Brenda Song Just Shared Her Modern, Minimalist Makeup Routine—I'm Copying All of It
ICYMI, Brenda Song collaborated on a makeup tutorial with the internet's favorite minimalist beauty brand, Merit. In the video, she reflects on her Y2K beauty blunders, her modern aesthetic, and what she learned from playing London Tipton on Disney Channel. (I don't think I need to remind anyone that Tipton was a hotel heiress and all-around style icon.) She also talks about what it's like to play Ali Lee in Netflix's Running Point.
"I'm slightly more subtle now," she joked after explaining how her 2003 beauty aesthetic was bold...maybe too bold; it's clear she considers some of her past beauty choices to be a bit of a blunder. Think a red lip, smokey eye, full contour, and something she refers to as "little worm" brows. "It traumatized me," she says.
These days, she says she prefers a minimalist routine. "I feel like I really like to focus on my skin—enhancing instead of masking." As such, she uses a total of eight makeup products to enhance her beauty, admitting "I think I'm more Ali Lee than London Tipton." Scroll to see her eight favorite makeup products.
This creamy complexion product can be used as a foundation and/or concealer. It seems Song uses it as the latter, applying it to precise areas where she wants coverage. She leaves the rest of her skin bare for a fresh look.
Next up, Song uses Merit's Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer in the shade Seine.
"I love a one-and-done shadow. What a difference that makes."
"I have a very interesting relationship with brows," she says. "When we did the pilot episode of The Suite Life, my makeup artist wanted me to look more like a teenager, so we did a little plucking, and I literally had little worm brows for all of my formative years. It traumatized me."
"I have such a hard time finding a good mascara because I have those Asian straight lashes," she says. "I don't want to wear waterproof because I don't want to be scrubbing my eyes and getting wrinkles and losing my eyelashes." It seems Merit's Clean Lash Mascara is her perfect fit.
"A makeup artist told me you have to moisturize your lashes the same way you have to moisturize your hair, so I use a mixture of avocado, castor, and coconut oil to take off my eye makeup, and I make sure I rinse it off really well, but I feel like it's helped my lashes grow."
Song uses Merit's newest product—the Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner.
