acre, Dieux Skin, Mother Science, L'Oréal Paris, Shani Darden Skin Care, Hair Rituel by Sisley, DPHue, Youth to the People, K18, Tanologist, Tower 28 Beauty, Soft Services, T3, Henry Rose, Danessa Myricks, Grande Cosmetics, Zoya, Marin Skincare, Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty, Oribe, Rhode, Essie, Sulwhasoo, Nécessaire, Ellis Brooklyn, Unite Hair, Braun, Ciele, Hero Cosmetics, Rōz, Farmacy Beauty, Kosas, HigherDose, Beautyblender, Filorga, EltaMD, Epres, Gisou, Nudestix, and Yon-Ka Paris.
Eligibility: Open to all residents of the U.S. (excluding residents of Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law) aged 18 years and over, except employees of Future, Who What Wear’s parent company, or employees of the participating brands.
How to Enter: During the giveaway period, visit the giveaway page, and follow the instructions provided. There is no cost to enter.
Entry Limit: Each individual is limited to two entries. Subscribing to both the Who What Wear fashion and beauty newsletters through the giveaway page will result in two entries.
Winner Selection: Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries to select the winners. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries.
Winner Notification: Winners will be notified via the email they provided to enter the giveaway no later than June 30, 2024, and will be required to supply details of a U.S. delivery address. If winners have not responded after one week, alternative winners will be drawn.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
