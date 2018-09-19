What Fashion Girls Wear to Play Tennis
Name a more stylish sport than tennis… We'll wait. Sure, Pilates and kickboxing are top contenders (we love a good sports bra–and-leggings combo, and with the athleisure trend still reigning supreme, we'll likely be seeing this sporty uniform nonstop this season, as well), but there's just something particularly chic about a classic tennis outfit. Maybe it's the sleekness and versatility of crisp white tennis dress or the playfulness of a pleated skirt. Whatever the root cause, one thing is for certain: We'll gladly sport the tennis uniform far beyond the courts.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best tennis ensembles worn by fashion girls. Whether you prefer to go a timeless, classic route (we're talking about fresh tennis whites) or want to test out this season's bike shorts trend on the court, you'll find all the tennis outfit inspiration you could ever want below.
Photo:
A visor is a must-have in the game of tennis.
Photo:
Sports shorts are a good alternative to a classic tennis skirt.
Photo:
Throw a sporty bomber jacket over your crisp tennis whites when the temperature cools.
Photo:
A comfortable pleated skirt is a must-have in tennis.
Photo:
Contrast a white tennis skirt with a black tank top.
Photo:
We'll take one of these sporty-chic tennis dresses, please.
Photo:
Easily wear this white tee–and-leggings combo on and off the court.
Photo:
Two words: bike shorts.
Prefer to stay in the stands? Read on for the best looks to wear the next time you're attending a tennis match.