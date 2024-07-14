I've Tested 100s of So-Called "Smudge-Proof" Eyeliners—These 10 Are the Ones I'd Recommend

Ever since I first started wearing makeup, I’ve been using eyeliner. A look was never complete until I’d applied a thick wing of jet-black liquid eyeliner to the corner of my eyes, which gradually became thinner and neater over time. For me, it’s like a piece of the puzzle is missing until I’ve added my corner flicks, and even as I type this now, I’m rocking my trusty Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa (as now I generally opt to wear a brown kohl formula).

Eyeliner has been used throughout the generations to define eras and icons. It’s become synonymous with legends like Cleopatra, Twiggy, Boy George, Amy Winehouse and Grace Jones and can be dated back to Ancient India and Egypt. “Eyeliner transcends any decade and any makeup trend,” explains celebrity makeup artist Neil Young. “It always gives a look a modern and contemporary take on beauty. There’s something very cool, fresh and modern about an eyeliner, whether it fits the eye perfectly or it’s more graphic. It also provides the perfect back drop for mascara so it will always give the lashes a lot more depth and gives the eye more structure.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever colour or finish you prefer, a good eyeliner can enhance the shape of your eyes and provide balance and symmetry. “It really is such a powerful product,” says makeup artist Jo Baker, who knows a thing or two about creating a double tap-worthy look––she just created the most incredible 1960’s-inspired smokey winged liner on Daisy Edgar-Jones (see above). “Eyeliner is the LBD of the makeup world, and it can be used to suit any mood and occasion.”

In short, eyeliner is great. It’s fantastic. And, as such, we want it to stay exactly where it’s put for its magical powers to last as long as possible. But what's the secret?

“The most effective are the water-resistant formulas which state 12+ hour wear as they have had more vigorous testing,” says Young. “Also avoid eye cream under any form of liner as the oils can often break down the ingredients that make it water and smudge-proof.”

Young loves to create liner looks on Nicola Coughlan.

The Best Smudge-Proof Eyeliners, Listed:

1. Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

2. Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof

3. Vieve Power Ink Liner

4. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner

5. Sculpted by Aimee EasyGlide Precision Liquid Eyeliner

6. NARS High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner

7. Wonderskin 1440 Longwear Eyeliner

8. Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Pen

9. Made by Mitchell All Smudge No Budge Liner

10. L'Oreal Infallible Grip 36h Gel Automatic Eyeliner

Shop the Best Smudge-proof Eyeliners:

1. Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner £30 SHOP NOW Want to recreate Nicola's fierce flicks as seen above? This is the exact eyeliner Young used. "It’s really easy to control because it’s a pen, and glides across the lash line. I can also attest to its smudge-proof and waterproof coverage––it really does stay put."

2. Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof

Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof £25 SHOP NOW "This has such a beautiful texture," says Young. "It goes on so smoothly and easily and comes in array of amazing colours. I created a sexy smouldering look on Sarah Jessica Parker around the upper and lower lash line with it."









3. Vieve Power Ink Liner

Vieve Power Ink Liner £21 SHOP NOW A powerfully pigmented formula thats stays in place no matter what the day has in store. The felt-tip style brush is precise and easy to use making it a great pick if you'd usually shy away from liquid liners. If founder Jamie Genevieve's perfectly symmetrical eyeliner flicks are anything to go by, we'll take it.

4. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner £21 SHOP NOW As the name suggests, no amount of laughing-til-you-cry will make this formula smudge or budge. If, like me, you like super thin liner and a precise flick, it will create exactly that with ease without feathering or bleeding. It's a great option if you have hooded eyes.

5. Sculpted by Aimee EasyGlide Precision Liquid Eyeliner

Sculpted by Aimee Easyglide Precision Liquid Eyeliner £19 SHOP NOW As a lover of brown eyeliner, I often wear this shade over a smudged out brown kohl to add a bit more definition or wear it on it's own. It's a gorgeous rich brown and the precise applicator making it easy and effortless to create the perfect flick, even if I'm on the go.

6. NARS High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner

NARS High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner £22 SHOP NOW If you're a fan of adding a liner to your waterline, this is a kohl pencil to invest in. It comes in plenty of bold shades and can be applied precisely or blended out to create a more smoky look. Once it's dried, though, the matte finish formula isn't going anywhere.

7. Wonderskin 1440 Longwear Eyeliner

Wonderskin 1440 Longwear Eyeliner £17 SHOP NOW The 1140 in its name is actually the amount of minutes there are in in 24 hours, so that's the amount of wear you can expect. Available in 10 shades, the vibrant, high-impact colour is waterproof, transfer-proof, budge-proof and smudge-proof. It can also be blended out to create a quick and easy smokey eye. Kalamata, which is a gorgeous deep brown, is my current go-to.

8. Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Pen

Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Pen £19 SHOP NOW Remember the viral picture of a girl who got involved in a road traffic accident and she took a picture from the hospital with her makeup still absolutely perfect, crediting the Urban Decay setting spray? This brand knows a thing or two about making a long-lasting, long-wearing formula and the eyeliner is no different. If you're someone who wears a black liquid liner daily, you need to add this to your kit.

9. Made by Mitchell All Smudge No Budge Liner

Made by Mitchell All Smudge No Budge Liner £10 SHOP NOW The brand that took Tik Tok by storm––at this point, there's not a product from Made by Mitchell that hasn't gone viral. Smudge isn't bad if that's the intended finish you're after and you have a bit of time to play and blend with this formula before it dries and locks itself in place.

10. L'Oreal Infallible Grip 36h Gel Automatic Eyeliner