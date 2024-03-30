These Runway Trends Are Infiltrating My Activewear Drawer, and I'm Not Mad About It

runway fashion moment
(Image credit: Chloé, Acne Studios, Miu Miu, and 16Arlington via Imaxtree)
By Sierra Mayhew
published

Growing up, I had two major hobbies: after-school sports and shopping. At the time, the quote “shopping is my cardio” was everywhere, so I guess you could say I was being active in both scenarios. Being alive during the peak of shopping mall retailers was an absolute vibe. Now that shopping has become an online sport, I do miss the days spent window shopping and making impulse purchases that only sometimes got me in trouble.

My mom convinced me to play tennis because it meant I got to wear more Lululemon, and this was truly the moment where my love for fashion first really became intertwined with my love for being active. Now, a new workout set absolutely makes my day. Wearing activewear that makes me feel and look like my best can do wonders for my performance at the gym or in a Pilates class. With runway season having just come to a close, I have decided to round up the ways I’m wearing some of my favorite recent runway trends while I’m breaking a sweat.

1. Oxblood

(Image credit: 16Arlington via Imaxtree)

While I’m still 100% here for a pop of red, I’m joining the rest of the fashion crowd in slowly shifting my focus to deeper shades of oxblood. From my nails to my activewear drawers, everything I own is slowly taking that shift.

Align A/b Nulu Sports Bra
Lululemon
Align Nulu Sports Bra

Breathe Deeper Crop Tank
FP Movement
Breathe Deeper Crop Tank

Heather Rib High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga
Heather Rib High Waisted Midi Legging

Alo
Seamless Luxe Terry Cuddle Coverup

Veronica Ribbed Cross-Over Leggings
Year of Ours
Veronica Ribbed Cross-Over Leggings

2. Back to Basics

(Image credit: Coach via Imaxtree)

Investing in quality basics will never fail you in any department. When it comes to activewear, for me, this means finding pieces I can easily mix and match. Ideally, this would describe a pile of items I can throw together in any which way before a workout—classic leggings, headbands, socks, and more.

socks
Alo
Half-Crew Throwback Socks

Sculptflex® High Neck Angle Bra - Onyx
Set Active
Sculptflex High Neck Angle Bra

Center Stage High Waist Leggings
Bandier
Center Stage High Waist Leggings

Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
Lululemon
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt

Alo
Airlift Headband

3. Hot Pants

(Image credit: Chloé via Imaxtree)

Shorts seem to be either as short as humanly possible or Bermuda style these days. You’ve got to pick one or the other. In my day-to-day wardrobe, I prefer a longer cut, but when it comes to activewear, I enjoy the thrill of fully exposing my thighs in exchange for a high-fashion hot pants moment.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 2
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Short

Good Karma Micro Shorts
FP Movement
Good Karma Micro Shorts

Island Time Shorts
FP Movement
Island Time Shorts

Set Active
Formcloud Bike Shorts

Fold Over Active Short
Garage
Fold Over Active Short

4. Ivy League Sport

(Image credit: Miu Miu via Imaxtree)

Want to look like a professional athlete but one who attends Harvard and instead of dribbling basketballs plays squash? Try adopting the Ivy League sport aesthetic. My Instagram feed loves to pop this one up for me, and I get inspired every time. This also makes for a great opportunity to style your leisure clothing with cool activewear.

Wellness Ivy Cotton Sweatshirt
Sporty & Rich
Wellness Ivy Cotton Sweatshirt

Seeing Double Set
FP Movement
Seeing Double Set

Sweatshirt With Motif
H&M
Sweatshirt With Motif

Staud
Court Rally Wrap-Effect Tennis Skirt

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
Lululemon
Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

5. Sheer

(Image credit: Acne Studios via Imaxtree)

Yep, everything is see-through now. Since I’m always layering my activewear, sheer actually feels easiest to layer into my workout routine. Whether it’s a gauzy long-sleeve shirt or a tennis skirt with an extra edge, I’m obsessed with finding ways to wear sheer things while I’m working out.

Sheer Stirrup Legging - Black
Carbon38
Sheer Stirrup Legging

Alo
Mesh Sheer Bliss Skirt

Year Of Ours
The Amanda Legging

High Tides Pullover
FP Movement
High Tides Pullover

Long Sleeve Mesh Tee
Grlfrnd
Long Sleeve Mesh Tee

