The 8 Emerging Designers You're About to See Everywhere in 2024
Thanks in part to social media, coming face-to-face with a new label doesn't even require you to get up off the couch since platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok are flooded with inspiration at every turn. As an avid user of all three, I've racked up a healthy list of the new and new-to-me fashion brands that I've discovered and simply won't shut up about. I'm not exaggerating when I say that the below eight names are going to have a major year in 2024.
How do I know this? Because I keep hearing about these names from fashion's most influential insiders and have been seeing some of the most stylish women I know wearing them. What's more, they've each earned backing from leading luxury retailers in some way or another, whether it be jewelry line JiaJia landing a spot in Net-a-Porter's coveted Vanguard program or Moda Operandi's Lauren Santo Domingo adding a crochet shirt from Nia Thomas to her own closet. A celebrity endorsement doesn't hurt either. in the case of Halfboy, its shearling-lined coat earned a spot in Kendall Jenner's Aspen-bound suitcase. All evidence aside, the clothes simply speak for themselves.
Scroll down to discover what makes each of these emerging fashion brands so notable, and prepare to fall in love with them just as much as I have.
Shop the brand
Shop the brand
Shop the brand
Shop the brand
When you see a Nia Thomas piece in the wild, you immediately know its origins. Thomas—a New York-born, Mexico City–based knitwear designer—is behind some of the most exciting resortwear pieces right now, something that the discerning buyers at Moda Operandi and Shopbop and editors at Vogue and The Cut have given their sought-after stamps of approval to. "If it automatically makes me want to go on a trip or start dancing, then I know it's going to be a best seller," Thomas explains to Who What Wear.
Shop the brand
Shop the brand
Confession: I didn't actually find Marlies Grace—it found me. Normally, I'd be the one seeking out exciting new talent to feature, but when the brand slid into my DMs last month, I knew I needed to learn more. Named after founder Verena Martin's mother who was, according to her, "elegant in everything she did and wear," the newly launched label brings that soulful feeling you can only get from shopping one-of-a-kind vintage into the present day. Indeed, Martin collaborated with vintage expert Mariana Vergara of Merci, C'est Vintage to imbue the line with that heirloom quality, which you can see in items like the cinched-in blazer and drop-waist dress that offer the perfect 2023 updates to beloved silhouettes of the past.
Shop the brand
Shop the brand
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
The Timeless, Cult-Favorite Shoes That Celebrities Swear By
From Jasmine Tookes to Mary-Kate Olsen.
By Eliza Huber
-
18 Timeless Designer Bags and Shoes That Are Worth Saving Up For
Long-lasting luxury.
By Allyson Payer
-
I’m a Fashion Editor on a Budget—These 21 Designer Sale Finds Have My Attention
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
You Wouldn't Know I Won the Lottery, But These Mytheresa Finds Would Be the Sign
Feelin' lucky.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
It's True—Designers Were Fashion Month's Best Dressed Patrons
Sometimes, the simplest outfits win.
By Eliza Huber
-
Saks Is Having a Friends and Family Sale—18 Finds I Can't Believe Are Included
Sponsor Content Created With Saks
By Raina Mendonça
-
9 Designer It Items Celebrities Have Already Worn This Year
And where to buy them for yourself.
By Allyson Payer
-
Experts Told Us What Will Be Big in Fashion for Fall 2024—4 Trends to Know
Insiders are weighing in.
By Kristen Nichols