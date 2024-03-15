I'm Replacing My Empty Beauty Products With This Editor-Favorite Brand
Sponsor Content Created With Bluemercury
Whenever I run out of a beauty product, I immediately have to ask my friends and colleagues for their recommendations on what to try next. One brand that's come up repeatedly is M-61, and for good reason. The brand's clean, clinical-level formulas have tons of derm-loved ingredients that provide actual results. For example, my manager, who's been in the beauty industry for over a decade, loves the iconic PowerGlow Peel, which has glycolic acid, vitamin K, and bilberry extract. Intrigued as much as me? You can pick up this gem and the brand's new PowerGlow Peel Body Pads exclusively at Bluemercury. Keep scrolling to shop more products you need for glowing skin from head to toe.
