These Runway Trends Are Infiltrating My Activewear Drawer, and I'm Not Mad About It
Growing up, I had two major hobbies: after-school sports and shopping. At the time, the quote “shopping is my cardio” was everywhere, so I guess you could say I was being active in both scenarios. Being alive during the peak of shopping mall retailers was an absolute vibe. Now that shopping has become an online sport, I do miss the days spent window shopping and making impulse purchases that only sometimes got me in trouble.
My mom convinced me to play tennis because it meant I got to wear more Lululemon, and this was truly the moment where my love for fashion first really became intertwined with my love for being active. Now, a new workout set absolutely makes my day. Wearing activewear that makes me feel and look like my best can do wonders for my performance at the gym or in a Pilates class. With runway season having just come to a close, I have decided to round up the ways I’m wearing some of my favorite recent runway trends while I’m breaking a sweat.
1. Oxblood
While I’m still 100% here for a pop of red, I’m joining the rest of the fashion crowd in slowly shifting my focus to deeper shades of oxblood. From my nails to my activewear drawers, everything I own is slowly taking that shift.
2. Back to Basics
Investing in quality basics will never fail you in any department. When it comes to activewear, for me, this means finding pieces I can easily mix and match. Ideally, this would describe a pile of items I can throw together in any which way before a workout—classic leggings, headbands, socks, and more.
3. Hot Pants
Shorts seem to be either as short as humanly possible or Bermuda style these days. You’ve got to pick one or the other. In my day-to-day wardrobe, I prefer a longer cut, but when it comes to activewear, I enjoy the thrill of fully exposing my thighs in exchange for a high-fashion hot pants moment.
4. Ivy League Sport
Want to look like a professional athlete but one who attends Harvard and instead of dribbling basketballs plays squash? Try adopting the Ivy League sport aesthetic. My Instagram feed loves to pop this one up for me, and I get inspired every time. This also makes for a great opportunity to style your leisure clothing with cool activewear.
5. Sheer
Yep, everything is see-through now. Since I’m always layering my activewear, sheer actually feels easiest to layer into my workout routine. Whether it’s a gauzy long-sleeve shirt or a tennis skirt with an extra edge, I’m obsessed with finding ways to wear sheer things while I’m working out.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.