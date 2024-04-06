The 8 Emerging Designers You're About to See Everywhere in 2024

Thanks in part to social media, coming face-to-face with a new label doesn't even require you to get up off the couch since platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok are flooded with inspiration at every turn. As an avid user of all three, I've racked up a healthy list of the new and new-to-me fashion brands that I've discovered and simply won't shut up about. I'm not exaggerating when I say that the below eight names are going to have a major year in 2024.

How do I know this? Because I keep hearing about these names from fashion's most influential insiders and have been seeing some of the most stylish women I know wearing them. What's more, they've each earned backing from leading luxury retailers in some way or another, whether it be jewelry line JiaJia landing a spot in Net-a-Porter 's coveted Vanguard program or Moda Operandi' s Lauren Santo Domingo adding a crochet shirt from Nia Thomas to her own closet. A celebrity endorsement doesn't hurt either. in the case of Halfboy, its shearling-lined coat earned a spot in Kendall Jenner 's Aspen-bound suitcase. All evidence aside, the clothes simply speak for themselves.

Scroll down to discover what makes each of these emerging fashion brands so notable, and prepare to fall in love with them just as much as I have.

(Image credit: Fforme)

Shop the brand

FFORME + Net Sustain Dev Organic Denim Jacket $1700 SHOP NOW

FFORME + Net Sustain Jagger Wide-Leg Organic Cotton-Blend Pants $990 SHOP NOW

FFORME Ekani Silk Midi Dress $2900 SHOP NOW

FFORME Pari Stretch-Silk Jersey Tank $590 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images; Harbison Studio)

Shop the brand

Harbison Flora Hera Midi Dress $3195 SHOP NOW

Harbison Aphrodite Dress $2295 SHOP NOW

Harbison Quantum Metallic Embellished Mini Dress $1595 SHOP NOW

Harbison Arista Skirt $1295 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Liberowe; @anoukyve)

Shop the brand

Liberowe Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat $3000 SHOP NOW

Liberowe Duchesse Silk-Satin Peplum Jacket $2200 SHOP NOW

Liberowe Vera Duchesse Cotton-Blend Satin Mini Skirt $680 SHOP NOW

Liberowe Off-The-Shoulder Duchesse Cotton-Blend Satin Peplum Top $800 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @sylviemus_; Róhe; @lindatol_)

Shop the brand

Róhe Overlap Woven Blazer $675 SHOP NOW

Róhe Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants $425 SHOP NOW

Róhe Leavers Lace-Paneled Satin Camisole $435 SHOP NOW

Róhe Belted Wool Maxi Skirt $445 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @theshelbyying; Nia Thomas)

When you see a Nia Thomas piece in the wild, you immediately know its origins. Thomas—a New York-born, Mexico City–based knitwear designer—is behind some of the most exciting resortwear pieces right now, something that the discerning buyers at Moda Operandi and Shopbop and editors at Vogue and The Cut have given their sought-after stamps of approval to. "If it automatically makes me want to go on a trip or start dancing, then I know it's going to be a best seller," Thomas explains to Who What Wear.

Shop the brand

Nia Thomas Sade Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress $625 SHOP NOW

Nia Thomas High Priestess Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress $725 SHOP NOW

Nia Thomas Penelope Crocheted Cotton Polo Shirt $550 SHOP NOW

Nia Thomas Simone Cropped Crochet Cotton Pants $395 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Colleen Allen; @laurareilly___)

Shop the brand

(Image credit: @emnitta; Marlies Grace; @deborabrosa)

Confession: I didn't actually find Marlies Grace —it found me. Normally, I'd be the one seeking out exciting new talent to feature, but when the brand slid into my DMs last month, I knew I needed to learn more. Named after founder Verena Martin's mother who was, according to her, "elegant in everything she did and wear," the newly launched label brings that soulful feeling you can only get from shopping one-of-a-kind vintage into the present day. Indeed, Martin collaborated with vintage expert Mariana Vergara of Merci, C'est Vintage to imbue the line with that heirloom quality, which you can see in items like the cinched-in blazer and drop-waist dress that offer the perfect 2023 updates to beloved silhouettes of the past.

Shop the brand

Marlies Grace Ocean Cotton Maxi Dress $380 SHOP NOW

Marlies Grace Lea Lace-Up Cotton Midi Dress $525 SHOP NOW

Marlies Grace Audrey Bubble-Knit Jersey Midi Dress $485 SHOP NOW

Marlies Grace Lara Vest $330 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: High Sport)

Shop the brand

High Sport Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants $860 SHOP NOW

High Sport Asher Knit Top $980 SHOP NOW

High Sport Bianca Stretch-Cotton Knit Top $1140 SHOP NOW