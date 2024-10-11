The Celeb Tattoo Artist With a Yearlong Wait List Told Me the Top Fine-Line Trends for 2025

While there are plenty of tattoo artists around the world who claim to specialize in fine-line tattooing, very few have the impressive credentials that Daniel Winter, who goes by the moniker Winter Stone, has. With a vast celebrity client list—which includes Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Matt Damon, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen, among many others—600k Instagram followers on his account @winterstone, and a yearlong waiting list to get tattooed in his Los Angeles studio, Winter Stone is one of the most prolific tattoo artists in the industry. Thanks to his signature single-needle "delicately sharp" style and tendency to set trends, his name is synonymous with fine-line tattooing.

After having the privilege of getting a tattoo from Winter Stone this spring, I can confirm that it's well worth the wait. He will put you at ease, create a tattoo that you love even more than you thought you would, and help you find the perfect placement for it. Also, he isn't one of those elusive celebrity tattoo artists who are impossible to book with and seem to have permanent "books are closed" status. You can reach out to winterstonetattoo@gmail.com at any time, and he'll do his best to find a spot for you. You may have to book far out and practice patience, but there's also a monthly wait list for last-minute openings.

When I visited Winter's studio a few months ago to get a delicate little bow on my shoulder, I naturally had to ask him about tattoo trends, as he's the expert and all. I followed up for more intel recently and got all of the details on the trends he's predicting will surge in 2025. Scroll on to learn more about the fine-line tattoo trends he's picked up on, the tattoos he's most passionate about designing, and the unique placements people are asking for. I also included some of Winter's work that represents these trends.

The Fine-Line Tattoo Trends

What are the major fine-line tattoo trends you're seeing right now?

Meaningful, powerful tattoos! I'm also seeing people come to me for my signature hearts and script [words and initials], as always.

Some of Winter Stone's heart and script tattoos:

Tiny outlined and filled-in hearts are abundant on Winter Stone's IG feed—as are his delicate letters and long, sweeping script that resemble waves. In some cases, only the person bearing the tattoo knows what the script says at a glance.

The Under-the-Radar Tattoo Trends

Are there any under-the-radar trends that you predict will be big in 2025?

I'm seeing a lot of handwriting in all forms. I also see people's eyes going toward little butterflies and other little creatures with big meaning and the classic Old English font, which is one of my favorites.

Some of Winter Stone's handwriting tattoos:

A word or phrase in the handwriting of a loved one is one of the most special tattoos you can get.

Some of Winter Stone's butterfly and creature tattoos:

As they're whimsical and pretty but also powerful, it's easy to see why tiny insects and animals are trending.

Some of Winter Stone's Old English tattoos:

Old English tattoos have a regal, trendless style that lends a bolder look to a letter or word than script does. Winter Stone's fine-line work keeps it modern at the same time.

The Tattoo Placement Trends

What are the fine-line tattoo placement trends you're seeing?

I personally really like the hand—not finger, but hand—placement! I've noticed a trend of people wanting an initial or a number there, which is so classy and clean.

Some of Winter Stone's hand tattoos:

If you're considering a wrist or forearm tattoo but are open to getting it somewhere a bit more unique, ask yourself how it would look on your hand instead. After seeing all of Winter's examples, I am 100% on board with this placement trend.

Winter Stone's Specialities

What are your favorite types of tattoos to do, and what are your specialties?

My favorite tattoos to give are the ones with profound meaning, whether it's a loss in their lives or a positive moment helping my clients heal through the art of tattooing. That's my passion!

Some of Winter Stone's meaningful tattoos:

From abstract body parts and pets to symbols representing your family that only you will know the meaning of, it's easy to see why Winter favors these special tattoos and why so many people wait months to have him be the one to design them.