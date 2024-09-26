Experts All Agree—These 4 Soft Autumn Hair Colours Are Expensive-Looking, Elegant and Suit Everyone

Forgive me, but as soon as September rolls around, I'm swapping my iced coffee for a spiced chai and downloading every single book on Kindle Unlimited. There's just something about autumn that blends the best, most fun parts of summer (outside dining and socialising in lilac-toned dusk) with that of winter and its intensely cosy energy. As for my aesthetic, that takes a distinct left turn too. Gone are the brights–although, admittedly, I prefer to stick to neutrals for my outfits, nails and accessories anyway–with softer textures and colours coming to the fore. That goes triple for my hair. Soft, slightly whimsical shades that don't require aeons of upkeep each month are all I want to contend with. And this year, the ones set to be the most popular are some of the prettiest yet. Predicted by trend forecaster and hairstylist Tom Smith, each colour suits a range of undertones and aesthetics – from the almost-peach blonde to a brown that emulates the rich, glittering gold of caramel, there's something that looks good on everyone.

If this is the first (or first in awhile) time you're thinking about switching up your hair colour, Dean Harris, a colourist at the Larry King salon in South Kensington, says don't trust the apps. "Your hair will never look the way it does on camera," he warns. "Instead, go into a salon and have an in-depth colour consultation to discuss with a specialist what colours and undertones will suit you best." Not only will they be able to help steer you towards the best result for you but they can also take into account factors like how often you want to be coming back in to have the colour refreshed, the budget you're working with and any goals you have for the health of your hair, too.

Now, though, without further chatter, here are the four soft autumn hair colours that suit absolutely everyone.

SEE THE SOFT AUTUMN HAIR COLOURS EXPERTS AND EDITORS LOVE:

1. Sunflower Blonde

Style Notes: Hold onto the last dregs of golden season with a warm, peach-toned blonde that blurs the line between strawberry and vanilla. "Sunflower blonde is the warmest-toned blonde you can get before it turns into copper," explains Smith. Think Lindsay Lohan, Rosie Huntington Whiteley (when she's more peach than blonde) and Sydney Sweeney for reference. The key, Smith tells me, is to find a hardworking moisturising mask to stop golden tones turning yellow.

For hydration, there are a bevy of brilliant options. Josh Wood's Colour Miracle Mask helps to lock in colour and deep condition, ideal if dying your hair has left it dull and a little brittle. Or, the Christophe Robin Paris Masque Fondant Hydrant (Hydrating Melting Mask) with Aloe Vera is under £15 and is like a shot of moisture for the hair. The two I rate most are the Davines Minu Hair Mask and the Amika Hdro Intense Moisture Mask. Both come in tubs which I think makes scooping out a healthy dollop much easier but could make travel more tricky. What's inside each tub is genius. With Davines, the mask actively brightens coloured hair, bringing back dimension and shine, without weighing it down. Instead, it softens and smooths, creating a silk-like texture of hair full of hydration. Amika's mask is notably thicker with a whipped, cream-like texture (not whipped cream, mind you) and works wonders for coarse, dry coloured hair.

Shop the Products to Help Maintain the Colour:

Josh Wood Colour Colour Everything Mask £19 SHOP NOW

Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask With Aloe Vera 75ml £12 SHOP NOW

Davines Minu Illuminating Hair Mask £27 SHOP NOW

amika Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask 250ml £33 SHOP NOW

2. Grey Lights

(Image credit: @salmahayek)

(Image credit: @salmahayek)

Style Notes: The grey-volution is coming. From people bored of the upkeep toning the white, silvery strands peeking through to those of us who just think it's a great look, uncovering your greys will become even more popular this chilly season. "Grey hair can brighten and increase reflection and shine in blonde hair, while being more of a distinct statement in naturally darker hair," Smith describes. However, he goes on to say, grey hair can have a more dry, flyaway-prone nature. Because of this, he recommends using a weekly deep cleansing shampoo. If you like to use a purple shampoo, Smith's advice is to avoid slathering it on too liberally. "It can brighten greys but over use will soon give a lilac hue to the hair."

Bleach London, an institute when it comes to creating beautiful hair colours, has a Fade to Grey shampoo that works to thoroughly eradicate warm tones whilst depositing a slate-grey pigment at the same time. For purple-devotees, the Olaplex No.4P brings together the reparative benefits of Olaplex (bond-building, renewed strength, elasticity and integrity of the hair shaft) while also neutralising warmth and brassiness.

Shop the Products to Help Maintain the Colour:

BLEACH LONDON Bleach London Fade to Grey Shampoo £8 SHOP NOW

Space NK Olaplex No. 4p Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo £28 SHOP NOW

3. Terracopper

(Image credit: @evelilycp)

Style Notes: 'Terracopper', the happy medium between terracotta and copper, is rich and bold without looking jarring. Instead of bright, semi-golden red, it's darker and more natural–most reminiscent of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. "A shade light this tends to fade more quickly," Smith cautions. "A copper-pigmented conditioner will help keep the tones topped up for longer."

Fear not if a copper-depositing conditioner is not something you're familiar with, here are the best ones I've come across. First up, dpHUE's Copper Gloss+, that's part deep-conditioning treatment and part semi-permanent colour. Simply lather up your shampoo, drop on, rinse out and then go in with the Gloss, allowing it to sit for 3-20 minutes before rinsing out. Or, there's the Davines Alchemic Conditioner in Copper, a deeply hydrating conditioner than imbues colour with warmth and vibrancy once more. If you're looking for a silicone and sulphate-free option, this little pot works in as few as five minutes.

Shop the Products to Help Maintain the Colour:

dpHUE Dphue Gloss 6.5 Fl. Oz. £35 SHOP NOW

Davines Alchemic Conditioner in Copper 250ml £24 SHOP NOW

4. Cinder Toffee Brunette

Style Notes: Few hair colours sound good enough to drink–and then you meet Cinder Toffee Brunette, Smith's final soft colour forecast for Fall. "A darker companion to sunflower blonde, cinder toffee brunette is warm, combining chocolate, caramels and intense golds, to create a reflective, youthful shine in the hair."

This tonal blend creates gold-hued dimension in the hair, lifting a traditionally darker colour from looking too blocky. The trick is to maintain vibrancy and shine which needn't require a visit to your stylist. The Glaze Super Gloss in Chocolate Gleam calls itself a tinted moisturiser for your hair, adding colour, shine and condition for up to 10 washes. Pop it onto clean, damp (not sodden) hair and wait 10 minutes before rinsing. Or, for a toffee-toned effected, the Evo Fabuloso Caramel Colour Intensifying Conditioner is a hairstylist favourite for refreshing and nourishing colour at home. Best bit is that it's quick – just three minutes to bring your colour back to its best.

Shop the Products to Help Maintain the Colour:

Glaze Super Gloss--Chocolate Gleam $18 SHOP NOW