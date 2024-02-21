16 Beauty Products From Nordstrom That Work Overtime During NYFW
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
New York Fashion Week is one of the busiest times of the year for who's who in fashion. Editors, designers, models, stylists, and celebs are all working overtime, but have you ever wondered how they look so good while doing it? (I certainly have.) Below, I've rounded up the top high-performing beauty products that fashion insiders are using this week, including an iconic blush, a TikTok-famous setting spray, and a face mask that's like cryotherapy for your face. You can get them all at WWW editors' go-to store, Nordstrom.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.