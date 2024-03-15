I'm Replacing My Empty Beauty Products With This Editor-Favorite Brand

Whenever I run out of a beauty product, I immediately have to ask my friends and colleagues for their recommendations on what to try next. One brand that's come up repeatedly is M-61, and for good reason. The brand's clean, clinical-level formulas have tons of derm-loved ingredients that provide actual results. For example, my manager, who's been in the beauty industry for over a decade, loves the iconic PowerGlow Peel, which has glycolic acid, vitamin K, and bilberry extract. Intrigued as much as me? You can pick up this gem and the brand's new PowerGlow Peel Body Pads exclusively at Bluemercury. Keep scrolling to shop more products you need for glowing skin from head to toe.

M-61 PowerGlow Peel Body Pads $56 SHOP NOW

M-61 PowerGlow Peel Extra Strength 20% $72 SHOP NOW

M-61 Hydraboost HA Serum Pad $72 SHOP NOW

M-61 ProSmooth Retinol Eye Serum $92 SHOP NOW

M-61 ProSmooth Retinol Night Cream $96 SHOP NOW

M-61 Hydraboost Eye Cream $82 SHOP NOW

M-61 PowerGlow Pro+ Niacinamide + Neuropeptide Serum $88 SHOP NOW

M-61 PowerGlow Pro+ Niacinamide + Neuropeptide Neck Cream $92 SHOP NOW

M-61 Hydraboost Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 40 $44 SHOP NOW

M-61 PowerGlow Peel Gradual Tan $72 SHOP NOW

M-61 Vitablast C Dark Spot Corrector Stick $92 SHOP NOW

M-61 SuperSoothe Calm + Correct Rescue Cream $88 SHOP NOW