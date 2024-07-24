It's True: This Underrated Scent Is the Secret to Smelling Expensive This Summer

When it comes to fragrance, we like what we like. Right? Those of us who veer towards the smoky, leathery and woody will pick things like Byredo's De Los Santos or Maya Nije's Tobak in a heartbeat. Or, for those loyal to warm, solar scents, Diptyque's Ilio, Victoria Beckham Beauty's Portofino 97 or the infallible Bronze Goddess by Estee Lauder will win top spot.

So, I know how hard it is to inch out of our comfort zones, especially when it has to do with something as emotional and visceral as the perfumes we wear. Well, allow me to introduce you to something new. Something that'll satisfy the people who like fresh, bright, summery perfumes, as well as those who prefer more unusual, unisex fragrances: lime.

"Citrus gives an effervescent effect in the top note section of a perfume," David Seth Moltz, co-founder of cult fragrance brand D.S. & Durga. "Since lime also smells green (think plants, herbs, moss and grass), it's the perfect top note to announce other green notes."

The first time I tried a lime fragrance, I kicked myself for not doing so sooner. It was the freshness I craved to cut through the summer mugginess with enough kick and personality to feel like I wasn't wearing the same thing as everyone else. It was something of a scent revelation. Here are the zingy ones worth your time, broken down into what makes them special.

The Best Lime Fragrances, Listed:

Shop the Best Lime Perfumes & Eau de Toilettes:

1. Creed Virgin Island Water Eau De Parfum

Creed Virgin Island Water Eau De Parfum £190 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, bergamot, tropical fruits, coconut milk, coconut water, jasmine, white flowers, tonka bean, white musk Some scents smell like things (lemon trees or a crackling fire) and some smell like memories. Creed's Virgin Island Water somehow does both. On first spray, you pick up the lime – zippy, vibrant and alive – followed by spiced rum and coconut. It's like the first long cocktail sipped on the beach. No hurry, just warm, sweet air, swaying coconut trees and gently lapping waves.

2. Tom Ford Azure Lime Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Azure Lime Eau de Parfum £220 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, lemon, orange, musk, buchu, sandalwood Zesty and woody without veering into air-freshener territory, Tom Ford's Azure Lime perfume is sensual and sophisticated. Think bright, clean freshness, a little kick of sweetness and tons of dry, musky wood when it dries down.

3. Beauty Pie Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea Eau de Parfum

Beauty Pie Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea Eau de Parfum £28 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, Sicilian lemon, green ivy, Brazilian orange, bergamot, fig leaves, rose centifolia, black tea, violet, cedarwood, amber, musk, cashmere woods An expensive-smelling fragrance at a fraction of the price, Beauty Pie's Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea perfume is fresh and green, chock full of citrus, jammy fig and warm cedarwood underneath. Late summer in a bottle? We think so.

4. Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime

Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime £82 SHOP NOW Key notes: Mango, lime, black pepper, mint, freesia, vetiver, thyme If you love juicy, tropical perfumes, Jo Loves' (Jo Malone's fragrance brand) Mango Thai Lime fragrance is on the money. Ripe, dewy mango and zingy lime complement each other, eventually drying down to a green, soft citrus scent.

5. Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne £82 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, bergamot, mandarin orange, basil, thyme, iris, lilac, vetiver, patchouli An edit of lime fragrances wouldn't be complete without a mention of the cult favourite, Lime Basil and Mandarin. Fresh and seasonless (it works just as well in high summer as it does on Christmas Eve), LB&M is green, clean and crisp. It's the perfume equivalent of a perfectly starched white shirt.

6. Atelier Cologne Pacific Lime Eau De Parfum

Atelier Cologne Pacific Lime Eau De Parfum £160 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, Italian lemon, coconut, mint, eucalyptus A bottle full of vibrancy, this perfume encapsulates the joyful abandon of high summer. It's succulent, thanks to the eucalyptus, with a splash of minty, limey citrus floating over the top. Think fruity and slightly watery with a feminine, warmth underpinning it.

7. D.S. & Durga Bistro Waters Eau de Parfum

D.S. & Durga Bistro Waters Eau de Parfum £166 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime flower water, coriander seed, pear, mandarin, bell pepper, pea flower, basil, nutmeg, moss water When you think of lime, you'll likely conjure up images of bright green fruits ripe for the picking. You probably won't think about the flowers that bloom on the tree – lime blossoms. Well, D.S. & Durga did. Bistro Waters is a fresh, spicy, herbaceous, green fragrance that brings together lime flower water, coriander seed, green pepper, mandarin and basil.

8. Goldfield & Banks Australia Bohemian Lime Pure Perfume

Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime Pure Perfume £122 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, bergamot, mandarin, coriander seeds, vetiver, cedarwood atlas, Georgy wood, sandalwood, patchouli, amber Brilliant lime fragrances often have something to bring them back to earth. Like woody or green notes. Goldfield & Banks Australia's Bohemian Lime does just that. It's smooth and grounded, thanks to vetiver, sandalwood and cedar, with the bright, fizzy, tropical notes of finger lime. Soft and elegant, it's a citrus fragrance that transfers easily from daytime to evening.

9. Maison Margiela Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette

Maison Margiela Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette £120 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, petitgrain, cardamom, green tea, mate, coriander, white musk, cedar, rock rose Light and breezy, Replica's Under The Lemon Trees actually relies on lime, not lemon, for its crisp, energizing zestiness. Green tea and cardamom bring together the daydream of being ensconced under a lemon tree somewhere in Italy, watching the day slip away in a warm, balmy haze. Heavenly.

10. Commodity Gin Eau de Parfum